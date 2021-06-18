Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.