In the early years of raising sons Kelly and Kendall and daughter Cindy, my wife Bonnnie and I enjoyed summer vacations tent camping.
Sometimes we pitched our tent in campgrounds in state parks. Sometimes we got permission to setup on private property along the banks of streams such as Kinniconick Creek.
Once we got the tent set up and the canvass fly over the picnic table and propane grill or camp stove, gathered in some wood for the evening campfire, we were ready to enjoy two or three days/nights in the great outdoors.
I can remember some nights when were lulled to sleep by the pitter patter of raindrops on canvass.
But sometimes the sound became a roar as rain poured down in torrents. And sometimes the wind would howl through the treetops. If wind and rain persisted over time, with puddles and mud gathering in the campsite, it could send campers home filled with disappointment.
Usually though, summer storms were quickly followed by sunshine, and spirits of the campers would be lifted again.
One day, Bonnie sat under the canvass fly watching the rain pour off the sides and pointed out a camper trailer that appeared to be about 30 feet long that was parked right next to our tent site.
“Now that’s the way to go,” she said. “They’re up off the ground. They don’t have to worry about clothes or blankets getting soaked. I bet they’re in there right now watching television.”
“But that’s not camping,” I said, mustering up as much disgust in my voice as possible. “They might as well just stay at home and grill In the backyard.”
But more and more campers trailers and motorhomes are taking over the campsites in state park campgrounds. Tent campers are becoming fewer and fewer.
You can have a family with kids or be empty nesters, you can find a travel trailer to fit your needs – one with master bedrooms, bunk rooms, and open living areas. They also come in a variety of lengths and weights so it is easy to find something that fits your towing needs. Unhooking and setting up is fast and easy.
The big advantage to the camper trailer is that once the trailer is parked in the campsite, you have your towing vehicle ready to be used for sightseeing or other needs.
There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in vacations in trailers pulled by truck or SUV or the truck/cab carrying their house on their back like a turtle.
If it’s just you and your family or a few close friends getting together to vacation together, and all have tested free of the disease, there’s no need for masks as meals are prepared and enjoyed on the campsite.
Some people rent RVs for vacations, while others have decided to buy.
Companies who build RVs say they expect an increase in sales of about 25 percent, making it perhaps the biggest sales year ever.
I’ve often thought about traveling cross country and writing newspaper columns about people and places I visit. I could turn it into a book titled “Travels with Belle,” Belle being my little 16-year-old mixed terrier.
After all, John Steinbeck succeeded well with such a plan and a book titled “Travels with Charley,” Charlie being a large French poodle who accompanied him.
In the 1960s, they traveled camper truck the length and breadth of the United States, staying in campgrounds and talking with people of varied backgrounds.
It was he big Sequoias that seemed to impress Steinbeck the most. These giant redwoods grow in national parks high up in the meadows of Sierra Neveda in western California.
“There’s a cathedral hush here,” he wrote of the forest of the giants. “Perhaps the thick bark absorbs the sound and creates a silence. The dawn comes early and remains dawn until the sun is high…
“Then the green fernlike foliage so far up strains the sunlight and distributes it in in shafts or rater in stripes of light and shade…Birds move in the dim light or flash like sparks through the stripes of sun, but they make little sound…Underneath is a mattress of needles deposited for over 2,000 years. No sound of footsteps can be heard on this thick blanket…One holds back speech for fear of disturbing something – what?”
Pulling a trailer that far doesn’t set well with me at all. I would far better travel in a truck camper.
Rent or buy? Truck or trailer? It’s up to you.
Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619.