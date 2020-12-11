It was August, the dog days of summer, just at dusk, when the late Delbert Grizzle of Flatwoods cast a purple plastic nightcrawler into some bushes overhanging the shoreline of Greenbo Lake. He shook his rod and the lure plopped into the water.
Then the artificial lure seemed to come alive. His line swerved right and then toward deeper water. He set the hook, hard, and the battle was on.
Finally, the late Lardy Groves, then the mayor of Flatwoods, got the dipnet on the largemouth bass and hauled the monstrous thing into the boat.
Back at the dock it pushed the scales down to 13 pounds, 8 ounces. That broke Grizzle's own state record of better than 10 pounds caught from the lake a year earlier.
The year was 1966, 12 years after the 182-acre Greenbo Lake was formed. The bass stood as the state record for the species until 1984, when Dale Wilson landed a 13-pound, 10.4-ounce largemouth from Woods Creek Lake.
And now, 35 years after that, there’s a new Kentucky record, nearly a pound heavier. Mark Ward, of Evarts, Kentucky was fishing Highpoint Lake on April 19, 2019 when he battled in a largemouth weighing 14 pounds, 9.5 ounces.
World’s Record
But those are small fish compared to the world’s record largemouth. It weighed 22 pounds, 4 ounces and was caught June 2, 1932 by George Perry from Montgomery Lake in Georgia. He was casting a creek chub.
It could well have been Perry’s fishing buddy, Jack Page, who holds the record. They had but one rod and reel and were taking turns casting with it from the wooden john boat Perry had built. It was later that day that they had the fish weighed in town.
There’s a photo of Perry and his 4-year-old son holding the fish. The fish is bigger around than his son and almost as long.
That record would never be broken, right? Well, right. So far. But it has been tied.
On July 2, 2009, Japanese angler Manabu Kurita landed his monster from Lake Biwa in central Japan. After months of investigation, the International Game Fishing Association certified his application for the 22-pound, 4-ounce fish.
The Japanese Game Fishing Association had even submitted Kurita to a Polygraph test, which he passed.
Largemouth bass fishermen are the most dedicated fishermen in the world. In perhaps another century, one of them will get lucky and land a 22 and a half-pounder?
The Home Place
Meanwhile, on another note, several years ago I was suffering from nostalgia, as I often do these days. I stopped by the village of Beattyville to visit my old home place. It was the house – home – where I spent my boyhood days, from age 10 until I went off to college.
Sad to say, it has since been razed. I’m kicking myself for not having bought it. Our roots mean a lot to us, don’t they?
On my visit, it had stood empty for several years and was in rugged condition.
Weeds and brush had reclaimed my mother’s flower beds and the garden my father had worked after getting home from work on the railroad. One window was smashed out. The front door stood open, one hinge busted.
Not at all inviting. But in I went.
I made my way up the creaking stairs, testing each step to make sure it would hold me. I looked in on the bedroom my older brother and I had shared until he went off to the Navy.
The glass was broken in the French window at the front of the room and a ragged curtain fluttered in the breeze.
This was the window I slipped out one moonlit night, moved quietly across the front porch roof, and shinnied down the latticed post to meet the boys in the alley.
We made our way across the village to where I was coached into a midnight belly-crawling raid on Miss Louella’s strawberry patch.
It wasn’t like stealing, though, for we left the shoebox filled with luscious red berries behind the screen door at the home of the poorest family in town. Along with a small sack of war-rationed sugar.
Robin Hood and his merry men, that’s who we were that night. The feat was part of my initiation I had to pass to become a member of the Beattyville Braves.
On that visit a few years ago, I went out that front window onto the porch roof and stood looking down into the alley.
But the boys weren’t there.
My, how I wish they would have been.
Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619.