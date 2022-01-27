RICHMOND When the going got tough, West Carter wasn’t going anywhere.
The Comets saw what was left of a 13-point first half lead evaporate in the third quarter of their first-round game at the girls All “A” Classic state tournament, and it was then that their coach saw the best thing she saw all night.
They dug in, first going toe-to-toe with Knott County Central for about a quarter of the game before taking control in the closing minutes to win 53-49 at McBrayer Arena.
West Carter (16-4) outscored Knott County Central 9-2 over the final 2:18 to secure a spot in the quarterfinal round.
The Comets kept Knott County Central (13-7) close after falling behind midway through the third quarter, then reeled the Patriots in over the final five minutes.
“It was awesome to see our girls come back, settle back down, score, hit some really big shots,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “Seeing that, especially at a tournament, is fantastic. It makes us really excited for what could happen this week.”
The Comets will play Pikeville (18-1), a 63-32 winner over Danville Christian and the team with the highest RPI rating in the field, at 1 p.m. Friday. The game will be a rematch of a Dec. 1 game in Olive Hill that Pikeville won, 60-53.
Allie Stone scored a game-high 25 points for West Carter, which is making its sixth straight All “A” State appearance and its 12th overall, and she had the biggest baskets down the stretch. Her layup with 2:18 remaining tied the game at 47-all, and she scored off the block on the Comets’ next possession to put them in front to stay.
Stone then went 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the final minute to ice the game. She finished 8 for 13 from the field, including 6 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 at the foul line.
West Carter led 51-49 when Knott County Central got one last chance to tie the game, but the Patriots missed a shot and Stone secured the rebound with 13 seconds left.
West Carter led 21-8 early in the second quarter after an 11-2 run that included five points by Amelia Henderson, who had eight points in the first quarter and 12 in all.
The Comets led 28-22 at halftime before Knott County Central scored the first six points of the second half to tie the game for the first time.
West Carter shot 39 percent from the field but was 7 for 12 from 3-point range.
The Comets also benefited from 12 offensive rebounds that led to 14 second-chance points. Elizabeth Middleton had five offensive boards and eight total rebounds, and Alexis Bond had three and five.
“Twelve offensive rebounds is huge for us,” Conn said.
Just as important was the defense on Knott County Central’s Kylie Gayheart, who had 11 points at halftime but scored only one more in the second half.
“(Gayheart is) a heck of a player. Beth Middleton is a fantastic defender … and all the girls chipped in and played wonderful defense on her,” Conn said.
W. CARTER 19 9 9 16 -- 53
KNOTT CENTRAL 8 14 16 11 -- 49
West Carter (53) -- Middleton 5, Stone 25, Bond 6, A. Henderson 12, H. Henderson 2, Burton 3. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Stone 3, A. Henderson 2, Middleton, Burton). FT: 10-11. Fouls: 7.
Knott County Central (49) -- Noble 4, Gayheart 12, Maggard 11, Mason 8, Fletcher 12, Hayes 2, Hall. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Maggard 3, Mason 2, Gayheart). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 11.