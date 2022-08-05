Jordan Barker knew what was coming as a first-time coach at one of northeastern Kentucky’s premier girls soccer programs – not to mention, his alma mater.
“There’s not only excitement, but there's pressure,” Rowan County’s new skipper said.
That’s OK with Barker. He’s used to it.
Barker was the 16th Region’s soccer officials assigning secretary and before that one of the region’s most prominent referees. He was the center referee for the 2018 girls state tournament final and also arbits region basketball and baseball.
Barker, who played at Rowan County and Kentucky Christian and on Morehead State’s club team, realized coaching was about the only angle from which he hadn’t experienced the beautiful game.
“Everyone always thought I’d get into coaching early on, and I went the officiating avenue first,” Barker said. “I do think all those different avenues give me a very unique perspective about the game, and I’m super excited to see it from a totally different side.
“I’ve always been willing to accept new challenges in life,” Barker added.
He has one in the form of the Vikings, who were the first program currently aligned into the 16th Region to win a region tournament title in 1995. Rowan County is tied with Ashland for the second-most region crowns, with four. (Both are a distant second to Russell and its 13.)
A youthful Vikings club slipped to an uncharacteristic 5-13 last fall, but Barker has been impressed with his team’s intensity, integrity and approach, he said.
“They understand where they want to be,” Barker said. “We don't have a lot of seniors, but the seniors and the upperclassmen we do have, they seem to have a vision and we're moving forward to it.
“And they know they can’t do it by themselves, and they’ve really adopted and taken some of our underclassmen under their wings.”
Rowan County athletic department staffer Randy Wallace touted Barker’s “knowledge of the game and desire to rebuild the program” as characteristics that suited him well for his new job.
Wallace is himself familiar with that gig. The Vikings’ most recent region tournament title in 2015 came under his direction as coach.
“He knew going in there was a lot of young talent with not much experience,” Wallace said of Barker. “He and his staff have a ton of enthusiasm and excitement with the opportunity.”
Barker credited his relationship with former Vikings coaches Alan Evans, Kayla Sloan and Wallace as he pursues placing Rowan County back among the region’s elite.
“I want to serve the girls on the team first, and my current staff,” he said, “but then also my goal is to respect and live up to the legacy of all the coaches that have had the program before me as well.”
Barker sees “some minor adjustments” in going from officiating and assigning to coaching, but he’s recognized some carryover as he trades his referee’s whistle for that of a coach.
“My approach to the game has always been, how can I support others to make the game better as a whole?” the 2008 Rowan County alumnus said. “So before, it was, how am I navigating this game to help the integrity of the game? Now, I’m trying to instill that same integrity and respect for the game into players and actually be able to teach them.”
Barker had had “multiple opportunities” to break into coaching both in and out of the region in recent years, he said, but believed officiating and assigning was the best way for him to give back at that time.
Wallace agreed that Barker was successful in that way.
“Jordan did a really good job as our assignor,” Wallace said. “He loves the game, and you could definitely see that when he attended games to grade his officials. He paid attention to detail to make sure our district and regional tournaments were run and officiated as professionally as possible.”
Barker, 32, didn’t point to a specific moment that mindset changed to make him want to pursue coaching, but said “it happened super quick.”
“I had some success officiating,” Barker said. “I felt like I left the region in a place as good as I could leave it, from an administrative standpoint. We grew a lot from when I took over, even though it was a short period of time, in those three seasons, to where, when the coaching opportunity came up, I felt like that was just my next logical step.”
One aspect of the jump Barker hasn’t quite wrapped his mind around is what it will be like to see his former fellow officials when the Vikings walk out to meet Menifee County in their opener at Paul Ousley Stadium on Thursday.
“I’m excited,” Barker said. “I’ve thought about it. I’m sure every single person I’ve ever officiated with is gonna have their own thought on it too, but I don’t have an answer.
“I’m not gonna know until I get in that moment, and I’ve told some of my staff that, you know, you may have to bring me back to reality, because I’m sure I’ll be taking in the moment, for sure.”
16th Region Girls Soccer Capsules
ASHLAND
Coach: John Cook (fourth season)
2021 record: 10-11
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to getting Milei Baker and Raegan Slone back on the field after missing last season due to injury. We expect strong leadership from our seniors and are excited to see how much last year’s young team has improved. We return All-Area players Gracie Madden (keeper) and Kenleigh Woods (leading scorer). We will work hard to improve and with some luck hopefully make some noise come October.”
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Audisty Coons (first season)
2021 record: 4-7
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a fresh, talented team this year. They're coming back strong from two years of COVID, and I expect big things from my girls this season.”
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Olivia Pennington (second season)
2021 record: 8-7-2
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team, and I really like our positive energy. We are starting to build a lot of team chemistry. Everyone is working hard, and we’re looking forward to a fun, successful season.”
EAST CARTER
Coach: Tyler Walker (fourth season with East Carter, seventh season overall)
2021 record: 18-2-2
Where season ended: Semi-state
Coach’s outlook: “We are definitely looking forward to getting this season started. Finishing with the regional title last season really got these girls excited to play. Our main focus is to not get complacent and work to improve every time we step on the field. Our goal is to right back in the fight for another regional title.”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Pam McGlone (first season)
2021 record: 14-8
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Brookelyn Lott (second season)
2021 record: 2-16
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young, eager group this year. We are excited to build and grow our program. “
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Scottie Bentley (third season)
2021 record: 10-7-3
Where season ended: Semi-State
Coach’s outlook: “This season, I feel the work our girls put in during the offseason through strength training and playing club will really benefit us. Last season was phenomenal, as the Johnson Central Lady Eagles returned to State for only the second time in school history. This season, we've set our goals higher. I believe we have the talent, team camaraderie and drive to make history again. It's going to be an exciting season.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Heath Webb (fifth season)
2021 record: 13-7
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are really excited to get the season underway. We have a very solid returning core to go along with some really good additions to our team this season. Our team has been working hard to get where we need to be for the season opener and are hungry to contend again for the 15th Region championship.”
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Sara Franklin (second season)
2021 record: 3-16
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Excited to start out another season with the Menifee Ladycats. Our goal this year is to recruit a lot of new players to build up our program. We’re excited for our returning and new players to have a fun season.”
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Eric Conley (ninth season)
2021 record: 5-9-3
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Brian Helton (third season)
2021 record: 11-10-1
Where season ended: 57th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to building on our successful season last year. The team returns several starters from last season mixed with young talent. I do anticipate some growing pains early on, but am confident we have the talent and desire to make a run for the district championship.”
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Jordan Barker (first season)
2021 record: 5-13
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “As a new coaching staff, we are trying to provide and foster a positive learning environment for our athletes both on and off the soccer field. We are looking to build upon the foundations that have been laid the last two seasons by (former) coach (Kayla Sloan and coach (Alan) Evans. As we blend our style with styles of the past, we expect Rowan to continue being a strong, competitive team within the 16th Region and beyond.”
RUSSELL
Coach: John Perry (seventh season)
2021 record: 11-5-2
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “This season is expected to be a successful one for the Lady Devils. With a core of experienced upperclassmen, captained by top gals Ava Quinn, Jenna Adkins and Promise Burnham, leading a talented group of rising freshmen and underclassmen, we anticipate dynamic attacks supported by a stiff defense. Our fans should expect a competitive and very exciting season.”
WEST CARTER
Coach: Emily Minor (fourth season)
2021 record: 8-9-3
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.