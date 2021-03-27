It’s true, I believe, that the early bird gets the worm.
I’ve watched Mr. and Mrs. Robin, meat eaters always, at daybreak in my front yard stop, cock their heads to one side, and pull a fat redworm from beneath the straw covering my newly planted grass seeds.
And the cardinals (God forbid that they should eat a worm. Gross!)
But they come at early light and gobble the cracked corn and sunflower seeds I’ve spread on the ground beneath the wild plum tree.
At daylight, the blackbirds, who have sent a scout through the territory, swoop down in a flock of a dozen or more and root the cardinals out.
I put up with them just now because my feeding there keeps them away from the grass seed on the other side of the driveway. And the cardinals – and the blue jays – eventually get their share of the free handout.
I do not discriminate – not with people and not with birds.
Once I quit the ground feeding the blackbirds will eventually make their way back to the river bottoms, where the new corn will be coming up. Then the responsibility for them falls to the farmers.
Once they’ve given up I will continue to feed the cardinals from a box feeder in the backyard.
The Early Fish
But what about the anglers who get bitten by the early fishing bug?
Last Sunday, March 21, after church, I drove out south of Grayson to check on conditions at Grayson Lake. I was all over the lake – not from the water, but from the land.
My first stop was at the main launch ramp at the dock, where the houseboats are moored and the pontoon boats form a long storage line on land, just before you reach the parking lot.
The lake was down, but the ramp was useable. This is the only ramp where you pay to launch your boat. The fee is $5 which you deposit in an envelope picked up at the little building and deposit it in the box, placing a portion of it on the dashboard of your truck.
The water was muddy to murky all the way down to the face of the earthen dam.
I interviewed the anglers in two bass boats just taking out. They had fished for bass, not crappie, and had had little success.
From there I drove on down to the Bruin parking lot and launching ramp. The ramp was useable, but the water was much muddier.
In fact, if you launched there and turned left to go under the bridge heading up the lake, the water took on the color of old gold.
When I go fishing on Grayson Lake, I fish for crappie, not finicky largemouth. I grow tired of showing bass all the good stuff I have in my tacklebox, only to have them say “no thanks.”
With crappie and a bucket of minnows it’s different. They’re small, but you can usually count on putting a mess of them in the live well.
Last year Creighton Stevens and I put in at Bruin on March 26. The lake was clear and at about normal level. The crappie provided plenty of action.
It’s a great lake to take youngsters for crappie. They won’t get bored from a lack of action.
On Caney Creek
Caney Creek is on the headwaters. You can put in at the small ramp there and motor about a mile down to where Caney and the Little Sandy River meet to form a lake of more than1,000 acres.
But I found it was 20 feet from the end of the ramp to the water. And even if you should navigate those gravels and rocks to launch, there was not enough water to run an outboard engine in.
On Greenbo
I have never seen Greenbo Lake muddy. The two little streams that feed it are mostly rock bottom and do not wash enough muddy water down to muddy the 181-acre lake.
One year Gayle Sanders, my longtime friend from school days, and I had plenty of action on Greenbo’s rainbow trout by trolling dry flies on flyrods.
Gayle was putting fish after fish in the live well. I was hooking as many as he, but time after time my rainbows, on about the second or third jump, would throw the hook.
Gayle chuckled at my ineptness. Finally, I inspected the fly he had given me from his box. The hook had no barb! The rascal had cut the barb off so that I was sure to lose any fish I hooked before I could get it to the boat.
That’s a good memory. Gayle Sanders is Gale Flanders in my novel, “That Summer of’45.” That’s him with his arm in a sling in the cover photo of us six Hooperville Braves.
Two months ago Gayle, 86, died of Covid-19 in an Arizona hospital near his home in Phoenix. His wife, Nancy, a few years younger than him, caught it from him and was in another hospital when Gayle died.
After 21 days she whipped the deadly disease and came home.
I only wish I could do something to ease her pain from losing her soulmate.
Please be safe. It seems as though this pandemic is far from having run its course.
