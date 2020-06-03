LLOYD Greenup County athletic director Matt Gilbert has resigned that position, he said Wednesday.
Gilbert and his family are returning to the Cincinnati area, from where he hails, he said.
"As much as I’ve loved being the athletic director at Greenup County, this period of quarantine really opened my eyes to a lot of things," Gilbert said, who was also the Lady Musketeers' basketball coach for the last two years. "Spending 12-14 hours a day, six days a week away at school with my two baby girls at home was difficult. I have put a lot of attention and effort into making athletics better for our students at Greenup County. It was time to make a change to be home with my girls more, especially while they are young."
In Gilbert's four years as athletic director, Greenup County's football team had three consecutive winning seasons for the first time in 19 years, the Lady Musketeers basketball program went to the 16th Region Tournament for the first time in seven years and the baseball team reached the state tournament quarterfinals.
"I came to Greenup because there was an opportunity to build something and really make it my own," Gilbert said. "I’ve made a lot of great relationships with the coaches, students and administration. We’ve made a lot of progress here during my tenure and I can honestly say I’m leaving it a lot better than when I found it. That definitely made it easier for me to make this decision."