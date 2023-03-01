MOREHEAD Boyd County failed to net a field goal in the final six minutes of regulation Tuesday night when they hooked up with Lewis County in the opening round of the Girls 16th Region Tournament.
Boyd County’s final field goal of the night came with 6:08 to go in the contest to secure their largest lead of the game of 18, but Lewis County would get no closer than nine down the stretch as the Lions from Cannonsburg held on for a 51-43 win at Johnson Arena.
“Luckily, we had built a decent enough lead,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “There is no quit in Lewis. They just kept fighting and fighting and we kept acting like we are down. We started rushing shots and I said to just take care of the basketball and make them come foul us. Fortunately, we were able to take care of it there and make some free throws.”
Boyd County opened the game with a six-point lead after Emilee Neese and Sophia Stevens drained back-to-back triples. Lewis County countered after missing their first four attempts with the first of three Kaitlynn Arnold 3s only to watch Neese answer with her second of the night.
“When they get their feet set and toe the line, they can shoot it,” Fraley said of Neese and Stevens. “I told them, toe the white line, not the black line. That was huge to stretch it out there a little bit. You are never comfortable with a team like that.”
Boyd County tossed in six triples in the win with Neese connecting on three.
Lewis Country trimmed the deficit to two after one quarter behind a 4-0 surge to close the frame after Sarah Weddington finished at the rim for her first points on the night and Liv Campbell netted her fourth. Boyd County used a 12-2 run to start the second stanza to push the lead to 24-12 after Audrey Biggs converted in the paint.
“With them, it's so hard to control the pace that you want because of how they pressure you,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said. “If we attack the pressure and finish, it's great. But if we attack the pressure and throw it out of bounds, it's just the speed that you have to play with. They are so long and always changing the defenses up and they try and trap you. Pete does a great job with that and his kids are pretty doggone talented.”
Boyd County forced 16 turnovers while converting those into 22 points. After starting the game in man defense, Boyd County switched to a 2-3 zone and elected to trap the ball any time it went into the corners by sending a combination of one of their six-footers to trap the ball.
“They are long and they are really hard to throw over,” Fraley said of Jasmine Jordan and Biggs. “Jaz blocked some shots inside there and we were able to rebound on the backside. I thought Bella Opell was instant energy. She came out there and just harassed out front and did a really, really good job for us.”
Fite said the length of Boyd County created multiple issues on how they could attack the offensive side of the ball.
“You are trying to get some moving but when they can extend you like that to the high post, we were in trouble,” Fite said. “We know we have some smaller players which led to some of the traps because it's hard to make the entry pass (from the corner) as well.”
Trailing 26-17 at the half, Lewis County quickly got to within eight to start the second half only to see Boyd County make another run to open a 16-point margin after Stevens nailed another trifecta.
Lewis County pulled to within nine with 2:16 to play after Weddington finished a layup but would get no closer the rest of the way.
“We were looking for a bucket and a stop,” Fite said. “We knew once we had to start fouling that we were probably in trouble but I’m going to credit our kids for not quitting. They played for 32 minutes. They could’ve easily folded early after Boyd went on a little run. There have been times we’ve gotten over here and got down 15 and it turned into 25 quick.”
Jordan led Boyd County with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots as her presence in the paint forced Lewis County to alter their attacks in the lane.
“I told Jaz when she plays like that, we are pretty good,” Fraley said. “She came in and owned the defensive side and the backboard and she was able to put some buckets in and brought some energy.”
Neese kicked in 15 for Boyd County.
Weddington paced Lewis County with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Campbell added 13 and grabbed seven boards as the two seniors say their final action in the red, white and blue.
“Sarah has been one of the best we’ve ever had,” Fite said. ‘I’ve told the kids in the locker room that she has been the shining example of what you need to know. I’m talking about the mentality that she approaches the game with and the mentality that she approaches her coaches with. There’s never been a negative word or look my way in six years.”
Fite added: “I can’t say enough about what Liv has done and the improvement that she has made over the last four years. She really molded into what we needed her to be in a point guard.”
Fraley complimented Weddington’s effort.
“Sarah is so good and she played her tail off,” he said. “She is just a really good player.”
Boyd County will meet Morgan County Friday night at 8 p.m. in the second girls semifinals.
Lewis County closes its season at 22-10, which is the most wins in program history after surpassing the previous mark of 21 set in 2015 after a win over Greenup County in the opening round of the 63rd District Tournament.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Johnson 0-6 0-0 2 0
Arnold 3-5 2-2 0 11
Weddington 6-22 3-3 10 15
Campbell 5-10 2-3 7 13
Highfield 1-2 0-0 3 2
Gilbert 0-4 0-0 0 0
TEAM 10
TOTAL 15-49 7-8 32 41
FG Pct.: 30.6. FT Pct.: 87.5. 3-pointers: 4-14 (Johnson 0-5, Arnold 3-3, Weddington 0-1, Campbell 1-2, Gilbert 0-3). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 1-1 0-0 4 2
Stevens 2-8 0-0 4 6
Jordan 7-16 3-7 11 17
Neese 5-9 2-2 2 15
Biggs 1-4 4-4 2 6
Ray 1-2 0-0 0 2
Opell 0-5 2-2 2 2
Moore 1-1 0-0 1 3
TEAM 7
TOTAL 18-46 11-15 34 53
FG Pct.: 39.1. FT Pct.: 73.3. 3-pointers: 6-16 (Stevens 2-5, Jordan 0-1, Neese 3-6, Biggs 0-1, Ray 0-1, Opell 0-1, Moore 1-1). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
LEWIS CO. 10 7 15 9 — 41
BOYD CO. 12 14 18 9 — 53