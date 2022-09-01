GRAYSON Goals came early and often for East Carter and it was just the way Tyler Walker wanted to see his Lady Raiders execute their offense.
Ellie Thomas and Emersyn Elliott recorded hat tricks and Ashlynn Elliott added a pair of goals as East Carter upended Rowan County, 8-0, at Bill Ticknor Memorial Field.
“I like the way we spread it around,” Walker said. “We had two with the hat trick and a few more that had chances of it. I like that we don’t rely on one player and spread it around it. We had a lot of assists tonight and potential assists. I love that everybody gets involved.”
Thomas found the back of the net in the eighth minute and the Raiders goals followed three more times in as many minutes. Emersyn Elliott netted back-to-back goals in the ninth and 11th minutes and Ashlynn Elliott added a goal in the 12th minute for a 4-0 lead at the break.
“East Carter always plays that way,” Rowan County coach Jordan Barker said of the multiple goals. “They are a team that doesn’t stop. Anybody that plays them has to step up and play that attack. We let a few through and got our heads down, but we recovered and played hard the second half.”
East Carter started the scoring flurry in the 47th minute after Emersyn Elliott’s third goal made it 5-0. One minute later, Ashlynn Elliott followed with her second goal of the night. But Thomas would close the night as she started, with a pair of goals in the 53rd and 61st minute of the contest. She also added two assists in the first half in a contest controlled by the Raiders from start to finish.
“I like the fact that we don’t coast” Walker said. “In games where we think that game is a victory, we keep our foot on the gas. That shows that we don’t get complacent and I’m proud of our team.”
Barker pointed out the pressure his team faced throughout as the Raiders defense painted a wall across midfield forcing the Vikings to pay for every minor miscue.
“They use high pressure and they are very skilled,” Barker said of East Carter’s defense. “They pass the ball well and you have to have a good first touch to play against it. If you have a bad first touch, you better be ready to play defense.”
East Carter travels to Greenup County on Tuesday.