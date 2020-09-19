After a long dry spell, we finally got a much-needed downpour last Sunday morning. I think it must have rained all night. It was still coming down hard early Sunday afternoon.
On Monday I was driving out East Tygarts Road to visit friends Soc and Wanda Clay. I glanced to my right at Tygarts Creek flowing below me. It was nearing the tops of its banks and was the color of new gold.
All that rain was probably bad news for Henry Culvyhouse and me for a planned trip the following day to Kinniconick Creek.
Henry is a reporter for The Daily Independent. As I understood it, he has been assigned a story on the area’s rivers and streams for the newspaper’s upcoming Insight edition. He emailed me and asked if he could pick my brain for information about these waters.
I would have to be considered a good source. I grew up on the banks of the Ohio River and have fished it and its tributaries since the days of my youth.
I told him about the three streams – Little Sandy River, Tygarts Creek and Kinniconick Creek – that flow north into the Ohio along about a 30-mile stretch of the big river. All harbor a population of bass and muskie.
Tygarts Creek, except for where it flows through the Gorge between Olive Hill and Iron Hill, has a mud bottom, and therefore muddies up quickly following a rain.
Kinniconick, on the other hand, is an all-rock-bottom stream. It runs off quickly and its waters tumbling over the riffles usually grow clear just a couple of days following a hard rain.
After I found out Henry is a fisherman, I told him we would take a tour of Kinni and he should bring along his fishing gear.
We met at Short Stop in South Shore early Tuesday afternoon and set off in my Ranger for Kinniconick, 20 miles to the west.
Our first stop was Spy Run, the last of a dozen named pools as you come down the stream from near its headwaters just above the historic Kinniconick Hotel.
I was surprised to see the condition of the creek. It had dropped about three feet, but the water was still as muddy as Tygarts had been.
We made a few casts around the head of the riffle that drains the pool. We got exactly what we had expected: no strikes.
“This creek has to clear as we make our way farther upstream,” I told Henry, who was 8 years old when I retired from full-time reporting with The Independent 22 years ago.
Next Stop was Rob Whirl. Pam, the friendly landowner, allowed us to drive around the outside of the fence row of their pasture. We could then drive along the edge of a cornfield in the bottoms and make our way right down to the water’s edge.
“I don’t drive that tractor,” she said, pointing to the machine sitting in the breezeway of the barn. “And my husband doesn’t get home until 6:30. So if you get stuck, you won’t be able to get pulled out until then.”
We made it all the way, in and out. And the waters of Rob Whirl were just as yellow as Spy Run’s were.
From Rob Whirl up to the next small pool lay about half a mile of riffles and little pools where I’ve nearly always managed to hook four or five smallmouth. When the water was clear. But the water now looked to be muddy all the way up through there. We did not pursue it.
We made our way back to the AA Highway and headed for Vanceburg. There we turned left on State Route 59 and drove over Vanceburg Hill and back down into the peaceful Kinniconick Valley. We stopped for a quick visit to the Kinniconick Hotel. You can see the stream meandering past from the big front porch.
In the years just after the Civil War, the hotel was a popular resort. People came by steamboat and later by train. The hotel owners sent a carriage to pick them up at the landing or the depot.
They came from as far away as Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to spend a few days or a few weeks and took boats out on the creek to fish for the famous muskellunge.
The last owners were Sam and Marjorie McEldowney. They bought it in 1959 and for about 10 years operated all 22 rooms.
In 1969 they razed the older western half and remodeled the present half, which has 11 rooms.
The McEldowneys have since died. Their daughter, Judith Lee, and her husband, John Giattino, now occupy the house. She was a voice teacher for a while at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and later an opera singer who performed in venues far and wide.
But back to the fishing. In front of the hotel we found some semi-clear water. But the fish, confused by Sunday’s fast water surge, simply refused to cooperate.
Henry, from the riffle below a low water bridge, finally landed our first smallmouth – a whopper that would have gone every bit of 10 inches.
So, not much to write home about on muddy water fishing. But a good afternoon tour of the Kinniconick.
Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619.