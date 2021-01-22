Now and then I print some correspondence from readers, especially those that elevate my needs-to-be-fed ego, such as this one from Mark Keith Stone Jr. who, like many of us, has a dream of a cabin on the banks of a winding, gurgling steam.
He writes:
“Good morning sir. I hope you are well. I have read and admired your work for several years. I also remember hearing my father comment on your articles too when he was alive. The outdoors was special for us.
“Recently, I bought a small piece of property on Kinniconick Creek just off the Grayson Spur near Tannery. I have always loved to fish, canoe, kayak and hunt, and I’m very excited to make my own little camp for my wife and two girls to grow up fishing and playing in the creek. I just wanted to take a minute to reach out to you to both thank you for your work as well as to ask if you had any fishing advice that you could offer, especially regarding muskie and smallmouth bass in the creek.
“Thank you again, take care.”
Thanks for your note, Mark. Good luck with setting up your Kinniconick Creek camp. Over the years I have written many stories about smallmouth and muskie fishing on this stream. Both species are found all up and down the creek. Wade fishing the riffles is best way to enjoy fishing for smallmouth, with small spinners the best lures, such as the Mepps and RoosterTails.
Muskie fishing requires a johnboat or canoe (or kayak) to fish the quite pools between the riffles. Any sunken log along the shore might harbor a mean ol’ muskie ready for a fight. Good lures are minnow-type lures like the Rapala, jerked on the surface or retrieved just under the surface. Crankbaits that run about five feet deep are also good. You’ll run into some lily pads where a spinnerbait retrieved quickly across them might produce a muskie or a smallmouth.
Good luck.
Big Boyd Buck
Willard F. “Skip” Reinhard retired from The Daily Independent after 33 years in the advertising sales department and is enjoying part of that retirement with deer hunting close to home.
Hunting not far from his Boyd County home on the third day of the modern gun season (Nov. 16), he brought down a bragging size buck. The 8-pointer had an 18-inch inside spread and weighed more than 200 pounds.
I recall years ago when Skip and I were both still working at the newspaper, he invited Bonnie and me out to his home for dinner. It was the only time I’ve eaten venison steak cooked on the grill.
Hunting Still Open
It may be mid-winter, but there is still legal activity for those hunters who have not yet oiled their guns and put them back in the rack.
For the non-hunting crowd, rejoice in the fact that there is just one week left in January. February with its 28 days will pass fast, meaning the warming winds of March and the tulips getting out of bed are not far off.
In Kentucky, the “Happy Hunting Ground,” rabbit and quail seasons here in the eastern zone run through the end of January, while squirrel and grouse seasons run through the end of February.
Under migratory birds, the season on snipe runs through Jan. 30 while sandhill cranes can be hunted until Jan. 31. The daily limit on snipe is eight and on sandhill cranes two.
Waterfowl hunters may hunt ducks until Jan. 31. The bag limit is six and may include no more than four mallards (only two of which may be hens), three wood ducks, three scaup, two redheads, one pintail, two blacks and two canvasback.
For goose hunters, the season on Canada, cackling, white-fronted and brant runs through Jan. 31. The daily limit is five combined, of which there may be three Canadas, two white-fronted and one brant.
Efforts to keep the snow geese population in check continue. The daily limit is 20.
The seasons on coot and Mergansers runs through Jan. 31. The daily limit on coot is 15 and on Mergansers five, only two of which may be hooded.
For more listings and regulations pick up a copy of “Kentucky and Trapping Guide August 2020-March 2021” or visit fw.ky.gov.
Ohio Seasons
Several hunting seasons remain open in Ohio.
The season on geese in southern Ohio, along the river and the picked-over cornfields in the bottoms, runs through Feb 6. The daily limit is five combined which may include three Canadas, two white-fronted, and one brant. The daily limit is 10 combined on snow, blue and Ross’s geese.
The season on squirrel runs through Jan. 31 and on the cottontail rabbit through Feb. 28. Six squirrels and four rabbits are permitted in the game bag.
On the coyote, wild boar, and ground hog there is no closed season and no daily limit imposed.
For more listings and regulations pick up a copy of “Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2020-2021” or call up the website wildohio.gov.
