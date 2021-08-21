Outlandish weather patterns continue to plague the region, with sporadic downpours pushing streams out of their banks and leaving lake waters unsuitable for good fishing. All highly unusual for the second half of July.
This, then, would seem a good time to work in a story – a ghost story – more suitable for a time slot nine weeks from now, when another Halloween makes a visit.
We’ve all heard the stories. They relate to humorous, humiliating, outlandish or frightening events that have supposedly happened to an ordinary person – in many cases a person with whom the teller is indirectly acquainted or related to, such as a “friend of a friend,” or “my sister’s hairdresser’s husband,” etc.
According to Emery, a writer and chronicler of urban legends, this folklore has a few common characteristics: It’s a narrative, it’s alleged to be true, it’s plausible enough to be believed and is of indeterminate origin.
In lieu of evidence of proof, the teller of an urban legend relies on storytelling skill and the citing of purportedly trustworthy secondhand sources to shore up its credibility.
The tale I have titled, “The Ghost of Hansen’s Bend,” fits some of the categories applying to such a story, except it was told only by my grandfather, George Franklin Piatt, and was told only to me. At least I’ve never heard it told any place except under the grape arbor at his farm in Kellen Hollow, where he shared many such stories as I sat by his feet, hungry for adventure.
Must Be True
You know this one must be true, for he was an eyewitness.
The setting for the Hansen’s Bend story was the big bend out on Ky. 10 (Ky. 8 now it is) as it passes the mouth of South Portsmouth School House Hollow, just west of the approach to the Carl Perkins Memorial Bridge.
Anyway, Grandpa said a man and his new bride, off on their honeymoon, one night about midnight, were traveling west on that road in a Model-T Ford when he, trying to put his arm around her, lost control of the car and ran off the highway and plunged down the steep hill on the right side, the car rolling over several times.
Both were terribly wounded. He, however, managed to gain enough strength to crawl up the hill to the shoulder of the highway, where he hoped to stop a motorist and gain help for his loved one.
A passing motorist did finally come by, at daybreak the following morning, and found his body there on the shoulder of the highway. The body of his wife was recovered from the car, and both are up now in Mt. Zion Cemetery. (A news story appearing in a yellowed copy of The Portsmouth Times verifies this was an actual event.)
Grandpa Piatt said a number of motorists rounding that bend about midnight after that had experienced a phenomenon. First, they would see an eerie blue glow along the shoulder, and then some mysterious force would hold them in place for a period.
Grandpa said he himself experienced the Ghost of Hansen’s Bend one dark night about midnight. He had been to Portsmouth buying supplies and, meeting up with some old friends, had lingered longer than he intended to. It was about midnight, he said, when he rounded the bend and started up the hill.
He Saw It
Suddenly, he saw the blue light! Then he sensed something trying to open the passenger-side door, which was locked. Seeing no one and feeling the little hairs on the back of his next standing up, Grandpa gunned the car. But even though he was pushing down hard on the gas pedal, he was going nowhere. The rear wheels on his vehicle were spinning. It was as if an invisible force had picked the car up by its rear bumper and was holding the wheels off the ground.
Finally, after a moment of time, his car broke loose from the force and, badly shaken, he managed to speed on up the hill and home to Kellen Hollow.
Never again, he said, did he drive around that bend at midnight, or even after dark, for that matter.
So, there it is, the story of The Ghost of Hansen’s Bend. You can file it under urban legend, folklore, or just a plain good story shared by a story-telling grandfather with his grandson.
But don’t, under any circumstances, especially around the end of October, go driving around Hansen’s Bend as the clock nears midnight.
