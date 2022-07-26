McKenzie Vanover wondered why it took Dave Miller so long to ask the question.
The Ashland coach decided to begin the next chapter of his coaching career and start a new softball program at Kentucky Christian University in 2015.
He had one player in mind when he began his recruiting process. Miller had already been her coach for the last five seasons.
“McKenzie and I had this conversation after I accepted that job,” Miller said. “It was my last year at Ashland. I definitely wanted to approach her about it. I had contacted several colleges for her that year, but it seemed like we were spinning our wheels for a time. I remember sitting in my office with her and I said, ‘Do you want to come play for me?’
“I was really nervous about her response,” Miller added, “because you don’t know. As a coach, you think these kids like you, but you don’t know for sure. You hope that is the case. She had the biggest smile on her face. She said, ‘I absolutely want to do that. … I didn’t know if you were going to ask me or not.’”
There were plenty of reasons Miller wanted Vanover to join him in Grayson. Vanover was a significant reason the Kittens won five straight region titles. Ashland won seven consecutive 16th Region Tournament crowns between 2009 and 2015.
Vanover, now known as McKenzie Kirk after her marriage to her husband, Mason, belted 44 career home runs. The mark stood at No. 2 on the state’s all-time list at the time of her graduation behind Rowan County’s Amber Riddle.
Kirk joined another elite group when she was inducted into the KHSAA Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame on June 18. The former Ashland star said surprise was her first emotion after she heard the news.
“It’s very surreal,” Kirk said. “It’s never really crossed my mind that I would be a part of something that like that. I graduated in 2014. I didn’t think much more about my high school career or that I was being considered for anything like that anymore. It’s nice to know that people did recognize the hard work I put in at that time and that it didn’t go unnoticed.”
Miller said the impact Kirk made on the Ashland program will never be forgotten. The Kittens won their first region tournament title in 2008, a year before Kirk arrived after transferring from Rose Hill Christian. But it was Kirk and the talented roster around her, according to Miller, that helped turn Ashland into an immovable force in the area and made the 16th Region a new contender on the state softball stage.
“I think it starts with who she is,” Miller said. “She wants to excel at anything she does. You can see that throughout her life. She’s an exceptional student as well. One of my themes as a coach was you can’t just be great at one thing. If you’re going be a very solid player, you also need to be a great student and a great individual. All those things definitely lined up with her.”
“There were so many kids that were influenced by her,” he added. “I think softball in this area owes her a debt of gratitude for all the things that she brought with her to our program. We had some dominant players, but they worked their butts off to get there.”
Kirk said Miller had profound influence on her playing career. The slugger played with toughness, but it was Miller who taught her how to get dirty on the diamond.
She saw him every day at Championship Fastpitch, a training facility owned by Miller, even before she wore the Kittens jersey.
She played on the varsity team in middle school. Kirk resisted the urge to dive after ground balls and get dirt on the uniform during the initial stages of her career.
“He was never afraid to point out my flaws during a game,” Kirk said. “Those practices were always harder. We had drills where a ground ball is going further and further away from me on each side. You had no choice but to dive because you weren’t allowed to let the ball go past you. This is how he made me learn how to dive. Those practices were the hardest, but probably the most fun, practices that we had.”
It didn’t take long for Kirk to adjust as an eighth-grader.
Miller recalled a three-homer game during a showcase at Paul Laurence Dunbar that got people’s attention. Then the young infielder made a picture-perfect diving grab at her first state tournament game.
“One of the things we always practiced was getting dirty,” Miller said. “If you didn’t come off our practice field bloody, sweaty and filthy, you must not have practiced with us. We went down to the state tournament and we’re playing Scott County. She comes in and ends up on her belly to catch a pop-up at third base. I think it even made the newspaper.”
Current Ashland coach Scott Ingram was an assistant during Kirk’s final two years with the Kittens. Ingram said Kirk was a player that opposing pitchers never wanted to see step into the batter’s box.
She usually found a way to get on base, and her career offensive numbers back up that statement. Kirk often found a way conjure up a hit in the clutch moments.
“She was very business-like,” Ingram said. “She went out and did her job every day. She’s one of those rare kids that you felt like was never going to get out. Most of the time it was going to be a home run. McKenzie had 44, but it felt like 444.
“If she was on your side, it is exciting. On the other side, you could feel the tension. She improved dramatically on her defense. She moved positions a lot. “
Kirk was a career .398 hitter and posted 222 RBIs during her tenure in Ashland. She likes the power hitter moniker, but also wants others to realize she can do more than just hit the long ball.
“I don’t want to be known just for that,” Kirk said. “Everybody has one thing that they’re good at. That was mine. I’m not afraid to say that was my strong suit in the game.”
It took some time to replace the power punch in the lineup after Kirk left. Ingram would still name drop the former Ashland player during motivational speeches.
“I remember that first year after she graduated, we had a little bit of a rough patch,” Ingram said. “We were trying to figure some things out early and I’m (in the locker room) making the comment that ‘McKenzie Vanover is not walking through this door.’ She was definitely a program-changing kid.”
Kirk fondly remembers the bond she shared with her teammates during her time at Ashland. The Kittens won a school-record 33 games during her senior year.
“The connection with that group, you will not find anywhere else,” Kirk said. “Being part of that program and that team at that time, it was something special. What we accomplished had not been seen at that point. It was nice to see everything that the community and the fans poured into the program. They bought into what we were putting on the field.”