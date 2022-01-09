It’s still difficult for me to believe that we buried him up in Mount Zion, three miles from the Fern Hollow home he shared with his wonderful wife, Wanda, at about noon on the day the world would celebrate the passing of the year 2021.
We shared so many wonderful outdoor adventures together: float trips by canoe down the Kinniconick, down the charging rapids of the New River Gorge in a dory, chasing walleye on Lake Erie and smallmouth on Dale Hollow.
We shared expenses on trips 50-50. I remember one time at a room we would share … he unlocked the door and went in ahead of me. Suddenly he stopped and backed up. I looked over his shoulder and saw the reason why: one bed, and it was hardly as big as a queen size. Share a room? Yes. Share a bed? No, no. Back down to the clerk’s desk.
He started writing an outdoor column in the late 1960s for the Portsmouth Daily Times while still working at the steel mill in New Boston.
At the discussion of salary, editor George Stowell wrote down a two followed by two zeros. Wow! That was pretty good, Soc thought, for a couple of hours writing a column.
But then Stowell put a period after the two.
I started my 30-year newspaper career with the Times in 1971. I took up the banner where Soc had left off. We both wanted to clean up the Ohio River and its tributaries.
He liked to tell everyone that between the two of us we had a century of writing about the outdoors. He was always available to help any fledgling would-be writers who came to him for advice. He helped others in many ways.
Mill Closure
When the mill closed its furnaces forever in 1980, Soc was free, free to roam and write stories and take photos and send them off.
He went all-out for the magazines. I stayed with the newspaper and that check that came in every two weeks.
In an upstairs room in the Portsmouth Public Library there are stacks and stacks of back issue magazines, including those of Outdoor Life and Field & Stream. He spent hours up there studying those outdoor publications; how the writers wrote the stories running in them.
The 1954 graduate of McKell High School was a self-taught photojournalist.
During the next 20 years, his stories and photos would grace the pages of just about every outdoor magazine in the nation.
He described himself as a commercial writer. He told me that one month he received 13 checks for his published works.
He was honored in 1984 as Kentucky’s Poet Laureat.
Maybe the honor he was most proud of was when he was elected to the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame as a legendary journalist – the only one up there in that category.
We were brothers, Soc and I. Not biological brothers. But you know what I mean. We closed our telephone or in-person talks with, “Love you, brother. Love YOU, brother.”
Last Adventure
Our last trip together came this past May when he drove us down to Yatesville Lake for a get-together with other members of the Kentucky Outdoor Press Association. We didn’t look much like seasoned travelers. Twice we passed the route leading from U.S. 23 out to the lake.
A month or two after that he had a freak accident. Coming up the ramp leading to the back door of his home, he somehow fell between the rails and landed in a rocky depression three or four feet down.
He smashed a bone in his hip. EMT responders had to sedate him to lift him out of there. There followed a lengthy stay in a rehabilitation center in Portsmouth.
In early October, he was at the Greenup boat ramp to welcome the winners of the Soc & Sam canoe race down the Little Sandy River, held in conjunction with Greenup Old Fashion Day.
He was in a wheelchair. I really felt like he would come out of there and walk again.
But he didn’t. The family moved him to Hospice in Ashland on Dec. 27. He died at 1:50 a.m. on the 28th.
Soc is survived by a son, Tom, and his wife, Robin, and their daughters, Caroline and Haley; a daughter, Carla and her husband, Don, and their children, John Henry and Riah Jane; and a great-granddaughter, Eva Jane.
And his dog, Stormy.
Safe at Home
In a hospital room back in the fall, I asked him if he wanted to be saved. “Yes,” he said, almost before I could finish the question.
We prayed the sinner’s prayer. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior.
In my visits after that to their home, I and Wanda and Soc would join hands for prayer. I would start, then Wanda, and Soc would close. His prayers were wonderful and straight from the heart, as much so as any I’ve never heard.
Soc and I have some more adventures awaiting us.
Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619.