RUSSELL Lewis County managed a single point in the opening quarter against the Russell defense on Tuesday.
The Red Devils countered with 11 points of their own to capture an early lead. Russell maintained the advantage from the tip for a 55-22 victory over Lewis County in a 63rd District matchup.
Shaelyn Steele led the Red Devils with 17 points. Bella Quinn added 14.
Sarah Paige Weddington was the only Lions player in double figures with 10 points.
Russell (13-3, 3-0 district seeding) is back in district play tonight at Greenup County. Lewis County (6-7, 1-1) travels to Menifee County on Saturday.
LEWIS CO. 1 5 8 8 — 22
RUSSELL 11 11 19 14 — 55
Lewis County (22) — Johnson, Weddington 10, Puente 3, D’Souza 4, Campbell 2, Miller, Arnold, Gilbert 3, Duncan, Highfield. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Weddington, Puente, Gilbert) FT: 3-9. Fouls: 22.
Russell (55) — Adkins 6, Steele 17, Quinn 14, Atkins 7, Jachimczuk, Stith, Sanders 8, Boyd 3, Fitzpatrick, Adkins, Allen, Smith, Baker. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Steele, Quinn, Boyd) FT: 6-7. Fouls: 11.