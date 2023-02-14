SUMMIT Russell has proven over time that its more than a one-player show.
The Red Devils have one of the highest rated juniors in the state on their roster in Shaelyn Steele. But when the guard had to move to the bench with four fouls late in the third quarter against Boyd County, Bella Quinn stepped up her game.
Quinn took over the main scoring duties and collected Russell’s first eight points of the fourth quarter. The Lions cut the margin to one with two minutes remaining, but the returning Steele and Quinn aided a final 6-0 run to seal a hard-fought 56-49 win at Boyd County Middle School on Monday night.
“As a junior, I know I need to be another leader on the floor,” Quinn said, “and just keep the team going. I want to keep the ball moving and look for my shot. I want to help the team as much as I can.”
“I know people to come and jump out at me,” she added. “I also want to try to get to the rim anyway. I can make passes out to other shooters.”
Quinn hit two 3s with Steele out of the game and four in the game to complete her night with 15 points. Steele had a team-high 25 points and scored consecutive buckets to keep the Red Devils lead intact late the game. Hannah Sanders added a layup to hold off Boyd County surge.
“I was really proud of them,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “We kept our composure. Bella stepped up and hit a couple of huge shots. Defensively, I was proud of them. We took care of the basketball. We continued to battle even though (Shaelyn) was in foul trouble.”
The Lions still had plenty of fight left in them. Boyd County trimmed the Russell lead to one on three separate occasions in the second half behind the 3-point shooting of Taylor Bartrum and McKenzie Moore.
“We really fought back there,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “Taylor had a big shot. McKenzie had another big shot. We made stops on the defensive end and that’s how we were there at the end. We got it close but it just slipped away there at the end.”
Bartrum started to heat up from long range in the second half. She delivered a trio of triples in the second half and secured a team-high 16 points. Audrey Biggs, who played the entire game as she continues to make the transition back to the court from a knee injury, had 15 points. Jasmine Jordan ended the game with a double-double that included 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“We know that she can do that,” Fraley said of Bartrum’s shooting ability. “She’s got the green light with me anytime she wants it. She can get to the basket and that opens it up for Jasmine and Audrey. I was really happy to see her do that.”
“I don't think Audrey came out of the game tonight,” he added, “so the minute restriction is gone. At times, she tries to do too much, and I say let the game come to you. She will be fine.”
Layne said her team matched Boyd County’s physicality, but the same could be said for her team. That’s why it’s always a tough, bruising game when the two teams get together.
“We emphasize it, but we feel that people need to match our physicality as well,” Layne said. “When we play (Boyd County), it's really a next-level physical game. We had a tough loss on Saturday (at Fairland). We’ve also played a lot of games in a row.”
Added Quinn: “This team always fights. We never quit and we're always fighting for the ball.”
Both coaches have the same mindset when it comes to scheduling games. The tougher the competition, the more it prepares you for the postseason. It’s evident they don’t have to look too far away from the area for a stern, late-season test.
“The schedule really gets us ready for these games,” Quinn said. “It shows us how to get ready to play against tougher competition. We’ve been right there with every team we’ve played.”
Josie Atkins had eight points for Russell (19-11). Gabby Oborne hit a pair of 3-pointers to begin the second quarter. Atkins added layup to equal the largest Red Devils’ lead of the first half at six.
Boyd County (18-8) climbed back to take a 23-22 lead just before halftime with a 7-0 run, but Quinn banked in a triple to give team a slim advantage at intermission.
“We are battle-tested,” Layne said. “We’ve got to play back-to-back games. I am proud of them for getting 19 wins with the adversity that we've had.”
RUSSELL 12 13 15 16 — 56
BOYD CO. 9 14 16 10 — 49
Russell (56) — Steele 25, Quinn 15, Sanders 2, Darnell, Atkins 8, Oborne 6, Fitzpatrick, Howard. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Steele 3, Quinn 4, Oborne 2) FT: 7-15. Fouls: 14.
Boyd County (49) — Bartrum 16, Stevens, Jordan 12, Biggs 15, Ray 3, Opell, Moore 3. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Bartrum 3, Jordan, Biggs, Ray, Moore) FT: 12-13. Fouls: 12.
