This is a story of the battle of the mice. Who’s the smartest, me or them?
They invaded my garage near the end of last winter, in February 2021. It had been years since I had had a mouse problem.
I’ve been a hunter from my young days, when my father taught me gun safety and allowed me to accompany him on hunts, with the shotgun and the rifle.
I’ve hunted and bagged deer, grouse, squirrels, rabbits, wild turkeys, quail…anything we harvested was used for food. I taught my two sons, as my father had taught me.
But now, in my advancing years, I’ve developed a strong empathy for all creatures. My columns are still about hunting and fishing, camping and hiking and other adventures in the outdoors. I shall always defend the rights of hunters against the organizations that would take those rights away, as well as the right to keep and bear arms.
One Smart Mouse
But back to the mice. I had to prevent them from coming into the house. I don’t want mice in my kitchen.
I declared war. With a single trap, baited with cheese or peanut butter, I murdered eight adult mice on successive nights.
Death came instantly to them. Yet I felt a little remorse each time I deposited their small bodies into the trash can.
I think I’ve watched too many Tom and Jerry cartoons. The “Loony Toons” channel provides a welcome relief from the terrible news we watch on CNN, Fox, NBC – murders, starvation, flooding, the Middle East about to explode. The threat of another terrorist attack on America.
At any rate, I believe I had their numbers down to just one. And this was one smart mouse. I named him Mort. Dr. Mort, for I believe also that he has a Ph.D after his name. His degree is in trapology.
He refused to touch a trap. I set two traps. He walked right between them to get to the water dish and a small amount of dry dog feed I had scattered on the concrete floor back under a shelf.
Feed Him
In order to keep him from going hunting for food in the kitchen, I continued to feed him dogfood. This went on for a month or more. More and more dogfood was disappearing. A whole handful each night. More than any one mouse could eat.
I had made a misjudgment. He must have had a wife back there in the wall that he carried food home to. He must have given the whole family – if that is what it had become – schooling in trapology.
Finally came Mouse War II. This was not Jerry, the hero of Looney Tunes. These were pests.
I baited and set six traps. I hate to poison any creature, but I finally relented to setting some Decon and Tomcat mouse killer. Not one trap was sprung. The poisoned cakes of good tasting (the ad says) poison went untouched.
So now what do I do? Get a cat? Little dog Belle won’t allow a cat in the house.
Another winter is coming on. I continue to feed dry dog food scattered in the garage. And probably Dr. Mort’s family continues to grow.
But I’ve had no mice in the kitchen.
What’s my next move?
Get a bigger bag of dog food.
