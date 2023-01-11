FRENCHBURG Elliott County will return to the finals of the 16th Region All “A" Tournament for the third time in four years after dispatching Fairview, 45-10, in the nightcap of Tuesday’s semifinals at Menifee County’s E.C. Ballard Gym.
The Lions had little trouble dispatching the Eagles, who entered the game shorthanded and were further hampered by the loss of Kiera Loving, who went down with an injury with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter.
“It’s tough," Fairview coach Ryan Kinder said. "Ashton Stidham, she went out Saturday. … Tonight, Kiera Loving, probably the best rebounder in the state in my opinion, she goes down and hears a pop in her leg. This hurts us, it really does. It’s two seniors and two leaders. We’re just going to have to really work and really pick up things from now on.”
Elliott County (6-9) was able to post a 17-1 lead after the opening period and kept Fairview (8-6) from scoring its first basket until a little more than 19 seconds remained in the first half.
The Eagles struggled just getting off shots and finished the first quarter with 17 turnovers. Things improved as the game wore on, but Fairview had few offensive options without Stidham and Loving in the lineup.
The mismatch caused problems for Elliott County as well. Coach Roy Whitt hoped to use the game as a tune-up for the finals.
“I talked to them about (making adjustments) at halftime," Whitt said. "Momentum going into the last game, we can’t allow easy passes into the post. We’ve got to make our layups. We did not do a good job making our layups today. That stuff carries over to the next game if you don't do them well. That’s what I harped on there at halftime. I said, ‘We’ve got to come out and make layups, we’ve got to make our passes, we’ve got to run the floor, do all the things we do against anybody else.’”
The Lions stretched the advantage to 30-3 at halftime and reached the 35-point margin necessary for a running clock with 6:04 to play in the third quarter.
“I think we all just came out ready to play," Elliott County's Rylee Sturgill. " It was kind of challenging playing a team that doesn’t have as much experience I feel like. We haven’t played them, but we really took our time and worked together. We still had to play, but … we couldn’t press and we had to stay back a little bit, but we still had to play our game.”
Fairview had its best offensive quarter in the third as Mia Newton and Maddy Loving combined to score the final five points of the period to finish it trailing 42-8.
Both teams went deep into their benches in the final period.
Rebounding was a highlight for Fairview. The Eagles held a 35-32 edge. Maddy Loving led her squad with six. Kiley Whitt had a game-high eight for Elliott County.
“I thought we really looked for the open man tonight," Whitt said. "We used the dribble penetration well. We’ve got a really good point guard in Katie Adkins. She really got in the lane a couple times and made some passes. Molly Howard got into the lane and made some great passes. The strength of our game is putting the ball on the floor and getting two feet into the paint and making something happen.*
“I think we cut well and we played defense pretty well, and we ended up rebounding pretty well in the beginning of the third quarter,” Sturgill said. “(I hit) free throws, (got) to the line and in the full-court press, I think I played pretty good defense.”
With two key players potentially unavailable in the foreseeable future for the Eagles, Kinder expects he will need to overhaul the team’s strategy.
“We’ve got several ninth-graders, several young girls who (are) coming up,” he said. “We are really going to have to, I don’t know, back up and punt if both of these girls end up being out for the remainder of the season or several games. We’re going to have to rework everything. … So, it's going to be a challenge. It really is.”
Elliott County will face host Menifee County in Friday’s championship game at 7 p.m.,
Fairview 1 2 5 2 -- 10
Elliott County 17 13 12 3 -- 45
Fairview (10) -- Newton 4, M. Loving 2, Caskey 0, K. Loving 0, Moore 0, Meade 0, Caskey 2, Ruley 0, Crum 0, Van Bibber 2. FG 3, 3FG 1 (Newton), FT 1-6, PF 10, DQ None. Total 10.
Elliott County (45) -- Howard 2, Whitt 8, Hamilton 0, Sturgill 10, Adkins 18, Casto 0, Rose 0, Preston 4, Offill 0, Porter 0, May 3. FG 16, 3FG 5 (Adkins 2, Whitt, Sturgill, May), FT 8-12, PF 9, DQ None. Total 45.