MOREHEAD Russell was not about to let Elliott County have a fighter’s chance when the two teams hooked up Monday night in the opening round of the Girls’ 16th Region Tournament.
Russell forced seven Elliott County turnovers before the Lions got off a shot and raced out to a 19-5 lead through one quarter behind a tenacious defensive effort that led the Red Devils to a 58-30 win at Johnson Arena.
“I thought early on our intensity was really good,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “I thought that we were able to turn them over and get some easy baskets. I think that got them a little bit deflated and frustrated.”
Russell (22-11) forced 22 Elliott County (10-19) turnovers that led to 27 points.
The Lions kept things within reach after trailing 33-17 at the half, but the Devils opened the second half on a 10-0 run to put the game on ice.
“It was huge because we needed to put that game away,” Layne said of the run. “We didn’t need to let them continue to linger. They are a good team and they could come back and we needed to continue to push the pace and push it out of reach.”
Shaelyn Steele tallied six steals and Bella Quinn added five with several of the takeaways happening at the midcourt stripe, leaving Russell running with numbers in transition.
“We were starting to get runouts and try and make it hard on them,” Layne said. “It was the same thing there about the third quarter. I thought we were really in their legs and we were able to turn them over and get scores pretty consistently. Just really proud of our girl’s effort.”
Quinn paced the Devils with 17 points. Steele added 15. Kennedy Darnell pitched in 10 to put three players in double figures for Russell, a key element for their success in the tournament when they meet Ashland Friday night in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
“It's huge because Ashland has many kids who can score the basketball,” Layne said. “We need to make sure that we have multiple kids who can score the ball. Tonight, they really tried to key on Shae and Bella and we had to have other kids step up and that’s probably going to be the case on Friday.”
Molly Howard led the Lions with 16 points with 13 coming before the break.
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
Howard 4-14 6-7 2 16
Whitt 1-2 0-0 6 3
Hamilton 1-4 0-0 2 3
Sturgill 0-0 0-0 4 0
Adkins 1-5 2-3 4 4
Offill 0-1 2-2 0 2
Porter 1-2 0-0 1 2
May 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 8
TOTAL 8-29 10-12 26 30
FG Pct.: 27.6. FT Pct.: 83.3. 3-pointers: 4-10 (Howard 2-4, Whitt 1-1, Hamilton 1-1, Adkins 0-3, May 0-1). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 6-18 2-3 14 15
Quinn 7-15 2-2 2 17
Sanders 2-6 0-0 3 4
Darnell 5-9 0-0 3 10
Atkins 2-6 3-4 9 7
Howard 1-4 0-0 0 3
Oborne 0-3 0-2 0 0
Boyd 0-1 0-0 1 0
Fitzpatrick 1-3 0-0 5 2
Adkins 0-2 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 24-67 7-11 40 58
FG Pct.: 35.8. FT Pct.: 63.6. 3-pointers: 3-22 (Steele 1-6, Quinn 1-5, Sanders 0-1, Darnell 0-1, Howard 1-3, Oborne 0-3, Boyd 0-1, Adkins 0-2). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 4.
ELLIOTT CO. 5 12 6 7 — 30
RUSSELL 19 14 15 10 — 58