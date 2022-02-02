VANCEBURG It took a few minutes longer, but Russell completed a comeback victory at Lewis County on Tuesday night.
The Lions held a two-point lead at intermission and outscored the visiting Red Devils, 12-9, in the final frame to force overtime.
Russell (18-4) scored five points in the extra session and it was good enough to preserve a 51-49 win over Lewis County (12-8) in a 63rd District seeding game that featured seven lead changes.
Shaelyn Steele recorded 21 points to lead the Red Devils. Bella Quinn added 11.
Cheyenne DSouza netted a team-high 17 points for the Lions. Maddie Johnson contributed 10.
Russell improves to 5-0 in district play and secured the top seed in the 63rd District Tournament. Lewis dropped to 2-2.
RUSSELL 12 11 15 8 5 — 51
LEWIS CO. 9 16 9 12 3 — 49
Russell (51) — Adkins 8, Steele 21, Quinn 11, Atkins 3, Sanders 2, Darnell 4, Oborne 2. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Steele, Quinn) FT: 15-25. Fouls: 11.
Lewis County (49) — Johnson 10, Weddington 9, Puente 9, DSouza 17, Campbell 4, Arnold, Gilbert, Highfield. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Johnson, Weddington, Puente 3) FT: 10-11. Fouls: 20.