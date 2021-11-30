RACELAND Rachel Tussey’s bucket to close out the first half was the only points inside the arc for East Carter in the first two quarters Monday night.
Karyssa Marcum supplied one more triple to open the third frame, but the Raiders made a concerted effort to attack the basket in the second half.
Seven of the last eight East Carter field goals were from close range. The Raiders added 12 more points down the stretch from the free throw line to pull away from Raceland for the 49-38 road win in their season opener.
East Carter coach Jeff Damron said his young team collected game experience and stopped settling for the long-range jumpers.
“To create turnovers and play with the pace we had, it was big,” Damron said. “We started to settle down in the second half and started executing. They realized that you don’t have to take a jump shot. If we make you play defense, we can back door and get a layup.”
The Raiders made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter as neither team could find much separation before halftime.
The Rams collected a six-point spurt early in the third quarter and grabbed a 28-24 lead after an Emma Picklesimer free throw and Siyan Hapney’s steal and score.
“In the first half, we executed the game plan really well,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said. “We got the shots we wanted. We did a good job on their dribbles hand-offs at the top of the key. We did a good job at contesting 3s for the most part.”
“We had so many (scoring) opportunities where we were at the rim or the free throw line in the first half,” he added. “We could have had a double-digit lead. The second half we got into some foul trouble, and we had some people in spots that they don’t typically run.”
East Carter (1-0) took advantage and concentrated its efforts around the tin. The added offensive pressure brought the Raiders extra chances at the charity stripe.
Tussey’s baseline basket initiated a 10-2 run to close out the third frame and gave East Carter the lead for good. She finished in double figures with 11 points, including seven during the aforementioned stretch.
“Things were going to open up, especially after we made jump shots (early),” Damron said. “They had to guard against that, and we started going to the basket. Savannah (Adams) and Kinsley (Rutledge) are long and lean, and they were able to handle the physical contact. As game went on, I absolutely loved how we all played.”
Adams and Rutledge found lanes to the basket to open the final quarter. The Raiders built their biggest lead at 47-36 with Rutledge’s driving layup.
Rutledge led East Carter in scoring with 13 points and added eight rebounds. Marcum added a trio from long range for nine points. Adams recorded five.
It took no convincing from their coach to raise their aggressiveness on the offensive end. Damron said his team did it themselves.
“I don’t try to mix it up,” Damron said. “They settled down on their own. I’m sure (Raceland) talked about taking the 3s away and we adjusted without me doing it. If we had one-on-one situation, we wanted them to go score. We may miss the shot, but it was the right read. I’m trying to stay out of their way.”
Raceland junior Alex Stacy left the game in first quarter with a knee injury and Keeton turned to his bench for an energy boost. Reagan Mackie grabbed the opportunity and never let go.
She used that same philosophy on the glass during the contest. The sophomore grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and shared scoring honors with Picklesimer. They each had eight points. Mackie’s determination gave the Rams extra chances to score.
“It was a tremendous effort,” Keeton said. “She is basically a starter. We will probably rotate six or seven through the starting lineup. I knew that she had quite a few, but I didn’t know she had that many. Her energy driving the ball to the basket is huge for us, not only for her to score, but to give us second-chance opportunities.”
Naomi Maynard and Emma Broughton each contributed five points for Raceland (0-1).
Both coaches see growth ahead for their respective teams. Damron believes his team’s depth will play a key role.
“I’ve got 19 kids now where there is not a huge difference down the line,” Damron said. “Everybody that is dressed on the bench will get a minute or two. … I’ve told my coaches when they sub to make sure we get them all in there because we will need them down the line.
(606) 326-2654 |
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Moore 1-7 1-2 2 4
Waggoner 1-12 1-7 8 3
Marcum 3-7 0-0 4 9
Adams 1-10 3-6 2 5
Rutledge 3-6 6-6 8 13
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ockerman 0-2 0-0 1 0
Tiller 1-1 2-2 4 4
Tussey 3-9 5-7 5 11
Hall 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 6
TOTALS 13-54 18-30 42 49
FG Pct: 24.1. FT Pct: 60.0. 3-pt FGs: 5-23 (Moore 1-5, Ockerman 0-1, Waggoner 0-4, Marcum 3-7, Tussey 0-3, Adams 0-2, Rutledge 1-1) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Hapney 1-4 0-0 2 2
Picklesimer 2-8 4-6 7 8
Broughton 2-6 1-5 4 5
Maynard 2-8 0-0 5 5
Stacy 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lacks 0-0 0-0 0 0
Boggs 1-3 2-2 1 4
Burney 0-3 0-0 0 0
Thomas 1-2 0-0 2 2
Mackie 3-11 0-3 16 8
Gartin 2-5 0-0 5 4
Team 7
TOTALS 12-50 7-16 49 38
FG Pct: 24.0. FT Pct: 43.8. 3-pt FGs: 3-12 (Hapney 0-1, Boggs 0-2, Burney 0-1, Broughton 0-2, Mackie 2-3, Maynard 1-3) PF: 23. Fouled out: Boggs, Maynard. Turnovers: 23.
E. CARTER 11 10 13 15 — 49
RACELAND `12 8 10 8 — 38
Officials: Madison Jones, Gavin Ramsey, Brian Taylor