Last Tuesday, designated Giving Tuesday as a time for people to give to their favorite charity, the Ruffed Grouse Society saw lovers of Mr. Ruff donate more than $30,000. Matching funds meant more than $60,000 would go toward saving the grouse.
The Society works with forestry and wildlife agencies to restore ruffed grouse habitat and help this beloved bird, whose numbers have been dwindling in recent years, make a comeback.
Wildlife officials in at least 18 states are concerned with the plight of the grouse.
It’s sad when we lose any species of wildlife. Sometimes, if man does not intervene to give nature a helping hand, it happens.
Passenger Pigeon
I think I’ve told before the fate of the passenger pigeon, whose story has a local angle. It proves how a species can be so abundant and yet so vulnerable.
There were an estimated three to five billion of them in the forests of eastern North America when the first European explorers set foot on the continent.
This report probably has a bit of exaggeration to it, but it’s said that when they gathered to migrate south their flocks were 300 miles long and half a mile wide. They darkened the sky for days while passing.
Over the years, for sport and for food, they were slaughtered.
The last known passenger pigeon in the wild was shot on March 24, 1900, in Sargents, in Pike County, Ohio.
And on Sept. 1, 1914, Martha, the last remaining passenger pigeon in captivity, died in the Cincinnati Zoo.
A Magic Stick
Just like Daniel Boone and the Indians who lived in the forests and meadows he traveled, I started our campfire with sparks from flint. We had built up wood into a teepee and placed shavings and twigs in the center. Over it all I had poured a little magic water.
“Stand back, boys,” I said.
Then I lit a pine sliver and tossed it into the middle of the teepee.
“Whoof-f-f-f!”
Within half a minute we were enjoying a crackling fire that drove back the approaching darkness.
And over it we prepared our supper. Oh, it was not venison, rabbit, squirrel, or wild turkey, which Daniel and the people of the forest would most likely have cooked.
We had wieners. Our bread was already baked. The elongated buns were split down the middle deep enough to receive the hotdog and leave room to spoon some of Bonnie’s meat sauce over it, sprinkle it with chopped onions, and top it off with yellow mustard zigzagged along the length of it.
For dessert we stuck marshmallows over the end of our wiener sticks and toasted them over the fire to a golden brown.
I had produced that first flame by thumbing a little metal wheel against the flint, then in the same motion pushed down with my thumb on a lever that released a gas that immediately produced a flame.
Oh, what Daniel would have given for a Bic or Zippo. That was my magic stick, about the size of my index finger, which I could carry safely in my pocket and bring out to produce instant fire hundreds of times. And wouldn’t he have liked to have had a can of Coleman lantern fluid.
As we enjoyed our campfire before turning in for the night, I thought about how much more exploring Daniel Boone could have gotten in if he had had a few of the conveniences we take for granted.
Deer Harvest
Kentucky deer hunters during November’s modern gun season killed 96,213 whitetails statewide, about the same as last year’s, which totaled 96,044.
The total statewide harvest, including modern gun, muzzleloader, bow and crossbow showed 126,347.
That’s through Friday, Dec. 4. By comparison, last year’s figure for the four divisions, but shown through Dec. 21, stood at 120,735.
Yet to go is the Dec. 12-20 muzzleloader season, plus bow and crossbow seasons run through Jan. 18.
Also, a free youth season is set for the weekend after Christmas, Dec. 26, 27. Resident and nonresident youth 15 years old and younger, accompanied by an adult, can hunt statewide without a hunting license or deer permit.
Through Friday, Dec. 4, deer harvest totals for five northeastern Kentucky counties, with last year’s kill through Dec. 21 in parenthesis, showed:
Carter 1,144 (1,038)
Lewis 932 (941)
Lawrence 907 (788)
Greenup 878 (797)
Boyd 683 (547)
Ohio’s seven-day gun season, which opened No. 30 and ran through Dec. 6, in totals posted Tuesday Dec. 1, showed the all-harvest statewide kill at 107,671.
Hunters in local counties through Dec. 1 for all harvest had taken 1,728 in Adams, 1,187 in Scioto, 1,005 in Lawrence, and 963 in Pike.
Ohio’s archery season runs through Feb. 7. A four-day muzzleloader season is set for Jan. 2-5.
