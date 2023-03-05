MOREHEAD With 55 seconds left in the first quarter, Morgan County only trailed region powerhouse Boyd County, 21-17.
The Lions decided it was time to unleash their offensive prowess on the Cougars.
Guard Taylor Bartrum nailed a 3-pointer to ignite a devastating 23-0 run that included four treys and saw the Lions hold the Cougars scoreless for the next 5:52, spanning the end of the first quarter into the middle of the second quarter.
The Lions outscored Morgan County, 31-7, in the second eight minutes en route to a dominating 83-39 win to advance to the 16th Regional Tournament finals and face longtime rival Ashland today at Ellis T. Johnson Arena at 3.
The Lions’ 57 first-half points are the most ever in a 16th Region contest.
“I knew we had a great run but didn’t realize it was that long," Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. "The shots started falling for us Our hands were active on defense. It was just a very good half of basketball for us."
Morgan County coach Derrik Young knew handling the Lion pressure defense could be an issue.
“We are a really young team in the guard spots," Young said. "The pressure really got to us. The physicality of the game affected us as well. They have much bigger and stronger girls and they used that to their advantage. We turned the ball over seventeen times in the first half and you obviously can’t do that against a quality team like Boyd County. You make it this far you sometimes run into a buzzsaw and we did this afternoon.”
Junior Audrey Biggs got the Lions off to a good start scoring nine of the teams’ first thirteen points for an early 13-5 Boyd County lead. A pair of 3s by Maci Adkins and Jenna Hampton quickly pulled the Cougars to within 19-15 at 1:43 of the opening stanza.
The two teams traded baskets to make it 21-17 before the trey by Bartrum and a bucket by Emilee Neese gave the Lions a 26-17 lead in a high-scoring opening quarter of basketball.
Boyd County scored the first eighteen points of the second eight minutes while holding the Cougars scoreless for nearly five minutes. Bartrum and Jasmine Jordan combined to score a dozen points in the Lion run. Eighth-grader Jada Ray came off the bench to drain a trio of 3-pointers as the Lions stretched their lead to 57-24 heading to the locker room.
Jordan led the way in the first half with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Lions. Bartrum chipped in with 12 while Biggs, Neese, and Ray each scored nine in the record-breaking scoring half.
Hampton and Lilly Litteral led the Cougars with seven points apiece in the opening sixteen minutes.
The Lions opened the second half with a 12-4 run highlighted by 3s from Neese and Mackenzie Moore to put the running clock rule into motion. Boyd County outscored the Cougars 13-8 in the third quarter for a 70-32 lead heading to the final quarter.
The Lions substituted freely in the game’s final eight minutes as did the Cougars.
The 64th District champs held a 13-7 advantage over the final quarter to come away with the win.
Fraley was pleased with the overall team effort from his Lions.
“Audrey got us off to a great start by making some shots and looked like her old self," Fraley said. "Jasmine was a force inside for us. Taylor was a monster tonight. She had seven assists at halftime. Emilee knocked down some shots and got some steals that led to some runouts. I was just pleased with our total team effort today.”
The Lions (21-9) placed three players in double figures led by Jordan with a game-high 17 points. Neese chipped in with 13 points and Batrum scored 12 while handing out a game-high 7 assists.
Adkins and Litteral each scored 10 points to lead the Cougars (18-16) in scoring.
Young was very proud of his Cougars and their late-season run.
“All of our kids are back for next season," Young said. "They are all good kids. They got a year of experience. (You) give them six or seven months in the weight room, and it will give them a chance to be more physical with people. You come back next year and see what you can do.”
The Lions will make their 14th appearance in the region finals under Fraley. He will be looking to capture his seventh regional championship during his tenure.
The championship game will be a rematch of last year’s title game won by the Lions 51-35 over the Kittens.
Fraley is well aware of the rivalry between the two programs.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a region championship, it's Boyd and Ashland," Fraley said. "We could be out back at the park playing and everybody would be up for it. Both teams will be ready. It will be a battle and I’m looking forward to it.”
MORGAN CO FG FT REBS PTS
Adkins 3-14 2-2 3 10
Clinger 3-5 0-1 4 6
G. Hampton 0-0 0-0 1 0
J. Hampton 3-11 2-4 3 9
Smith 1-2 0-0 1 2
Obert 0-1 0-0 0 0
Dye 1-2 0-0 1 2
Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Loudermilk 0-1 0-0 1 0
Dalton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Smith 0-0 0-0 0 0
Smith 0-0 0-0 3 0
Litteral 2-3 6-7 6 10
Craft 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTALS 13-40 10-14 29 39
FG Pct.: 32.5. FT Pct: 71.4. 3-Pointers: 3-21 (Adkins 2-11, J. Hampton 1-5, Clinger 0-1, Smith 0-1, Obert 0-1, Dye 0-1, Loudermilk 0-1). PF: 4. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 24.
BOYD CO. FG FT REBS PTS
Bartrum 5-9 0-1 2 12
S.Stevens 2-4 0-0 2 4
Jordan 8-13 1-2 7 17
Neese 5-9 1-2 4 13
Biggs 4-9 0-0 2 9
J. Ray 3-5 0-0 2 9
M. Stevens 0-1 0-0 0 0
Opell 0-2 0-0 0 0
Moore 2-3 0-0 0 6
Culp 0-2 0-0 1 0
S.Gilbert 1-2 0-0 0 3
Hamilton 0-2 0-0 1 0
G. Gilbert 1-2 0-0 2 2
Stephens 2-5 0-0 6 4
A.Ray 1-3 2-2 0 4
TEAM 9
TOTALS 34-71 4-7 38 83
FG Pct: 47.9. FT Pct: 57.1. 3-Pointers: 11-24 (J. Ray 3-5, Neese 2-5, Bartrum 2-3, Moore 2-3, S. Gilbert 1-2, Biggs 1-2, S. Stevens 0-2, M. Stevens 0-1, Opell 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
MORGAN CO. 17 7 8 7 -- 39
BOYD CO. 26 31 13 13 -- 83
Officials: Austin Johnson, Garrett Smith, Laine Hughes.