VANCEBURG Sarah Paige Weddington quickly summed up the feeling she had after watching Greenup County defeat her Lions in Vanceburg in overtime on Feb. 6.
“About as bad as you can imagine,” Weddington said.
Weddington calmly sank her final four free throws in the waning seconds of regulation to complete the come-from-behind win as Lewis County defeated Greenup County, 42-37, in the opening round of the girls 63rd District Tournament at Lewis County High School.
Greenup County’s final lead of the night came off a Rachel Bush bucket for a 36-34 edge. But Lewis County countered with a Maddie Johnson triple to spark an 8-1 run to close the contest and send the Lions into Thursday night’s championship game against Russell.
Greenup County opened up a pair of five-point leads in the second half with the final coming after Emily Maynard finished a stick back for a 32-27 lead. But the Lions weathered the storm and evened the affair at 34-34 to set up the sprint to the finish.
“We were right in it,” Weddington said. “We were playing good defensively, and they were milking the clock out some. We knew if we took care of the ball and make our baskets and free throws, we would be fine. That was something we didn’t do very well the last time, and it very well cost us the game.”
Greenup County (15-13) took the largest lead of the night after Maynard stuck back a missed 3 from Kennedy Spencer to give the Musketeers a 22-16 advantage midway through the second.
With a two-possession lead, Greenup County elected to go the Dean Smith route with a five-out offense and nearly dribbled out the final two minutes of the first half before a turnover led to a Weddington and-1 that cut the six-point deficit in half.
“We were in trouble,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said. “They were already doing some things to slow the game and spread the floor out. They’ve got good enough handlers and good enough shooters to really put you in trouble and in a bad place if you double and leave someone open. Rachel Bush can put it wherever she needs to. Once we were able to get a steal and layup, it got amped up. It was truly electric.”
Added Fite: “I told them at halftime this was all about head and heart being down three."
"Can’t say enough about my kids playing tough under a pressure situation.” Greenup County coach Paul Miller said. “It was a war. You have two teams that are mirror images of each other, and we know what to expect. It was a couple of shots. … They hit big shots. They stepped up and it bit us. It really did.”
Miller found himself in a coaching predicament in the final minute of the contest after a Bush runner missed its mark and Weddington secured the rebound with the Lions up 37-36. With only two team fouls against the Musketeers at that point, Miller elected to start fouling in hopes of slowing down the final minute of the contest.
“I felt like we needed to get to a point where we felt like we could manage the clock a little bit,” Miller said. “It comes to a point where you are trying to trap them, but I don’t have the most speedy kids. I’m trying to stop the clock to be able to give us a chance. Just one of those things I chose to do.”
The gamble nearly paid off as the Lions went 1 for 4 at the line until Weddington sealed the deal and pushed the lead to five with three seconds to play.
“There’s a big difference of being up one with 55 seconds and being down one with 55 seconds,” Fite said. “Once we got that lead with about two minutes left and got that timeout, I told them, we’ve got one stop left. I told them if we got something in transition to take it but if not, spread it out and take care of the basketball.”
Miller pointed to a specific point in the third quarter when he felt like the Musketeers lost their aggressiveness while playing keep away from the Lions.
“I called timeout and told them it’s not time to start pulling it out,” Miller said. “There’s still a lot of ball game. We got to the five-out options and I still wanted them to do backdoor (cuts) and still be aggressive and there was a time there when we just kind of went into a lull. I felt like we should have been more aggressive, but that’s on me.”
In the end, Fite—much like Weddington—felt like the outcome in the early February matchup provided a spark for his team for a postseason run.
“It doesn’t take a lot to get a fire in my belly and we always look for things, and as a coach, I always look for things to talk to my kids about just to test them and to see where they are at,” Fite said. “But the next two to three games after the (Feb. 6) Greenup game, I knew that we were awake and it may have been the best thing to happen to us at the time. (Greenup) took care of business and beat us down the stretch, but I think it put a little fire in our belly.”
With the win, Lewis County (22-8) picked up its 22nd victory of the season which eclipses the program-best of 21 set in 2015.
“In the past, we’ve talked about those kinds of milestones, but this year, we kind of left them on the back burner,” Fite said. “It was never mentioned coming into this game. I told them at the end of the regular season that we had 21 wins and that’s the most we’ve had. But when I walked into the locker room (tonight) after the game, they had 22 written on the board. It means a lot to these kids, and they’ve more than earned it.”
The district contest inside the high school gymnasium tabbed “The Jungle” was the first such event since 1984, per principal Jack Lykins and the capacity crowd roared to create sound levels that exceeded 100 decibels numerous times in the event.
“That is why we wanted to do this,” Fite said. “We talked about this for a long time but maybe had a little fear of how to arrange it and work it. Credit our administration, our athletic director Josh Hughes and our principal Jack Lykins for getting this together. It was a smooth transition in and out and the crowd just kept getting bigger. When they started the starting lineups, I was like, I’ve never heard it like this and I’ve been here a long time.”
Weddington led the Lions with 15 points. Kaitlynn Arnold added 10 including three triples.
Bush paced the Musketeers with 16 points. Dharia Crum had 10.
GREENUP CO. 11 11 8 7 — 37
LEWIS CO. 14 5 8 15 — 42
Greenup County (37) — Maynard 6, Crum 10, Spencer 2, Bush 16, Shaffer 3. 3-Pointers: 4 (Bush 2, Crum, Shaffer). FTS: 3-4. PF: 13. Turnovers: 8.
Lewis County (42) — Johnson 6, Arnold 10, Gilbert, Weddington 15, Campbell 7, Highfield 4. 3-Pointers: 5 (Arnold 3, Johnson 2). FTS: 9-12. PF: 6. Turnovers: 3.
RUSSELL 60
RACELAND 36
Mandy Layne struggled to sum up her squad's opening-round win over Raceland.
“Thank goodness for a defense,” Layne said. “That’s really all you can say.”
Russell (20-11) overcame a sluggish first-half performance that featured 12 turnovers and a 4-4 stalemate midway through the first to defeat Raceland, 60-36, at Lewis County High School.
“Offensively, I feel like we were a little sloppy tonight, but in the first round of districts, it's a different type of environment,” Layne said. “It's the first time for some of my kids in this type of environment, so hopefully we got the jitters out.”
Bella Quinn sparked a personal 8-0 run behind a pair of 3s as Russell opened up a 10-point lead after one and never looked back. Quinn had 12 at the half and finished with 15. Shaelyn Steele led the way with 20 points and Josie Atkins kicked in 11.
“We knew we were going to play horse a little bit, and you miss a couple of shots early on in an elimination game, you are going to tighten up a little bit,” Layne said. “Really happy in the fourth quarter of how we found driving lanes and finding people on the block. I thought Josie stepped up big there in the end.”
Layne’s message at the half was simple.
“Clean it up,” she said. “We were just too sloppy. No excuses by us, but when you beat a team sometimes by a lot and then you play them a third time, sometimes as we’ve seen, it's not too good of an outcome. I was glad we hung in there and let our defense do what it can do. Now we get to go play in Morehead.”
Russell moves its district winning streak to 59 games with the last loss to a 63rd District foe coming on an overtime loss to Raceland (7-24) on Jan. 9, 2016.
Nim Maynard led the Rams with 15 points. Kennedy Taylor added 10.
RACELAND 8 6 12 10 — 36
RUSSELL 18 12 14 16 — 60
Raceland (36) — P. Mackie 3, Wellman, Thomas, R. Mackie, Taylor 10, Campbell 4, Maynard 15, Tennison 4. 3-Pointers: 0. FTS: 10-16. PF: 13. Turnovers: 27.
Russell (60) — Steele 20, Quinn 15, Howard, Sanders 8, Darnell 1, Boyd 1, Fitzpatrick 2, Atkins 11, Adkins 2, Allen, Cameron, Fleming, Baker. 3-Pointers: 5 (Quinn 3, Steele 2). FTS: 7-12. PF: 17. Turnovers: 16.