IRONTON For the Ironton Tigers, beating the Raceland Rams in the 2021 Ironton Classic came down to a classic gameplan: out-shoot the competition.
The Tigers did just that, defeating the Rams, 61-43, after nearly doubling Raceland’s point production in the second half.
It didn’t start off as a scoring fest for Ironton. Raceland jumped out early, going on a 9-0 run to lead at the end of the first quarter, 16-9.
“We are notoriously slow starters,” Tigers coach Jeremy Williams said. “But the way shoot, we can manage a comeback.”
Eighth-grader Nim Maynard accounted for half of the Rams’ points in the first quarter.
“We’re coming off two really good wins,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said. “We got out of the gate tonight really well.”
Ironton wasn’t going to just roll over, however, mounting a comeback anchored by a trifecta of 3s, two from freshman Peyton Deer and one from junior Kirsten Williams.
The comeback caused Keeton to call a timeout, suddenly up just one, 22-21, halfway through the second quarter.
“Once our shots started falling, we were confident we could get back in it,” Williams said.
Out of the timeout, Ironton didn’t slow down. The Tigers stretched their run to 12-0 before Maynard managed to sink a 3 as time expired in the first half.
“We definitely looked like a different team from the second quarter on,” Keeton said of his team’s slowdown from the first quarter. “Maybe that’s a product of a young team coming off of a difficult weekend of games.”
At the half, Ironton led 27-25 from four made 3s. Maynard led both teams at the break with 13 points.
Out of the half, Ironton continued to heat up, with junior Evan Williams hitting back-to-back 3s, leading to Keeton calling a timeout just 90 seconds into the third quarter, now down 35-26.
Raceland tried to gain back some ground out of the timeout, but consecutive 3s from junior Isabel Morgan put a stop to the surge.
Despite the Rams’ best efforts, Ironton’s sharpshooting set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“That’s what we’re known for,” Williams said of his team’s ability to shoot from behind the arc. “We usually end up shooting more 3s than we do two-pointers in our games.”
Little changed in the fourth quarter as the Tigers continued to keep Raceland at bay. The combination of Ironton’s perimeter shooting as well as a suffocating defense allowed Ironton to hold the Rams to just six points for the quarter and secure the 61-43 victory.
Maynard finished the game with 18 points, which led both teams. Ironton was led in scoring by Morgan with 16 points.
After the game, MVPs were announced for both teams. Those honors went to Raceland senior Emma Picklesimer and Ironton sophomore Chasity Cecil.
“Raceland has a young team, but they’re a good team,” Williams said. “They look good. It’s a good win for us.”
Keeton is looking ahead now to Raceland’s holiday tournament, which starts December 27.
“We’re going to take the positives we’ve had the last week of games and focus on that,” Keeton said. “We feel good about where we’re at. Bottom line for us is to take our positives and try to create more of those.”
RACELAND 16 9 12 6 — 43
IRONTON 9 18 20 14 — 61
Raceland (52) — Maynard 18, Picklesimer 9, Broughton 7, Gartin 4, Mackie 3, Hapney 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Maynard 3, Broughton 1). FT: 5-12. Fouls: 17.
Ironton (65) — Morgan 16, K. Williams 14, Deer 10, E. Williams 8, Carpenter 6, Cecil 6, White 1. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (K. Williams 4, Morgan 3, Deer 2). Ft: 12-22. Fouls: 11.