FLEMINGSBURG Isaac Frye went to his favorite shooting spot Friday.
Fleming County was grateful. Frye’s 14 points, including 12 on 10-footers on the right baseline, helped the Panthers to a 35-29 win over Rowan County.
The win also gave the Panthers a one-game lead in the tussle for the top seed in next month’s 61st District Tournament at Fleming County.
Friday was not the first time Frye scored from right of the lane. Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs mentioned Frye’s three in a row in Tuesday’s 77-71 win over Montgomery County.
"I don’t like the long shots, they’re too risky,” Frye said. “But at the same time, I don’t like getting banged up inside, so that’s is a perfect mid-range shot for me.”
Except for a 1-0 COVID-19 cancelation win over Burgin on Jan. 22, 2022, the Panthers’ 35 points were the fewest since a 63-35 loss to Rowan County on Jan. 14, 2020. Biggs wasn’t sure when any of his teams at Pendleton County, Ashland, Mason County or Fleming County had scored so few.
“Honestly, I’d have to look it up, to be blunt,” Biggs said. “It was a great defensive battle by both teams, very well-prepared, well-scouted. We knew what they were gonna do, they knew what we were gonna do.
“We just didn’t hit any shots.”
Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker called Friday a chess match.
“We had our opportunities, we had some looks that didn’t go down,” Thacker said.
Thanks to dueling 2-3 zones, Friday featured a plethora of shooting and a paucity of scoring, and the predominant sound was a basketball clanking off the rim.
“We tried to press a little bit out of ours and fall back into it,” Biggs said.
For the night, Rowan County (11-10, 3-2 in the 61st District) was 11 of 37 from the field for 29.7% and 5 of 21 from distance. Fleming County (15-8, 4-1) was an equally chilly 14 of 39 (35.9 %) and 0 for 13 from 3.
Rowan County tallied the lone bench point. Fleming County outscored the Vikings in points off turnovers, 9-5, and won the contest under the boards, 31-26.
If the aforementioned statistics don’t convince you about Friday’s ugliness of offense, there’s one more: Fleming County’s 11-point fourth quarter was the only double-figure scoring.
Frye constituted 75% of Fleming County’s first-quarter offense – his three baseline jumpers and Lucas Jolly’s bucket gave the Panthers an 8-7 lead after eight minutes.
Rowan County took its first lead on Colby Wilburn’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Dashawn Watson led the Vikings with 11 points, four assists and three steals.
Watson opened the third quarter with a steal and layup, and Weston Maxey hit a 3, which gave Rowan County a 21-15 lead. Two of Frye’s three field goals in the period put the Panthers ahead, 24-22
Rowan County’s Jayson Ingles opened the fourth quarter with a 3, which Kane Roberts countered with a bucket for a 26-25 Fleming County lead. Watson matched that with a breakaway layup.
It also didn’t help Rowan County that Watson’s layup with 11.5 seconds remaining was Rowan County’s lone scoring over the last 4:26.
Seth Hickerson clinched Fleming County’s win at the free throw line. He was 5 for 6 over the final 42 seconds – which ultimately caused Biggs to holler “All right!” as his players emptied a seeming case of bottled water on his head.
“We held them to 29 points,” Biggs said. “If you hold another varsity high school basketball team to 29, you should win. And we did.”
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
D. Watson 5-11 0-2 3 11
Maxey 2-6 0-0 8 5
Ingles 2-10 0-0 1 6
Hammonds 0-0 0-0 8 0
Wilburn 2-6 1-2 1 6
Horton 0-0 0-0 0 0
White 0-3 0-0 0 0
Z. Watson 0-1 1-2 2 1
Parker 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTALS 11-37 2-7 26 29
FG Pct.: 29.7 FT Pct: 23.8. 3-point FG: 5-21 (D. Watson 1-3, Maxey 1-5, Ingles 2-10, Wilburn 1-2, White 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
FLEMING CO. FG FT REB TP
Jolly 3-6 1-4 6 7
Hickerson 1-7 5-6 4 7
Hargett 1-8 1-2 4 3
Frye 7-13 0-0 6 14
Roberts 2-4 0-0 4 4
James 0-1 0-0 0 0
Knarr 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTALS 14-39 7-12 31 35
FG Pct.: 35.9. FT Pct: 58.3. 3-point FG: 0-13 (Hickerson 0-4, Hargett 0-7, Roberts 0-1, James 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
ROWAN CO. 7 9 6 7 – 29
FLEMING CO. 8 7 9 11 – 35
Officials: Dwayne Farrow, Blake Rozen and David Stafford. Technical fouls: Rowan County bench.
Girls
Rowan County 61
Fleming County 39
Haven Ford led the Vikings with 25 points and six rebounds. She added eight assists, and five steals.
Kandace Chandler added 11 points for Rowan County, which improved to 15-7 overall and 5-0 in the 61st District. Brynlee Walker chipped in with 10 points.
Ava Watson led Fleming County (8-13, 2-3) with 12 points. Ameerah Jackson and Ariana Adams were next with nine points apiece, and Jackson grabbed 11 rebounds.
ROWAN CO. 20 17 11 13 – 61
FLEMING CO. 9 9 15 6 – 39
Rowan Co. (61) — Ford 25, Wills 3, Beach 5, Walker 10, Kandace Chandler 11, Rogers 7. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Ford 4, Walker 2, Kandace Chandler 3). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
Fleming Co. (39) — S. Price, 3, Adams 9, Jackson 9, Watson 12, M. Price 6. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (M. Price 2, Adams). FT: 12-25 Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.