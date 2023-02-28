MOREHEAD For Morgan County coach Derrik Young, the wait for Tuesday night’s win was worth it.
The Cougars’ 65-55 victory against Fleming County was the team’s first region tournament win in 16 years.
“It’s a great feeling,” Young said. “We finally got a district title, we got this first-round win in the region. … I’m just happy for these kids and for the community. It’s been 16 years. Half of my kids hadn’t even been born yet.”
For Fleming County coach Brad Cox, he hopes this outcome isn’t the end for the Panthers' success moving forward.
“We’ve come a long way since I took the job two years ago,” Cox said. “For us to be in the region tournament in Year 2, it’s ahead of projection, but we want that to be the expectation from here on out. We want to come back and advance. Now that we got a taste of it and some experience, it could go a long way in building momentum for next year.”
The Cougars gave the Panthers fits in the first quarter.
Fleming County made just one basket in the first eight minutes and committed eight early turnovers.
Jenna Hampton got into the action early, putting up 10 points in the opening frame.
The free throw line was more like a lifeline for the Panthers, who stayed afloat with eight made attempts from the stripe.
With the Cougars up 18-10 going into the second quarter, it was up to Fleming County to create some chaos on the floor in an attempt to stay in the game.
It worked to an extent.
After extending things to 24-10, Morgan County began to miss shots and make mistakes, which opened the door for Fleming County to hang on.
With production from Ava Watson and Chloe Holland, the Panthers kept things respectable at 32-22 when halftime hit.
At the break, Hampton led in scoring with 15.
Watson led Fleming County with eight.
“We turned the ball over too much and geve them too many easy opportunities and yet we’re still down 10,” Cox said of his message to the team at the half. “I told them (that) we’ve been in large deficits before. Just keep plugging. We’re not going to get it all back at once. Just chip away and chip away and give yourself a chance at that last media timeout to win the ball game. We were right there. Credit to Morgan, they made some big plays and big shots. They’ll be a tough out.”
With a success rate of just 27.8% from the field in the first half, the Panthers had to step up their makes to have any chance.
Mallory Price did just that for Fleming County, hitting a hat trick of 3-pointers to put the Panthers within four points.
Price’s hot hand would account for another pair of 3s just before the one-minute mark that would tie things at 43-43.
“She’s a shooter,” Cox said. “She’s a really good shooter and she’s really good at getting hot. Her jumper has opened a lot up for us. I’m proud of her for stepping up on the big stage and knocking down some big shots.”
Hampton would take advantage of an and-1 situation to give Morgan County a 46-43 lead heading into the fourth frame.
“We’ve been saying since Day 1 to play the next play,” Cox said of his team being within arm’s length after three quarters. “They really did that. They could’ve gotten down and let the environment be too big for them. But we battled, played hard, and made some shots to get us back in the ball game.”
After rallying in the third quarter, it looked like the Panthers had run out of gas in the final frame.
It didn’t help Fleming County that McKenna Smith hit two big 3-pointers in the first half of the fourth quarter. The sophomore would finish with 14 points off the Cougars' bench.
“Smith coming off the bench, pulling the trigger on the 3 and giving us that really big momentum, I think that separated the game,” Young said. “When that happened, I felt like now we had a more comfortable lead. They had to foul us. We were in position then.”
By the media break, Morgan County had a 59-51 lead with 2:39 to go.
“I think the end of our schedule made us tougher mentally,” Young said. “We had some people that beat us down. We had some people that put it on us, and I think our kids learning to fight through that showed that even when the game got close our kids continued to fight, believe in each other, and believe in their shot.”
Fleming County tried to grasp at straws, fouling to stop the clock, but the Cougars knocked down their shots and advanced with a win.
Hampton led the game with 31 points.
Fleming County had two players with 15 points: Price and Ariana Adams.
Morgan County will play Friday at 8 against Boyd County.
“Whatever happens from here… even if it doesn’t turn out the way we want it, it’s been an amazing year,” Young said. “I’m happy for my kids for all the hard work they’ve put in. I want them to enjoy the process. We’re happy to be here and happy to get a win. We’ll go out there and fight and that’s all I want to see. If it goes well for us, great. If it doesn’t, that’s alright too. I don’t want them to get built up and think, ‘Oh, we have to go win this.’ I want them to be in the moment for a while. A lot of us are worried about tomorrow and what’s next, I want us to just enjoy the time we have right now and just keep moving forward.”
FLEMING CO. FG FT REB TP
Adams 6-12 3-4 10 15
Price 5-7 0-0 6 15
Watson 1-5 8-11 0 10
Price 2-16 5-6 5 9
Jackson 1-5 0-0 10 2
Holland 2-3 0-0 2 4
Kelly 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 17-48 16-21 37 55
FG Pct.: 35.4. FT Pct.: 76.2. 3-pointers: 5-14 (Price 5-6, Adams 0-1, Holland 0-1, Watson 0-2, Price 0-4). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
S. Hampton 10-26 9-10 4 31
Clinger 6-14 2-6 6 16
Smith 4-8 4-6 7 14
Sword 1-1 0-0 2 2
J. Hampton 0-0 0-0 9 0
Jenkins 0-0 0-0 2 0
Litteral 0-0 0-0 3 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 22-56 22-56 39 65
FG Pct.: 39.3. FT Pct.: 68.2. 3-pointers: 6-18 (Clinger 2-4, Smith 2-6, Hampton 2-6, Adkins 0-4). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13
FLEMING 10 12 21 12 — 55
MORGAN 20 12 14 19 — 65
Officials: Davey Fields, Mark Campbell, Garrett Smith
