MOREHEAD Imagine you’re an eighth-grader and standing in the paint on the court of a Division I school.
There are eight seconds remaining in a 16th Region semifinal game. Your team is up by one point, and one of the state’s top scorers is heading straight at you.
For Ashland eighth-grader Jenna Delaney, there was only one choice to make: stand tall and welcome the contact.
Delaney drew the charge on a driving Shaelyn Steele, Russell's junior guard, that helped the Kittens punch their ticket to the region championship game.
“I guess that’s what March Madness is about.”
That’s how Ashland coach Stacy Davis summed up the barnburner game her Kittens had just won, 45-44, over the Red Devils on Saturday.
It was an apt summation for a game that was neck and neck for most of regulation and came down to Delaney’s play in the final seconds.
It looked like Russell was going to flip the momentum their way in the second half, but Davis kept her squad in it and was rewarded with a win.
“We saw some faces in the second half,” Davis said. “We told them we’re still in this. We’ve been in this position and have fought back and won games. It was one stop at a time, one score at a time. Stay in it and dig deep.”
These teams split a pair of games in the regular season, with the home team coming out ahead in both meetings.
“This was a very special team,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “We started this season 5-7, but we were able to battle and fight back. Down the stretch, we only lost four games until tonight. I’m just really proud of them. I still feel like, even with all of our youth, we had a great season. We were right there. We had the lead with 20 seconds left and turn it over. Stuff like that happens, but I already told them that we have to get back to work and get better.”
This was the sixth meeting in the last eight years between these two teams in the 16th Region Tournament.
That series is now tied 3-3.
It was slow going for the Red Devils out of the gate, with Russell’s first basket not coming until the 3:40 mark of the first quarter.
The Kittens took advantage of Russell’s slow start, spreading the offense around four starters and finding the hoop for 16 points in the opening frame.
The Red Devils were completely out of sync in the first quarter, shooting just 18.2% from the field, leading to a 16-8 deficit heading into the second quarter.
Whatever the issue was for Russell in the first quarter, it was not present in the second.
“Just keep fighting,” Layne said of her message to her team between quarters. “There’s a lot of game left. I was proud of the way we kept competing.”
The Red Devils wiped out Ashland’s lead and tied things at 18-18 halfway through the second frame.
Both teams traded blows during the latter half of the quarter, with the Kittens taking a one-point lead into the half.
With a 25-24 score, there were three players with a high-point total of eight points.
The Kittens had Ella Sellars and Kenleigh Woods with eight.
The Red Devils were led by Shaelyn Steele with eight.
Most of the action took place in the paint, with just three 3-pointers made between the two teams.
Russell opened the third quarter up with a 7-0 run which gave them their largest lead of the game.
Ashland was hampered by four quick turnovers to start the third quarter after going the whole first half without committing a miscue.
Ashland regrouped, thanks in large part to the efforts of Jaidyn Gulley, and pulled within two, down just 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gulley scored all but one of Ashland’s third-quarter points.
“Jaidyn is a big-time player,” Davis said. “We missed her when she was out (earlier in the season), but it gave our younger girls some experience. Sometimes I don’t think Jaidyn realizes how good she can be. She’s grown up in this tournament tremendously. We gave her Rowan County's Haven Ford and then Shaelyn Steele (on defense), and we expected her to get to the basket and score, and she did. She’s one of these players that is just a difference-maker She can guard, defend, create for herself, get to the basket, or score outside, and create for someone else.”
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter. Russell held a 44-43 advantage with 48.7 seconds left.
The Red Devils tried to play keep-away, passing up a nice look under the basket in favor of trying to make Ashland foul to stop the clock.
After Ashland did just that twice, putting them at six fouls for the half, the Kittens called timeout and decided it was time to attack the ball.
A deflection from Gabby Karle led to a loose ball that was picked up by Woods. The sophomore drove it to the other end and delivered the eventual game-winner.
“We talked during that timeout,” Davis said. “We knew we had two fouls to go before we could get them to the free throw line. Our goal was to go for a steal, if they don’t call a foul you have the steal, if not, it’s OK. For most of the game, all we did was reach from the help position, we told them ‘Slide your body over.’ Gabby did that and was able to deflect the ball. It was a big, big, play.”
After Delaney’s final stand gave the Kittens the ball back, Russell tried to foul to preserve time, but they had too many left to give.
By the time Ashland went to the line, where it would miss the front end of a one-and-one, there wasn’t enough time for Russell to even get off a shot.
Steele led all scorers with 19.
“She’s an incredible player,” Layne said of Steele. “She’s had an incredible season. She carries us and leads us. She does so many different things for us. I’m really proud of her performance tonight.”
Ashland was led by Gulley with 17. She posted over half of Ashland’s offense in the second half.
Layne, who has a lot of young players on her team, hopes this experience makes them better for the future.
“I just hope that we can continue to build on our maturity as we get older,” Layne said. “Hopefully we can be more prepared, especially mentally, for games like this. We’ve had a lot of kids see what varsity basketball looks like and they’re going to have an opportunity to go back and get better. Hopefully next year we’ll be just as good as we are right now.”
Ashland advances to the championship game to take on Boyd County at Ellis T. Johnson Arena at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“We just want to see the same intensity they’ve had the last two games,” Davis said. “They go after it and they haven’t quit. They’ve stuck together and they’re playing like a team. These girls are hungry and they want it.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 7-15 0-2 1 14
Karle 0-2 0-0 5 0
J. Gulley 7-14 3-4 9 17
Sellars 4-17 1-2 2 11
A. Gulley 1-3 0-0 5 3
Duckwyler 0-0 0-0 0 0
Delaney 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 19-51 4-8 27 45
FG Pct.: 37.3. FT Pct.: 50. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Sellars 2-7, A. Gulley 1-1, Karle 0-1, J. Gulley 0-2, Woods 0-3). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 9-22 0-0 11 19
Quinn 1-5 0-0 1 2
Sanders 1-2 1-2 3 3
Darnell 3-7 1-2 5 8
Atkins 3-5 2-2 7 8
Howard 0-0 0-0 1 0
Oborne 2-3 0-0 2 4
Team 4
TOTAL 19-44 4-6 34 44
FG Pct.: 43.2. FT Pct.:66.7. 3-pointers: 2-7 (Darnell 1-2, Steele 1-3, Quinn 0-2). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14
ASHLAND 8 16 10 10 — 45
RUSSELL 16 9 7 13 — 44
Officials: Cody Slone, Davey Fields, & Mike Howard
