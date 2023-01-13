FRENCHBURG There’s an old adage that said “pressure creates diamonds.”
Tonight, pressure created a 16th Region All “A” Classic championship and trophy for Menifee County after it defeated Elliott County, 60-44.
In a game where offense was hard to come by early on, the Wildcats turned to their defense to create scoring looks.
Both teams faltered out of the gates with the ball in their hand in the first quarter, combining for just 13 points as Menifee County led 9-4 through the first 8 minutes of play.
Elliott County took the lead in the first half of the second period, but the game was swung in the latter part of the quarter as transition offense and 3-point shooting gave the hosts some momentum and a double-digit lead at the break.
The second quarter was just a six-point difference, but enough to put the Wildcats ahead 28-16. They would hold a double-digit lead for much of the remainder of the contest.
“We wanted to get that separation, our defense we really wanted to amp it up in the second quarter,” Menifee County coach Adam Adkins said. "We couldn’t hit shots. We were getting open looks. We work on making the extra pass and didn’t do that in the first half.”
In the third quarter, Menifee County freshman Jaycee Gevedon caught fire with three made 3-pointers.
“She’s dangerous,” Adkins said. “She can handle the ball and her IQ is through the roof. She’s got great moves off the dribble, but man she can really shoot it.”
From there, the Wildcats continued to pounce and pushed forward to their first trip to the All “A” Classic state tournament since 2016.
“It means the world to our kids,” Adkins said. “We’ve kind of been right behind West Carter for the last seven years.
“Working with Paul Ricker, this has been our goal at the beginning of the year to win the All "A" and then to move forward in it. It just means the world for our program. We hope this is the first of many to come.”
Menifee County rolled out a balanced offensive attack, as five Wildcats boasted seven points or more. Seven different players scored total.
“We never know who’s night it’s going to be,” Adkins said. "We’ve got seven kids that can score 20 points a night.”
That depth paid dividends defensively too, as Menifee County was able to roll out new defenders for the pressure defense every so often to keep fresh legs out on the court.
“We were definitely running and trapping,” Adkins said. “We knew that we could cause some problems defensively because we have eight, nine girls that we can run in and out.
“We’ve got a lot of talent, and a lot of young talent that I think the region is going to start to be aware of in the future.”
Shaelyn Baker led Menifee County with 16. She was a spark early on when the Wildcats struggled as a team offensively, scoring 12 of those points in the first half.
Baker, another key underclassmen on the roster, has continued to blossom this season, according to Adkins.
“She’s fast as lightning,” Adkins said. “She’s also very strong and physical, she keeps a level head, and she doesn’t get in to foul trouble so you can play her a long time.
“She’s worked on her conditioning and finishing around the rim and she’s very dangerous at the three point line this year.”
Elliott County was led by Molly Howard, who had 12 points. Kiley Whitt added 11.
The looks were there for the Lions, but they had issues getting shots to fall - especially in the interior.
“We gave up some offensive rebounds and they hurt us in transition there a few times,” Elliott County coach Roy Whitt Jr. said. “I think that kind of set the tone. We just never could get back over the hump.
“Credit Menifee County, they played really well tonight. They’re a really good team, they’ve got so many weapons out there on the floor.”
Whitt said that despite the loss, his team will continue to grow and get better.
“This here is the games that get you ready for the district,” Whitt said. “We’ll learn from this as much as we would any other game this season. This game here will teach us more, and the kids are going to respond to this. It’ll make us stronger.”
While on goal is ticked off the list for the Wildcats, now Adkins and his Menifee County squad have their sights set on advancing in another tournament: the All “A” state tournament.
“I’m just really happy for Menifee County for us to bring this home tonight,” Adkins said. “It was a goal at the beginning of the year, I’m hoping that we move forward when we move to EKU and I want us to win a game up there.”
Menifee County (12-5) returns to the floor today as they travel to Vanceburg to face Lewis County.
The Wildcats will face the Seventh Region champion on January 25 in the All “A” state tournament at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
Elliott County (6-10) is back in action at home in Sandy Hook on January 17.
MENIFEE CO. 9 19 20 12 — 60
ELLIOTT CO. 4 12 14 14 — 44
Menifee County (60) — Baker 16, Gevedon 12, Parks 8, A. Wells 8, Hall 7, Diehl 5, M. Wells 4. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Gevedon 3, A. Wells 2, Hall 1). FT: 12-21. Fouls: 12.
Elliott County (44) — Howard 12, Whitt 11, Sturgill 8, Adkins 8, Hamilton 5. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Howard 2, Whitt 1, Hamilton 1, Adkins 1). FT: 7-7. Fouls: 16.