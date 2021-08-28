Last evening, I heard the jarflies singing their late summer song from the trees.
Summer is fast fading, and the hunting seasons will soon be upon us.
Hunters are still with us, men and women who love the roar of the wings of the ruffed grouse as he flushes from cover, who enjoy the solitude and the anticipation as the forest comes alive under their tree stand.
But hunters are fewer now than ever before. Many of this generation of young people have found other pursuits to interest them.
There are two reasons that hunters have lost the interest and enthusiasm that their fathers and grandfathers had as the seasons drew near.
One is the lack of a place to hunt. Landowners are reluctant to allow hunters on their property – unlike it was when I was a teenager hunting with my father, brother and maybe a couple of friends.
Back then, rabbits were so plentiful – and coyotes so few – that they became a threat to destroy cash crops.
I was 13 or 14 and it always fell to me to knock on the property owner’s door to ask permission. I must have had an innocent, trusting face, for we usually wound-up parking back by the barn, letting the dogs out, loading our shotguns, and heading into the fields in pursuit of rabbits, quail, grouse, or woodcocks.
We protected their cattle. And their barbed wire fences, lifting a wire up to allow the dogs (and us) to pass through with no damage to the fences.
Another reason hunters of this day and age have lost interest is the lack of suitable habitat. Fields and fence rows have been cleaned up. Landowners of that time left a few rows of crops along the fence lines for wildlife.
New Program
The Ohio Department of Wildlife has come up with a new program for Ohio hunters to get access to private property.
The Ohio Landowner/Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) Program is funded in part by the federal Farm Bill under their Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA – HIP).
As part of the 2018 Farm Bill, Ohio was awarded just over $1.8 million to implement the new OLHAP. Part of the money goes to pay landowners for access to their property.
The annual payment rates range from $2 to $30 per acre, depending on the characteristics of the property enrolled.
Landowners wanting to find out more about the program and how to enroll their property, visit www.wildohio.gov and fill out the form found there.
A program representative will contact them.
In southeastern Ohio’s District 4, more information is available by calling wildlife officer Chris Smith at 740-589-9951.
Hunters wishing to access the OLHAP must first obtain a free daily permit. A check system is being developed that will allow hunters to view properties enrolled and to obtain the permits.
This system will be available starting Sept. 25.
Each person hunting on the property must have a permit. The program allows one hunter per day for every 50 acres of wildlife habitat enrolled.
No taxpayer or hunting license money is used. The program is funded by the grant provided in the 2018 Farm Bill.
Songbird Disease
It seems at times as if all nature — insects, animals, birds, food plots — is suffering from attack. Songbirds in Ohio are being affected by a disease.
Nothing to define the case of illness or death has been determined.
But wildlife officials have advised people to please stop feeding birds until further notice They also suggest taking down and cleaning bird feeders and birdbaths with 10% bleach solution, particularly if they are seeing sick or dead birds in their area. Doing these things can help slow the spread of the disease.
The primary species affected at this time are blue jays, common grackles, European starlings, American robins, and house sparrows.
Ohio counties experiencing the bulk of the outbreak so far include Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Delaware, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Warren counties.
The Monarchs
Since I wrote earlier about not seeing any monarch butterflies at all this summer, I had four show up at Miss Bonnie’s butterfly bush this past week.
Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619.