VANCEBURG It was nearly a 60 for 60 moment for Russell Thursday night in girls 63rd District championship against Lewis County.
Russell blitzed Lewis County out of the gate with a 17-0 run to cruise to a 58-17, running-clock win for their eighth consecutive district crown and their 60th straight win over district opponents.
“Our pressure really, really got to them,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “I feel like we wore them down and made it tough on (Sarah Paige) Weddington. We’ve worked on that the past two days and we’ve worked on the double-down drill a lot. It was just an outstanding effort by my girls.”
Bella Quinn tossed in the game’s first points with a triple for a 3-0 lead and the Red Devils never trailed the rest of the night. Quinn dropped in a game-high 16 points — all in the first half — to lead Russell to the lopsided win.
“My teammates were finding me and we were just moving the ball,” Quinn said. “I just felt it, so I kept going.”
A Weddington stick back got the Lions on the board but Quinn countered with an and-1 on the other end. Quinn netted the first 10 Russell points before her squad followed her lead to give Russell a 37-10 lead at the break.
“Our pressure is really hard to handle when we get a lot of people moving and going,” Quinn said. “It leads to easy shots.”
Lewis County coach Jay Fite said the Russell start was exactly what he had cautioned his team about trying to prevent.
“We talked about not letting them get off to that kind of start, but obviously we were not in the right mindset,” Fite said. “Sometimes you get punched in the mouth and sometimes you get your jaw broken and tonight, we got our jaw broke. There was no bounce back.”
Russell limited Lewis County to 21% shooting from the field at the half, forced 11 turnovers to only 10 points and all four 3s attempted missed their mark.
“We told them not to let them have a good look,” Layne said. “Obviously, we can’t guard everything, but we wanted them to at least get a hand up. I thought we did a really good job of that tonight. We did a good job of speeding them up and the more you speed them up, the harder it is to get a good shot.”
Josie Atkins knocked down a jumper midway through the third for a 45-10 lead and set a running clock in motion for the rest of the affair. Kennedy Darnell and Shaelyn Steele kicked in nine points each. Hannah Sanders added six.
Darnell drew the assignment of slowing down the point of attack from the Lions and turned in a defensive performance that never allowed a clean pass toward Weddington in the first half.
“Her defense has improved and she’s put a lot of time and effort into it,” Layne said of Darnell. “She’s such a smart kid and she’s really good at position and understanding angles. Offensively, you are just seeing the tip of the iceberg. She’s a really good player.”
Layne called the win a “total team effort” while crediting Quinn with a dominant first-half performance followed by a spark from Hannah Sanders with a 3 from the corner to end the half.
“It’s huge because it's given us that second primary scorer,” Layne said of Quinn. “Shaelyn didn’t have 10 points tonight and we still win by a big margin. Another kid that really stepped up tonight is Hannah Sanders. If they are going to leave her wide open, she’s going to hit those 3s.”
Weddington led the Lions with nine points.
“We’re going to draw for the region Saturday and let this one sting tonight,” Fite said. “As ugly as it was, we aren’t going to get down about it. There are some teams at the region that we have beaten and some teams that we have competed with. We are going to spend how ever many days of prep getting ready for whoever we face.”
Layne collected her 23rd win over Fite in a rivalry that has been one-sided since Russell’s last loss in the district tournament, which came to Lewis County in 2015.
“We’ve just had a special group,” Layne said. “We are lucky to have kids stay and really buy into our program. We’ve had such great support from our administration and my assistant coaches are amazing. They work really hard and I couldn’t do and we couldn’t do what we do without them.”
Steele, Quinn, Atkins and Darnell were named to the All-Tournament team for Russell. Liv Campbell, Kaitlynn Arnold and Weddington claimed the recognition for Lewis. Rachel Bush and Nim Maynard earned then nods for Greenup County and Raceland, respectively.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 3-11 3-4 8 9
Quinn 6-10 1-1 2 16
Sanders 2-3 0-0 2 6
Darnell 3-5 2-2 4 9
Atkins 2-3 0-0 2 4
Oborne 1-5 0-0 1 3
Adkins 0-1 0-0 2 0
Fitzpatrick 1-1 1-2 2 3
Howard 0-1 0-0 0 0
Allen 0-0 0-0 2 0
Cameron 1-1 0-0 0 3
Fleming 1-1 0-0 0 2
Baker 1-1 0-0 0 3
Boyd 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 0
TOTAL 21-43 7-9 25 58
FG Pct.: 48.8. FT Pct.: 77.8. 3-pointers: 9-21 (Quinn 3-6, Steele 0-4, Darnell 1-2, Sanders 2-2, Oborne 1-3, Adkins 0-1, Howard 0-1, Cameron 1-1, Baker 1-1).PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Johnson 0-7 0-0 2 0
Arnold 0-2 0-0 0 0
Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0 0
Weddington 4-9 1-2 7 9
Campbell 0-7 3-4 4 3
Highfield 2-3 1-2 5 5
Tackett 0-2 0-0 0 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 6-32 5-8 21 17
FG Pct.: 18.8. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 0-7 (Johnson 0-5, Campbell 0-1, Highfield 0-1). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
RUSSELL 13 24 13 8 — 58
GREENUP CO. 2 8 2 5 — 17
Officials: Dave Anderson, Gavin Ramsey, Roy Wright