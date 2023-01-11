FRENCHBURG For the first time in seven seasons, someone other than West Carter will be the 16th Region’s representative to the All “A” state tournament as host Menifee County dethroned the Comets with a 71-45 victory in the opening game of Tuesday’s area’s semifinals in the E.C. Ballard Gym.
The Wildcats last earned a bid to the small-school state championship in 2016, the year before the Comets began their run. The two had played many times in the tournament since then and West Carter had always been able to thwart Menifee’s efforts.
Despite coming in to the tournament as the favorite, Wildcats coach Adam Adkins knew the road to the title would still run through West Carter.
“Our kids know that West has dominated the All "A." They’ve dominated since I’ve been coaching and this is year four for me (at Menifee County). It always goes through West Carter at least since I’ve been here,” he said. “Our kids knew about that, but it (was) not going to affect us. Our kids just have one goal in mind and (that’s) win every game and the next game in front of them.”
Behind an early 7-0 run, Menifee County (11-5) pulled out to a 9-3 lead, but West Carter (2-13) kept the hosts from breaking away and the Lady Cats led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The visitors drew within two points after Camryn Burton hit a 3-pointer to begin the second period, but from there, Menifee County went on a tear and over a nearly five-minute stretch, separated itself with a 19-5 run.
They Wildcats ended the quarter scoring 28 points and held a 42-22 halftime advantage. Kylee Hall and Alana Diehl came off the bench to tally 13 and nine points, respectively, in that frame to key the surge.
“I just felt that I was stronger and could get to the rim and that’s what I did,” Hall said. “Scoring and getting to the basket. That was my go to (move).”
“Offensively, we started moving the ball. We just have a message, it’s ‘we over me’. So, it’s about making the extra pass. Our kids, when we make the extra pass, we get great shots and shots start going in,” Adkins noted.
West Carter was never able to recover.
Menifee County built on its lead and stretched it to 63-33 after the third period. The Lady Cats extended the advantage to 33 points with 7:11 to play in the game, but could not get to the margin necessary for a running clock. West Carter was able to close out the final three minutes on an 8-0 run.
“They shot the lights out and that definitely made a big difference in the game. It makes it difficult when you’ve got to get out on shooters and then it’s a little easier for them to get around you on the drive. They were very good at both tonight,” Comets assistant coach Ronnie Cooley said. “It’s just one of those nights where things aren’t going your way ad they just compound. One bad thing leads to another. It’s hard to recover (from that), and to that, Menifee shot it very well, played very well. And when you’re not and the other team is, it can be a long night sometimes.”
Both Adkins and Hall credited the team’s defense as critical to the win.
“I thought our defensive intensity was the difference. We’ve got kids who can make shots. I’m just looking for kids that can amp it up on the defensive end,” Adkins said. "“Our man full-court defense was definitely the difference, with us being able to play nine girls, 10 girls, and to run them in and out and really wear out other teams has been really effective for us this year.”
“I think the defense was what really set us (apart) and helped us get the lead and get the win,” Hall added. “We’ve been working on a lot at practice making sure we’re rotating correctly and making sure we were getting into (the passing lanes) and getting those steals.”
West Carter (2-13) won the battle of the boards (34-31), but Menifee County had fewer turnovers (14 to 20).
The 71 points were the most for the Wildcats this season.
“We just came out and played as hard as we could. We knew we had to get the win to go to the next round and we just played together, found open teammates and scored,” Hall said. “That’s what we’ve been working on in practice, finding extra passes and finding who is hot.”
Hall led all scorers with 17 points. Three others reached double figures in a balanced offensive output.
Amelia Henderson paced West Carter with 16 points and also added six rebounds. Kaylee Kinney collected a game-best seven rebounds.
Elliott County will face host Menifee County (11-5) in Friday’s championship at 7 p.m.
West Carter 9 13 11 12 - 45
Menifee County 14 28 21 8 - 71
West Carter (45)-- Henderson 16, Nichols 3, Kinney 3, E. Barker 0, Burton 7, Brown 5, Nolen 2, Cecil 4, Cooley 0, Adams 0, D. Barker 2, Stamper 2. FG 15, 3FG 4 (Burton 2, Henderson, Brown), FT 9-15, PF 12, DQ None. Total 45.
Menifee County (71) -- Gevedon 8, Parks 11, M. Wells 4, A. Wells 7, Baker 10, Diehl 11, Hall 17, Woodard 0, Jones 2, Burgess 1, Blankenship 0, Blevins 0, Boch 0, Reed 0. FG 27, 3FG 8 (Parks 2, Hall 2, Gevedon, A. Wells, Baker, Diehl), FT 9-13, PF 14, DQ None. Total 71.