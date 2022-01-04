RUSSELL Russell collected nine steals and forced 19 turnovers in a low-scoring, defensive clash with Montgomery County on Monday night.
Sophomore sensation Shaelyn Steele scored over half the Red Devils’ points in a 42-37 win over the Indians at Marvin Meredith Gym.
Steele posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. She also hit three 3s.
Russell (12-3) followed a three-point second quarter with an 18-point third frame to seize control. The Red Devils netted just six in the final stanza, but it was enough to hold off Montgomery County (11-4).
Allie Dillion had an efficient night with 10 points and 11 boards for the Indians. Savannah Parker led her team in scoring with 13 points.
Jenna Adkins added seven points for Russell.
Russell hosts Bath County on Wednesday in a rescheduled contest.
MONTGOMERY CO. 9 8 11 9 — 37
RUSSELL 15 3 18 6 — 42
Montgomery County (37)—Dillion 10, Oney, Purvis 7, Barrier 7, Parker 13, Rout0t, Warner. 3-Pt. FGS: 1 Purvis) FT: 10-14. Fouls: 14.
Russell (42)—Adkins 7, Steele 25, Quinn 1, Atkins 1, Jachimczuk 3, Baker, Sanders 3, Darnell 2, Oborne. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Adkins, Steele 3, Sanders, Jachimczuk) FT: 8-15. Fouls: 16.