MOREHEAD After eight long years, a weather delay, and a razor thin semifinals win, the Ashland Kittens are champions of the 16th Region.
“These girls, this last week, there was a different focus and different energy in our practice,” Ashland coach Stacy Davis said. “We knew to get to Rupp Arena we had to run the gauntlet: Rowan, Russell, and Boyd. I think to not have to have a game they could walk through, to have all the games be something they had to fight through, that momentum carried them into this game.”
Ashland’s 67-50 win against 64th District rivals Boyd County on Sunday came via a stellar performance from the eventual tournament Most Valuable Player Ella Sellars.
“It feels great, but I’m just excited we got the win and get the chance to play at Rupp,” Sellars said of the MVP honors. “All the girls really battled for each other and for coach. We wanted to give her this win in her first season.”
The junior put up 26 points in the win.
“Ella’s been huge all season long,” Davis said. “She’s been the glue for us all season long. There had been practices where the girls might not have known what to do, but she’s kept us together. She’s got it in her blood.”
Ashland was in the driver’s seat for most of the contest, leading for 30:20 of the 32 minutes of play.
This game was a rematch of last year’s 16th Region championship. Boyd County won its fourth title in seven years. These two teams split games in the regular season before the Lions defeated the Kittens in the 64th District final.
“Hats off to Ashland,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “They had a great game plan and took out some things we wanted to do. Ella was lights out, especially the first half. She got them rolling and we dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of.”
Both teams were rolling offensively in the first quarter.
Sellars was feeling it from the tip, draining a pair of 3-pointers while putting up eight points in the opening frame.
Boyd County spread their offense around, getting four different players involved early.
Lions junior Jasmine Jordan was a perfect 3 of 3 from the field and snagged five rebounds in the first eight minutes.
This led to a 17-16 Kittens lead to start the second quarter, where, after briefly trailing by one, Ashland railed off a 7-0 run for a 24-18 lead.
The Kittens would extend that to 38-27 with 4.1 seconds left.
A late foul, however, sent Taylor Bartrum to the free throw line where she hit the front end of a one-and-one.
She missed the second, but Jordan grabbed the rebound and put it back in before the buzzer.
The Kittens led 38-30 going into the break.
Sellars led at the half with 18 points, including five 3-pointers.
Boyd County was led by both Jordan and Emily Neese with nine points.
The difference in the game could be seen from the 3-point line, as the Lions were just 2 of 10 in the half from long range, while Ashland was 7 of 11.
The Kittens weren’t willing to slow down out of the break.
Ashland added to their lead, including another three 3-pointers from Sellars.
By the end of the third frame, the Lions had no answer for Ashland and struggled to find an offensive rhythm, leading to a 53-38 advantage for the Kittens.
“We just need to look in the mirror and figure out what our deficiencies are,” Fraley said of what he hopes his team will do through the offseason. “We’ll need to get in the gym and work on it. That’s basically it. We know what we do well and what we don’t do well. We have to get better.”
In the final frame, the Lions wouldn’t go away, but the Kittens wouldn’t relent on their end.
With the clock on their side, Ashland was able to keep the Lions at bay and secure the region title.
This is the first time a team other than Boyd County or Russell have won the 16th Region championship since 2015, which was the last time the Kittens wore the crown.
Sellars’ 26 points led all scorers.
“I just wanted to win,” Sellars said of her performance. “We lost to them last year and then in districts. We had new motivation to come after them and play our best.”
Sellars was joined on the 16th Region All-Tournament team by teammates Kenleigh Woods, Jaidyn Gulley, and Jenna Delaney.
“We’re young. We have two eighth graders off the bench, we start two freshmen, two sophomores, and a junior,” said of the talent on her team. “They have grown and matured tremendously throughout this season. They came in the season with a whole new coaching staff and philosophy. It took them most of this season to realize what they’re role is. I think it finally clicked that they knew what they had to do to get to Rupp.”
Boyd County was led by Jordan with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
“Jas played hard,” Fraley said. “She played hard all year long for us. She’s grown up so much from the little freshman when she came in a couple of years ago. She’s developed and worked on her game and gotten much better. I’m happy for her and hope this summer she’ll take a step forward and play on the AAU circuit a little bit.”
Jordan was also named to the all-tournament team, along teammates, Bartrum and Emilee Neese.
“It’s a great win for Ashland,” Fraley said. “I look for them to win the first game in the state. I’ll put a little pressure on Stacy by saying that but I think they’ll win that game. I’m happy for her and her team.”
Ashland will play the 14th Region champs Knott County Central at the state tournament at Rupp Arena at 11 a.m., on Thursday.
“I just want to see the same energy and fight we had tonight,” Davis said. “They compete and battle no matter what. We’ve never quit, we always fight to get back.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 1-6 3-4 8 5
S. Stevens 2-7 0-0 3 4
Jordan 10-15 4-7 13 24
Neese 3-7 3-6 1 10
Biggs 1-7 2-2 2 4
Ray 0-0 0-0 1 0
M. Stevens 0-0 0-0 0 0
Opell 1-2 0-0 1 3
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stephens 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 7
TOTAL 18-45 12-19 37 50
FG Pct.: 40. FT Pct.: 63.2. 3-pointers: 2-15 (Opell 1-2, Neese 1-5, Moore 0-1, Jordan 0-2, S. Stevens 0-2, Bartrum 0-3). PF: 21. Fouled out: Neese. Turnovers: 25
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 6-12 5-7 1 18
Karle 0-5 2-2 3 2
J. Gulley 3-10 2-4 10 8
Sellars 9-16 2-4 1 26
A. Gulley 1-1 0-1 1 2
Duckwyler 1-1 0-0 0 3
Troxler 0-0 0-0 0 0
Delaney 3-5 2-2 3 8
Scites 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lucas 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 5
TOTAL 23-50 13-20 25 67
FG Pct.: 46. FT Pct.: 65. 3-pointers: 8-15 (Sellars 6-8, Duckwyler 1-1, Woods 1-1, J. Guller 0-1, Delaney 0-1, Karle 0-3). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11
BOYD CO. 16 14 8 12 — 50
ASHLAND 17 21 15 14 — 67
Officials: Cody Slone, Mike Howard, & Matt Campbell
All-Tournament TeamAshland—Jenna Delaney, Jaidyn Gulley, Ella Sellars, Kenleigh Woods
Boyd County—Taylor Bartrum, Jasmine Jordan, Emilee Neese
Elliott County—Molly Howard
Fleming County—Arianna Adams, Mallory Price
Lewis County—Sarah Paige Weddington
Morgan County—Emma Clinger, Jenna Hampton
Russell—Shaelyn Steele
Rowan County—Haven Ford
Most Valuable Player—Ella Sellars (Ashland)