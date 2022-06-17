William l.. “Bill” Questel was born in Portsmouth March 30, 1926, just three years before the Great Depression brought enough hard times and misery for just about everyone to have a share.
His father lost his job, car, home and assets. Young Bill grew up hustling for any odd jobs he could get to help keep food on the table. He was a paper boy, caddied at Raven Rock Golf Course on weekends, cut grass in the summer.
World War II came along with its rationing and food stamps and hundreds of small Victory Gardens. He stayed with his schooling through it all and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 31/2 years.
But there was no job, no plan, seemingly no future.
The Nazis were gobbling up Europe and threatening Britain with annihilation. He went down to enlist in the U.S. Navy Air Corps but enlistments were full at the time.
One day he and his friend, Earl Parsley, were sitting in Mound Park discussing what to do. Before they knew it they had talked each other into joining the merchant marines, which was advertising for recruits.
“We would see the world and get paid for doing it,” Questel said.
They enlisted March 30, 1944, his 18th birthday. They underwent basic training for apprentice seamen at Sheepshead Bay, N.Y.
Questel was certified as a lifeboat man and earned a coast guard certificate with 30 hours elementary gunnery training on the 20mm and 50mm machine guns. They were issued seaman’s certificates.
He and Parsley left Sheepshead Bay and would soon leave the East Coast on separate ships. They would not see each other again until after the war.
The Smell of Oil
Sailing the seven seas turned out to be not as romantic as Questel thought it would be. He sailed out of Portland, Maine, as a mess boy on board the S.S. Tydolgas, an oil tanker built before World War I.
“The old salts on board said she was ready for the graveyard, but hoped it didn’t go down while they were on it,” he said.
The ship was used to transport some deck cargo but mostly for moving crude oil from the Orinoco River in Venezuela to refineries in Bayonne, N.J.
“The ship smelled like dirty motor oil all the time,” Questel said.
The ship sailed inside the Intercoastal Waterway for protection from German U Boats, known to be prowling the Atlantic off the East Coast. Other ports of call were Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Spain, Panama and Columbia. He made two voyages on the ship between June and August, 1944.
One nice thing about serving in the merchant marine was that the sailors earned leave with time off equaling the time served at sea.
40 Days Off
Questel had about 40 days coming. Getting off on the East Coast, he did some sightseeing, enjoying the jingle of coins in his pockets, and went home to Portsmouth for a few days. After his leave, he reported to Little Rock, Ark. There, he and Howard Caldwell became close friends, and they proceeded to New Orleans, where on Sept. 27 they boarded the USAT Monterey 1 Army Transport, a converted cruise liner from the Cunard Lines. They transported 1,100 U.S. Army soldiers and freight to the Ascension Islands (the Rock), located between Brazil and Africa in the south Atlantic Ocean. There was an Army base there.
Questel gained his “Domain of Neptune Rex” certificate after surviving the initiation given those sailors crossing the equator for the first time.
The ship returned to New Orleans in late October. Questel and Caldwell went back to Little Rock, where Questel said goodbye to Caldwell and his family. In November he took leave again and got to spend Christmas 1944 at home.
Back To The Coast
New Year’s Eve found him in New York City waiting to catch his next ship.
“I celebrated by watching the ball come down in Times Square and spent
the night sleeping in the train station,” he said.
Then, on Jan. 4, he boarded a new tanker, the S.S. Cottonwood Creek. It’s maiden voyage had a crew, he said, of 32 “good” Merchant Marine sailors, plus a navy gun crew of six.
“I trained with the navy gun crew as I was already qualified on the 20mm and 50mm guns,” Questel said. “I made tight bonds with all crew members, both merchant marines and naval gunners.”
At this time, early January 1945, the Allies fighting near the border of Germany recovered all the ground they had lost in the German counterattack in the Battle of the Bulge, so called because of the bulging shape of the battleground on a map. U.S. Third Army armored units had pierced the German lines from the south and relieved Bastogne. The Germans were on the run, but the army and its air force needed supplies to keep it going.
“Our ship carried deck cargo along with 100 octane fuel needed by air force fighters in the European Theater,” Questel said. “We loaded in Bayonne, N.J., and transported our stuff to Glasgow, Scotland.”
This northern sea route became known as “Torpedo Alley” because of all the German U-Boats patrolling the waters and trying to sink every ship it could to prevent war supplies from getting through to the Allies.
All merchant marine shipping at this time was accompanied by U.S. Navy destroyer escorts.
Questel made two of these voyages between Jan. 4 and March 9, each lasting about a month. On the last one, it wasn’t the torpedoes that hit them, but a vicious noreaster. Seas were running 40 to 60 feet high.
“Sadly, we lost a few sailors overboard. One of the liberty ships split in two and sank,” Questel said. “After these voyages, I went home for my birthday, and stayed.”
He and his lovely wife, Mary Martha, still live in their brick ranch in Portsmouth, both still enjoying life to the fullest.
