WINCHESTER Rowan County’s Athena Singh forgot to bring her 8-iron to the first round of the state girls golf tournament on Wednesday.
The freshman’s short memory become a useful tool on the course. A less-than-desired score on a hole can be an afterthought with a successful shot on the next one to keep the round going.
A double bogey on the lightning-fast No. 14 green at the Winchester Country Club was a distant memory after Singh rolled in a birdie on the next hole.
“I was trying not to think about my previous hole,” Singh said. “I was really happy when I hit that putt. It was a difficult putt (on No. 15). A lot of girls had hit their putts and it rolled straight down. I was proud of myself.
“I was kind of all over the place on a few holes,” she added. “I tried to keep myself calm and continue with what I was doing today.”
Rowan County coach Tyler Maynard, along with all coaches on Tuesday, followed Singh during her round. He believes the composure of the Region 12 Tournament champion is one of her strongest assets.
“You’re going to have a bad hole,” Maynard said. “You will miss some shots, but you have to put it behind you and play the next hole. She does a good job of doing that on the course.”
Singh said the missed iron may have only cost her a stroke on the front nine. She still had plenty of shot-makers left in her bag.
Lexington Catholic’s Bella Brooks eagled the par-5 17th hole to leap Singh for first place and state first round medalist honors. Singh tallied a 3-over 75 to end her round in second place.
Singh has played in several amateur tournaments with high stakes, so the stage didn’t feel too big to her.
“There was one hole that I needed it,” Singh said of the missing iron. “I hit it into a pond at No. 6 because of the wind. I did hit a good shot from the pond after I played it from the mud. I ended up with a bogey, but it would have been better with my 8-iron.”
Singh played in one of the featured foursomes with Paintsville’s Izzy Christie, Henry Clay’s Kylah Lunsford and Region 11 winner Maddie Benton of Estill County.
Lunsford (6-over) finished in third place and Christie (9-over) claimed sixth place to qualify for the state final round in Bowling Green next week.
Christie, the Region 11 Tournament runner-up, said her short game wasn’t up to par.
“It was my chipping and putting,” Christie said. “They weren’t there today. On certain holes, you have to make sure you hit it in an exact spot. There’s not a lot of wiggle room there. If you had a drive that was slightly off, there are some holes that can definitely hurt you. It’s what happened to me. I was able to punch out, but my putting wasn’t good today.”
Paintsville coach Bryan Vanhoose said the course at the Winchester Country Club is a true test of golf, especially with the tight fairways and constant elevation changes. The windy conditions did not help matters during the round.
“She played solid, but did struggle with her short game,” Vanhoose said of Christie. “It’s just golf. It’s a learning experience for her. You learn from it, and you go on. You are going to have bad days. She has a whole year left and she will gain knowledge from it.”
The 18th hole become a fabulous finisher for Boyd County. Kristin Ramey chipped in a 25-footer on the closing hole. Morgan Kennedy sank a short birdie putt to close out her day with an 82.
Kennedy was among four area players that qualified for the state final round, along with East Carter’s Emily Ledford, Christie and Singh.
“It was a really rough day,” Kennedy said. “I knew I had to do something at the end to secure my spot (in Bowling Green). After that birdie on No. 18, I was really happy. I needed something on No. 17 or 18 to get me there.”
Kennedy played twice at Winchester Country Club during the summer in junior events and a practice round on Sunday. She competed in her fourth consecutive state tournament.
“The conditions were very rough,” Kennedy said, “but I felt I hit the ball well. There were a couple of mistakes with the short game and some club selections.”
Lexington Catholic, Madison Central and Mason County, which overcame Wayne County with a solid back nine, took the top three team qualifying spots from Regions 9 through 12.
The tournament did not end until dusk started to settle in. The groups with late tee times started to get backed up on the early holes. Boyd County coach Missy Kennedy said the experienced players never lost their focus and maintained the game plan.
“We didn’t score as well as we wanted to,” Missy Kennedy said, “but from holes 9 to 18, the pace of play was awesome. You could tell the players were getting into their groove better. Morgan birdied the last hole. I said to her, ‘Are you ready for 18 more?’
“The course played tough,” she added. “It was really dry. The ball rolled a whole bunch. The wind was a huge factor. Sometimes, right when Morgan hit it, it swirled back in her face.”
The Lions placed sixth in the team standings.
Ledford didn’t have the start she wanted, but she played the back nine just 4-over and birded the 10th hole to qualify for next week with a 14th place finish. She tallied an 87.
“It turned around on No. 10,” Ledford said. “It was a par-4, and I made a long putt for birdie. My mood improved because I started out pretty rough.”
Ledford is a freshman but played on the big stage last year. She knew what to expect and embraced the challenge.
“I just knew how the state tournament works,” Ledford said. “Last year I got in with a 93 and it changed how qualifying worked this season. It was a confidence boost.”
Lexington Christian’s Carter Lankford, Pulaski County’s Anna New, Powell County’s Darcy Lawson, Woodford County’s Abigail Caine, Franklin County’s Savannah Salchli, Lafayette’s Ashlynn Prater, Clay County’s Avery Janutolo, Woodford County’s Sophie Lester, Henry Clay’s Channing Hagen and Madison Southern’s Kasey Cameron all claimed state final round spots.
Cameron earned the final trip to Bowling Green after winning a three-person playoff.
For complete results, visit khsaa.org/golf.