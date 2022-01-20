PIKEVILLE Paintsville’s free throw shooting proved to be the difference on Wednesday night at Pike County Central.
Neither team shot an excellent percentage, but the Tigers recorded 16 extra points off 24 attempts. The Hawks hit only four shots at the charity stripe on 12 tries.
Each team placed four players in double figures. Hannah May splashed four triples for 12 points to lead PIke County Central (5-9). Emalie Tackett added 11 points and Abby Hess and Chloe Hannah each had 10.
Emilea Preece netted 21 points for Paintsville (10-6). Ava Hyden tallied 12 points. Camryn Helton and Kylie Kinner each contributed 11.
PAINTSVILLE 11 20 15 12 — 58
PIKE CO. CENT. 5 19 8 19 — 51
Paintsville (58)—Helton 11, Kinner 11, Hyden 12, Mulcahy, Preece 21, Baldwin, Howard 3. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Helton 3, Hyden 2, Preece 2, Howard) FT: 16-24. Fouls: 9.
Pike Co. Central (51)—Tackett 11, May 12, Weddington, Johnson 4, Taylor 2, Bowman 2, Hess 10, Hannah 10. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (May 4, Hess 2, Hannah) FT: 4-12. Fouls: 18.