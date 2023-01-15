Rowan County faced a familiar opponent on Sunday afternoon in the Kentucky 2A state championship.
Vikings coach Matt Stokes saw a different team competing in the title game for the second consecutive season.
Rowan County battled Christian Academy of Louisville for four quarters at the Owensboro Sports Center. It was the Centurions’ second trip to the 2A finals and they could never break away from the Vikings. CAL made enough plays down the stretch to claim a 64-56 victory.
“Last year, we got down early and we really had to fight back,” Stokes said. “We got down about 17 points and had to make a big push at the end. We cut it back to four late (on Sunday). The game went back-and-forth. I never felt like we were out of it. We stayed in it the whole time. We battled, but we could make those key shots when we needed to at the end.”
Rowan County shot 31.6% from the field compared to the Centurions connecting at a 52% clip. Stokes said the percentage would have improved if this team made the buckets around the basket.
“I felt like this time around, we took better shots than we did last year,” Stokes said. “We just couldn’t finish. They threw a 1-3-1 defense at us. Mercer County struggled against it and we were ready for it. We probably missed five or six layups. If you look at the numbers, everything goes our way except for the shooting percentage. We shoot nine or 10 more shots than they did, but when you miss layups, it was the biggest difference. We started off slow in transition defense. We picked that up in the second half. I felt like we played good enough to win.”
The Vikings trailed by nine points at halftime, but responded well in the third frame and won the quarter, 19-14. CAL couldn’t miss in the final 8 minutes. The Centurions made all seven of their free throws attempts in the fourth quarter and made 6 of 7 shots, including a 3-pointer.
Rowan County experienced injuries to key personnel earlier this season and Stokes has found other players on the roster who have increased their level of play during the tournament.
“Katie Chandler is getting back to her 15 to 16 points a game,” Stokes said. “It’s where we thought she would be. Olivia Beach came in and had 12 points in our first game. Olivia is our center and she gives us some extra athleticism. She can read passing lanes. If you come at her with a big girl, she is quick enough to put the ball on the floor and get around her. Diamond (Wills) and Brynlee (Walker) are starting to understand that we need them to shoot the ball more and look to score. Kandace (Chandler), Lauryn (Eastham) and Helaina (Rogers) gives us some big minutes as post players. Kelbie Ford is starting to play a little bit. Kassie Perkins gives us time too. When we have called on them to give us some minutes, they have gone in and done their job. It’s all you can ask as a coach.”
Rowan County (13-6) faced Lawrence County in the opening round after winning the Section 6 Tournament at Greenup County on Jan. 7. The two teams went to overtime before the Vikings prevailed, 70-64. Haven Ford tallied 29 points to lead the Vikings. Katie Chandler finished with 15 and Beach chipped in 12. Ford added 17 rebounds.
Kensley Feltner paced the Bulldogs with 27 points. Sophie Adkins added 16 points and Kaison Ward posted 12.
Rowan County closed out a 54-44 win over Bell County in the semifinals in a low-scoring game. Ford and Katie Chandler were each in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
On Sunday, the duo guided their team in the scoring column. Ford recorded a double-double with 26 points and 10 boards. Katie Chandler put in 15 points. Wills, Beach and Walker each added five.
Briana Wilkin led all scorers with 28 points for CAL (14-4).
“I think this year we had tougher games,” Stokes said. “We played Lawrence County in the first round. I have said this before that Lawrence County and us could win (this tournament). It was a tough game to start off with. Bell County (in the semifinals) was tough as well. We had a tough time trying to put them away. We had three challenging games here. We came out and performed and did what we had to do. They girls have really stepped it up. Olivia Beach has come a long way for us.”
The Vikings return home with another daunting stretch in front of them. After a couple of days off, Rowan County faces five straight district games over 15 days, starting on Jan. 20.
“Our biggest concern coming out of this tournament is how tired we will be,” Stokes said. “I have talked to some All “A” coaches and coach (Shawn) Thacker, who coached at Somerset, about it. With the middle-of-the-year, big-time tournament, what does it do to your kids’ mental state and their physical state. We have a day off from school (on Monday) and we may give them Tuesday off. The next two weeks for us is big. ... We want to get back and let them relax. We have to rejuvenate our bodies and make sure everybody is fresh and ready to go. I feel good about this group that we have heading into this stretch of games”
ROWAN CO. 13 8 19 16 — 56
CAL 17 13 14 20 — 64
Rowan County (56) — Kat. Chandler 15, Wills 5, Ford 26, Beach 5, Walker 5, Eastham, Kan. Chandler, Rogers. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Kat. Chandler 3, Ford 2, Walker) FT: 14-19. Fouls: 13.
Christian Academy of Louisville (64) — Duck 9, Daniels, Wilkin 28, Knight 12, Moore 11, Kincaid, Allen 4. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Duck, Wilkin 2, Moore) FT: 8-8. Fouls: 12.