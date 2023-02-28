MOREHEAD The most anticipated first-round matchup of the 2023 Girls 16th Region Tournament came down to which team could win the battle of physicality.
Ashland grabbed sixteen offensive rebounds that led to eighteen second-chance points en route to a 71-61 win over Rowan County Monday night at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead.
The Kittens raced out to an early 7-2 lead and the game was only tied once as Ashland thwarted every Viking run in the second half of play.
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes knew about the Kittens' physicality but was surprised his team didn’t respond.
“We are a small group and we worked in practice on not allowing second shots," Stokes said. "The Gulley girls inside, (Jaidyn and Aryanna), have to be kept off the glass and we didn’t do that. I felt like early in the game they were very physical and we backed down. It really surprised me with the teams we have played all year long that their physicality would bother us that much but it did.”
The Kittens (22-7) came out firing early, jumping to a quick 7-2 lead on a Jaidyn Gulley two minutes into the game. Rowan County’s Brynlee Walker reeled off quick five points to knot the score at 7-7 which would be the game’s last tie. A 12-2 run by the Kittens carried into the second quarter and gave Ashland a 19-9 lead at the 6:59 mark of the second quarter. Freshman Gabby Karle hit back-to-back treys to extend the lead to ten.
Haven Ford, who started the game an uncharacteristic 1-9 from the field, scored five quick points to bring the Vikings to within 29-23. Kenleigh Woods gave the Kittens their biggest at 29-16 late in the first half. Woods scored 10 of her team-high 25 points in the opening half of play.
The third quarter was a high-scoring affair as Ella Sellars joined Woods to lead the Kitten offense while Miss Basketball candidate Ford began to heat up for the Vikings. Sellars scored 10 of her 14 points in the third stanza. She and Woods combined for eight points to push the Ashland lead to 39-32 midway through the third. A deep Ford 3 pulled the Vikings to within four at 39-35.
The Kittens, resilient all night, went on a 6-0 run on back-to-back baskets by Jaidyn Gulley and another bucket by Sellars for a 45-35 cushion with 2:54 left in the quarter. Ford scored the Vikings last eight points of the third stanza to cut the Kitten lead to 52-47 heading to the fourth quarter.
Four straight points from Ford gave the Vikings life, but Woods drove through the Vikings’ press once for a huge old-fashioned three-point play to extend the Kitten lead to 59-51 and basically shut the door on the Vikings chances. The Kittens, who were 23-26 from the charity stripe, drained 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to put themselves in the region semifinals with the victory.
Kitten head coach Stacy Davis was pleased with the overall play of her team.
“We have tried to preach all along if we can get 4-5 girls in double figures it makes the game so much easier for all of us," Davis said. "Gabby and Aryanna gave us that tonight and it was huge. We had two great practices coming into the game and we got after it for 94 feet. I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”
Stokes lamented not getting over the five-point barrier in the second half.
“Haven hits a 3 and here they come with Woods getting a bucket and a foul," Stokes said. "We did a poor job in transitioning from offense to defense most of the night.”
“We knew Haven was gonna score but we made her earn her points tonight," Davis added. "I think she is best player in the region, maybe in the state. We made her take a lot of shots and we forced some bad shots and we did what we needed to do to win."
Woods was instrumental in the win playing all 32 minutes from her point guard position, including a 12-of-13 night at the free throw line.
“I just want to play for God," Woods said. "He gave me the ability to play and want to make him proud. I started off a little slow but as the game wore on I was getting to the rim on a consistent basis."
Sellars, saddled with two fouls in the first half, came on to score 12 of her 14 points in the second half.
“I knew I had to come out and be aggressive in the second half," Sellars said. "We knew we needed to control the boards tonight and we did that. I am just very happy to get the win.”
The Kittens also got 13 points and three steals from Jaidyn Gulley. Karle grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in addition to her nine points for the winners.
Ford finished her storybook career with 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (24-7). Walker added 10 points in the loss.
Stokes reflected on his five years with his star player.
“She is hopefully not a once-in-a-lifetime player that you are going to get as a coach," Stokes said, "because you want players like Haven. She has done so many wonderful things for us. She is a Miss Basketball candidate and holds a lot of records for us. I tell people outside of basketball, if you talk to her outside of basketball, you really see what kind of kid she is. Her teachers love her and she has respect for everyone. If you met her, you wouldn’t even know she is one of the best basketball players in the state.”
Davis is excited about the Kittens matchup with Russell Friday night. The Red Devils defeated Elliott County, 58-30, in the night's other quarterfinal.
“We are ready for another shot," Davis said. "We beat them on a last-second shot and then we had one of our worst games in the loss at Russell. We are excited to get another shot at them.”
ASHLAND FG FT REBS PTS
Woods 6-13 12-13 7 25
Karle 3-9 1-2 11 9
J. Gulley 5-9 2-2 4 13
Sellars 5-11 4-5 4 14
Ar. Gulley 1-4 4-4 5 6
Duckwyler 0-2 0-0 2 0
Delaney 2-3 0-0 0 4
Troxler 0-0 0-0 1 0
Scites 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lucas 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTALS 22-51 23-26 38 71
FG Pct.: 43.1. FT Pct: 88.5. 3-pointers: 4-14 (Karle 2-6, J. Gulley 1-1, Woods 1-2, Sellars 0-3, A. Gulley 0-1, Duckwyler 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: 15.
ROWAN CO FG FT REBS PTS
Wills 2-7 2-4 4 6
H. Ford 9-26 8-8 10 32
Beach 1-3 0-0 4 2
Walker 5-10 0-0 0 12
Eastham 0-0 2-2 3 2
Kat. Chandler 2-6 2-2 4 7
Kan. Chandler 0-1 0-0 0 0
Pecco 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ison 0-0 0-0 0 0
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
K. Ford 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTALS 19-53 14-16 29 61
FG Pct: 35.8. FT Pct: 87.5. 3-Pointers: 9-22 (H. Ford 6-14, Walker 2-4, Kat. Chandler 1-4). PF: 16. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: 15.
ASHLAND 13 16 23 19 -- 71
ROWAN CO. 9 14 24 14 -- 61
Officials: Cody Slone, Mike Howard, Laine Hughes.