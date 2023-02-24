FLEMINGSBURG Haven Ford’s smile seemed bigger and brighter than usual on Thursday.
Why wouldn’t it be? Rowan County’s senior guard scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked a shot, served six assists and added eight steals, all of which helped give the Vikings a 71-49 win over Fleming County – Rowan County’s fourth straight girls 61st District title – in the Panthers’ gym.
“Anytime bringing home a championship, you have that happy feeling,” Ford said.
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said nothing Ford does surprises him anymore.
“It’s always exciting to watch her play basketball,” Stokes said. “You don’t have her much longer, so you’ve got to enjoy these moments. … She really just takes over the game.”
Rowan County and Fleming County (15-16) both advance to next week’s 16th Region Tournament at Morehead State University. Fleming County is in for the first time since the Panthers won the district in 2017.
“It’s special,” Fleming County coach Brad Cox said. “I think we’re ahead of the rebuilding phase. I think we’re a year ahead of schedule from where I thought we would be.
“Last year we didn’t win a game at all in the district, regular season or postseason. And this year, becoming the 2-seed and winning that first-round game and advancing to the regional tournament, it’s a great stepping stone for us.”
Ford’s statistics aside, it would be equally wrong to discount Rowan County eighth-grader Brynlee Walker’s contribution this week. She followed up a 20-point night in Tuesday’s 64-34 win over Bath County with 13 against Fleming County.
“I didn’t really think about it," Walker said. "I just came into the game and played a lot better than I have all year."
For the first four minutes, the score was Ford 12, Fleming County 2. She knocked down four 3-pointers, two from the top of the key, one from the left wing and one from the right wing. That wasn’t all – she added four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in the opening eight minutes.
“We wanted to contest her a little bit more out of our (2-3) zone,” Cox said. “She’s just a special player … I voted for her (for) Miss Basketball, and I didn’t do that just because she’s in our district.
“I truly believe she’s the best player in the state.”
One of Ford’s first-quarter assists was a little like an infrared homing missile guidance system targeting an enemy fighter jet. She grabbed a rebound and eventually found Diamond Wills at the other end of the court, who made the shot and gave Rowan County a 17-5 lead with 1:48 left.
Wills, who finished with 10 points, wasn’t surprised about the pass.
“Haven looks up when she has the ball,” Wills said. “She doesn’t keep her head down, so she looks up and sees if anybody’s in front of her.”
Fleming County struggled on offense – the Panthers made just three of 10 shots in the first quarter, 7 of 17 at halftime and 17 of 35 for the game. What was worse, the Vikings' man-to-man scheme forced 24 turnovers, which Rowan County converted into 27 points.
Rowan County (24-7), meanwhile, was 27 for 54 from the field.
Fleming County hung around early in the second stanza – Ariana Adams’ four points in a little more than a minute shrank Rowan County’s lead to 19-12. It was as close as the Panthers came the rest of the night – Rowan County led, 32-20 at halftime and 49-39 after three quarters.
Adams led Fleming County with 15 points. Hannah Kelly was next with nine points, Mallory Price and Ava Watson had seven, and Ameerah Jackson added five points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Stokes feels blessed to have watched Ford for so long.
“Hopefully, we’ve got at least three more wins under her belt,” he said. “Our next goal is to win three more. After that, after we reach that goal, then we’ll talk about our other goals.”
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Wills 3-8 4-7 6 10
H. Ford 11-16 0-0 7 27
Beach 4-7 0-0 7 8
Walker 5-10 0-2 1 13
Eastham 3-3 0-0 2 7
Katie Chandler 0-2 0-0 0 0
Kandace Chandler 0-1 2-2 0 2
Pecco 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ison 0-1 0-0 0 0
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
K. Ford 0-3 2-2 0 2
Rogers 1-3 0-0 0 2
Team 0
TOTALS 27-54 8-13 26 71
FG Pct.: 50.0 FT Pct: 61.5. 3-point FG: 9-22 (H. Ford 5-9, Walker 3-7, Eastham 1-1, Kandace Chandler 0-1, Katie Chandler 0-2, K. Ford 0-2). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
FLEMING CO. FG FT REB TP
S. Price 1-7 0-0 1 3
Adams 6-11 3-3 2 15
Jackson 2-5 1-4 11 5
M. Price 3-6 0-0 1 7
Watson 1-1 4-7 1 7
Argo 0-0 0-0 0 0
Holland 1-1 0-0 1 3
Kelly 3-4 3-3 1 9
Lunsford 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 4
TOTALS 17-35 11-16 25 49
FG Pct.: 48.6. FT Pct: 68.8. 3-point FG: 4-12 (S. Price 1-4, M. Price 1-4, Adams 0-1, Watson 1-1, Holland 1-1, Kelly 0-1). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 24.
ROWAN CO. 17 15 17 22 – 71
FLEMING CO. 8 12 19 10 – 49
Officials: Michael Ginn, Kenneth Huddleston and Madison Jones. Technical fouls: None.
All-tournament team
Bath County: Ashtyn Barrett and MaKenna Day.
Menifee County: Kylee Hall and Morgan Wells.
Fleming County: Sadie Price, Ameerah Jackson and Ariana Adams.
Rowan County: Brynlee Walker, Olivia Beach and Lauryn Eastham.
Most Valuable Player: Haven Ford, Rowan County.