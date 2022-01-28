RICHMOND There was disappointment, but no discontentment for West Carter.
Coach Faith Conn said the Comets should feel pretty good about where they stand even though they were disappointed after a two-point loss sent them home from the All “A” Classic.
They took a Pikeville team ranked among the top 10 in the state to the wire Friday before falling, 49-47, in a state quarterfinal at McBrayer Arena.
West Carter battled back to cut a 14-point deficit to two in the closing seconds and got off a shot on the game’s final possession.
Even if it wasn’t the result she wanted, Conn said she couldn’t be unhappy with the way the Comets played, and particularly with the way they fought back in the fourth quarter after falling into a double-digit deficit.
Maybe they could have gotten a better shot on their final possession. Maybe they could have taken better care of the ball. Maybe they could have done some other things better here and there. But Conn was in no mood to nitpick.
“There’s always something, but gosh, I don’t know if I can complain right now,” Conn said. “The girls just played so hard today, I’m not sure that I could complain about anything that they did. I think they gave it their full effort. And we’ll, of course, work on some stuff, but overall I’m absolutely pumped about what we have and what we’re going to have in the rest of this year.”
Pikeville (19-1) was ranked No. 5 in the state in the KHSAA’s RPI ratings when Friday’s play began and No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll, and Conn said playing them close is a positive sign for her team.
“This Pikeville’s team’s a top-10 team in the state, not just the All “A” state, so for us to know that we’re competing with them … (lets us) know we’re ready to compete with anybody in this state at all levels.”
West Carter (16-5) lost for the first time in six games and only the second time in 13 games despite shooting 54% from the field — the Comets were 8 for 11 in the second half — and outrebounding Pikeville 21-15.
Allie Stone scored 24 points to lead the Lady Comets, who lost for the second time this season to Pikeville, the three-time defending 15th Region champion. Pikeville won 50-43 on Dec. 1 in Olive Hill. The Panthers lost their next game to Ashland and have not lost since.
After the lead changed hands five times in the first quarter, the Comets fell behind in the second quarter and fell further behind in the third. It was 27-18 at halftime and 38-24 with 4:38 remaining after the Panthers outscored them 21-10 over the final 2:47 of the first half and the first 3:22 of the second.
Pikeville led 42-31 when the fourth quarter began, but West Carter opened the period with six straight points on layups by Stone, Elizabeth Middleton and Hanna Henderson. That launched a 12-2 run that got the Lady Comets within one point at 44-43 with 1:57 remaining.
“I think we just decided we were ready to play,” Conn said. “At the end of the third quarter they walked over (to the bench) with their heads down and I said, ‘This game’s not over, let’s figure it out.’ I think they just dug in and they weren’t ready to lose.”
Conn said hustle helped the Comets cut into the deficit. They outrebounded Pikeville 6-1, forced six turnovers and had three steals — two by Stone and one by Alexis Bond — in the fourth quarter.
“Pikeville plays so hard, so they were just beating us to every ball, every rebound, they went to it faster and harder,” she said. “In the fourth quarter, I think we picked it up a little bit and got a few more of those than we had in the other quarters.”
Pikeville took a 47-43 lead on a 3-point basket by Kyera Thornsbury, who became eligible only last week following a transfer from Belfry, with 1:44 to play.
It was 47-45 after Stone and Kristen Whited traded two free throws. Then each team lost possession on a held ball call, West Carter turned it over again and Pikeville missed a free throw at :18.
Middleton rebounded a teammate’s missed shot and drew a foul at :06, and she hit two free throws to again trim the margin to two points. Trinity Rowe, Pikeville’s standout guard, then raced through the Lady Comets’ defense and into the frontcourt before they could foul her, but she lost control of the ball out of bounds with 1.2 seconds left.
Stone took the ensuing inbounds pass and got off a shot from the left sideline about 8 feet into the frontcourt, but it was well short.
“We knew it was coming to her, but we knew we had to just not foul and keep our hands up,” Orem said.
There was contact as Rowe defended her, and Stone looked toward an official as if to indicate she expected a whistle. But there was no call, and Conn wasn’t expecting one.
“I don’t know that I would ever ask a ref to call a foul at the end of the game, so I don’t know that I would ever complain for that,” she said. “And I told the girls there were many opportunities for us to have won, so we cannot ever blame it on the refs.
“We got a decent look. … We have other last-second plays, but not for a college court.”
Middleton and Henderson scored eight points each for West Carter, and Bond had a game-high six rebounds.
Rowe, a junior who has several Division I offers, and Thornsbury, a sophomore, scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Pikeville as the Panthers advanced to the All “A” final four for the first time.
West Carter has gone beyond the quarterfinals only once (2019) during its current streak of six consecutive All “A” appearances.
Conn said this week’s experience was a good one for the Lady Comets, but she said they could use a little rest after playing three close games in five days and facing three more next week.
“We go back hard, but luckily we don’t play until Wednesday, so we’ll go back home and rest our bodies a little bit first,” she said. “We’ve had three really good games. I think the girls will be ready for a little bit of a break.”
PIKEVILLE FG FT REB TP
Ratliff 2-4 0-0 2 5
Rowe 6-13 0-0 1 16
Whited 1-4 2-3 1 4
K.M. Hall 1-3 1-1 1 3
Theiss 1-4 3-4 4 5
K.G. Hall 0-0 0-0 0 0
Thornsberry 6-9 0-0 4 14
Jackson 1-4 0-0 2 2
Team 0
TOTAL 18-41 6-8 15 49
FG Pct: 43.9. FT Pct: 75.0. 3-point FGs: 7-17 (Ratliff 1-3, Rowe 4-8, Whited 0-2, Thornsberry 2-4) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 3-4 2-2 3 8
Stone 6-9 10-10 2 24
Bond 1-4 0-0 6 2
M. Henderson 1-4 1-2 4 4
H. Henderson 4-5 0-1 3 8
Burton 0-2 1-2 1 1
Team 2
TOTAL 15-28 14-17 21 47
FG Pct: 53.6. FT Pct: 82.4. 3-point FGs: 3-6 (Stone 2-2, Bond 0-1, M. Henderson 1-2, Burton 0-1) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
PIKEVILLE 11 16 15 7 — 49
W. CARTER 12 6 13 16 — 47
Officials: JT Taylor, Eddie Browning, Tanisha Hickerson