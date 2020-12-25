This Christmas of 2020 was a most unusual one. Firstly, for the beautiful but highly unusual White Christmas, the first I can remember in many, many years.
I was out with my camera at 6:30 a.m. capturing my home with the colored lights strung on the porch rails and the high white privacy fence, as well as the manger scene of my neighbors, Jerry and De De Scythes, where only the faces of Mary and Joseph and the Christ child with their visitors were showing. The bodies appeared to be snow people.
Secondly, there’s no one here but Momma and me on Christmas Day. This little home is usually wall to wall with more than 30 family members in for dinner and the opening of gifts.
I got to counting, though, and on the day before Christmas Eve, the afternoon of Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas, we got to see 23 counting grands and greats, a daughter-in-law, Bonnie’s sister, and a nephew and great-nephew.
We served one meal on Wednesday and had lots of food dropped off to us on Thursday. We were scheduled to have dinner and exchange gifts at daughter Cindy and husband Dwight’s on Friday, where we would have gotten to see them, two granddaughters and their spouses, and four little great-granddaughters. But we canceled off on that one because of slick roads between South Shore and South Webster.
So, we came out well after all. It was just spending Christmas day with just the two of us that made it seem such a lonely Christmas.
Depression was driven off by opening the Good Book and reading Luke’s account of the birth of John the Baptist and Jesus the Savior, the Messiah.
A Night In Mount Vernon
So, reaching on Christmas Day to fill a column, I’ve looked back many years to a summertime event, a family houseboat trip on Dale Hollow Lake.
We were returning home, a dozen of us in three vehicles. I was driving my ancient pickup and pulling my boat. I told those in the other two vehicles to go on, since we would be traveling much slower, and we would see them at home.
Traveling with me was my son-in-law, Dwight Cole, and my granddaughter, Heather, who was about 10 at the time. I’m not certain why Heather decided to travel with us unless it’s just that she loves an adventure.
The truck should have been junked years ago. But I had confidence in it. I love old things.
Just outside Somerset, on a hill, the transmission started slipping. I pulled into a service station and we added three quarts of transmission fluid. Thirty or forty miles farther and we added two more quarts.
Just outside Mount Vernon, where we would have connected with Interstate 75, it became evident that we were not going to make it.
A man in McDonald’s told us of a garage about four miles out of town, and the owner was the best transmission man around. We limped and slipped out there at 20 mph.
Not only did he agree to install a rebuilt transmission but loaned us his car to drive back into town.
“Get a room, come back in the morning, and I should be able to have it for you,” he said.
We found one of those little Mom and Pop motels in Mount Vernon. The room we rented was little more than twice the size of the average bathroom.
It had one queen-size bed. They brought in a roller bed for Heather. There was barely room to walk between it and the bed.
Dwight and I, worn out, climbed into the bed, and found that it sagged in the middle. Fathers-in-law and sons-in-law do not like to touch each other in such intimate situations.
He rolled on his left aide and I rolled on my right side. We each grabbed hold of the bedrail on our side. As sleep claimed us, we would lose our grip on the rails and roll down to collide in the middle – once winding up nose to nose.
We would immediately recoil and resume our previous positions.
We got maybe three hours sleep, no doubt some of it spent touching back-to-back. Heather slept like a log all night long.
Next morning, after breakfast, we drove back out to the country garage. The transmission was in and we were ready to roll. I don’t recall exactly what the bill was, but it was less than $200.
We hooked the boat up and made it home.
