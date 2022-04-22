Kentucky’s statewide spring wild turkey season opened April 16 and runs through May 8, giving it a week’s head start on Ohio, which, here in the South Zone, opens today and runs through May 22.
The opening Saturday and Sunday in Kentucky saw hunters harvest 8,565. Counting in the totals for the two-day youth season brought the number to 10,018. That’s down 800 from the same period last spring.
For the past 29 years, Ohio hunters were allowed two gobblers per season (or two bearded turkeys; occasionally, a hen will sport a beard).
But this season, in response to a declining will turkey population during the past few years, Ohio hunters will be allowed just one for the season.
The proposal was made by Division of Wildlife staff to the Ohio Wildlife Council, which approved it.
There was no report on what caused a decline in the number of successful hatches and survival of the young into adulthood. A hen will build her nest on the ground and lay up to a dozen eggs.
The main culprit may be the increase in the number of hungry coyotes. One report says they have become so brazen that they move from the woods into suburban neighborhoods in search of food.
Let the owner of small dogs beware. Don’t allow them out after dark unless you have a leash on them and accompany them.
And, of course, in the woods the coyotes love the turkey eggs and young turkeys just learning to feed themselves.
No changes were proposed to Ohio’s 2022 spring wild turkey hunting season dates, zones (south and northeast), hours or methods of take.
Shooting hours in Kentucky will be from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
Ohio’s shooting hours will be from 30 minutes before sunrise until noon from opening day until May 2, then until sunset for the rest of the season.
Local Harvest
Kentucky’s harvest for that opening weekend from northeastern and eastern counties:
Lewis 98, Carter 90, Rowan 84, Greenup 61, Lawrence 61, Pike 43, Floyd 42, Elliott 38 and Boyd 14.
As usual, Muhlenberg County led the state in the number of birds taken during that opening weekend with 236.
47 Gobbles
I would be remiss if I didn’t report on some of the hunting adventures enjoyed by me and my friend, Winford Porter, who lives with his lovely wife Sue on Music Branch in Boyd County.
There was that hunt I labeled “47 gobbles at 47 yards.”
Winford had already collected his two birds and was calling for me.
“There he is. Did you hear it?” Winford whispered.
Yes, I heard the faint sounds of “Gobble, gobble, gobble.”
It came from the slope of the hill across the hollow from where we were hunkered down, camouflaged from head to toe. I had undergone recent knee-replacement surgery and was still not moving so well.
Winford used his slate to make a few hen calls. Old tom sounded again, this time closer.
“He’s down from the roost and coming our way,” Winford whispered again. Yes, whispered. These birds have unbelievable hearing.
When he sounded again, he had flown across the hollow to our side.
Finally, looking down the deer trail leading off to our left, we spotted him. He stepped out from behind an oak tree into full view.
He fanned that tail out and ruffled his feathers. He seemed to be saying, “Look, you hens. See how beautiful and desirable I am? Come to me, baby.”
I was using Winford’s shotgun and shells. The gun rested on my forelegs, pointed in the direction of Mr. Tom. He was out of range. I wanted to wait for a shot of no more than 30 yards. I didn’t want to wind up with a wounded and escaped bird.
He gobbled, gobbled, gobbled and gobbled some more. He stayed right where he was. I never heard so many gobbles coming from the throat of a turkey.
Then, to our disgust, three hens came into view from the opposite direction. My bird sidled up to them and off they went, soon to be out of sight.
Winford stepped off the distance from our blind to where tom had stopped to strut. It came to 47 yards. And that’s what caused me to determine that I had counted 47 gobbles from that stubborn and wise old bird.
And now, sometimes when my head hits the pillow, I see myself trying to pull the trigger on the shot that might not have been too long after all.
Stalking an Emu
And, in closing, there was that hunt on which the owner of the farm where we were hunting had an adult emu as a pet. It would have weighed about 150 pounds.
I went along with Winford’s charade to be stalking it with my shotgun. I did not know Winford was videoing the whole episode.
“My good lord, Winford,” I’m heard to be saying. “I’ve never seen a turkey with such long legs.”
The film was a big hit at the next meeting of the fish and game club.
“And this is the guy who writes the outdoor column?” I heard one gullible member say.
Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619.