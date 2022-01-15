OWENSBORO Rowan County impressed with its press.
The Vikings topped Harrison County, 62-36, in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky 2A state tournament on Friday night in the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Leading 10-6 through one quarter, Rowan County buckled down to outscore the Fillies 40-14 in the middle two quarters.
The Vikings shot 64.3% from the field in the second quarter and 58.3% in the third period, capitalizing on forcing 22 turnovers.
“Girls came out ready to play in this game,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “It took us a while to knock some shots down, but we were able to convert some easy baskets on our press. This really opened up our outside shots.”
Rowan County converted them, to the tune of a 6-for-15 showing (40.0%) from 3-point range.
Haven Ford was the only Viking to crack double figures in points, scoring 19 of them, but four other Rowan County players had at least six — Hailey Rose (eight), Olivia Beach (seven), Kandace Chandler (six) and eighth-grader Lauryn Eastham (six). Eastham’s points were the result of two important 3-pointers in the first half that started Rowan County’s roll, Stokes said.
The Vikings “got their focus back” from a 50-37 loss at Lewis County on Wednesday, Stokes said, to improve to 13-6.
Kara Hines led Harrison County (6-9) with nine points.
Rowan County advances to today’s semifinals to meet Mercer County. The Titans topped Taylor County, 57-34, earlier Friday.
ROWAN CO. 10 22 18 12 — 62
HARRISON CO. 6 8 6 16 — 36
Rowan County (62) — Kat. Chandler 5, Kan. Chandler 6, Utterback 1, Rose 8, Ford 19, Lewis 4, Eastham 6, Walker 2, Beach 7, Whelan 3, Perkins 1, McDaniels. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Rose 2, Eastham 2, Kan. Chandler, Whelan). FT: 12-19. Fouls: 14.
Harrison County (36) — Hines 9, Custard 4, Hatterick 6, VanHook 4, Hudgins 6, Kinney 2, Carson 3, Tolle 2, Jones, Linville. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Carson). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 15.