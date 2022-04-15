Stacy Franz Davis landed a whale of a first varsity head-coaching job.
"Somebody asked me how I felt. I was like, 'Almost like a kid in a candy store,'" Ashland's new girls basketball bench boss said Friday. "Really excited."
Franz Davis, a 1992 Ashland alumna who is the Kittens' second all-time leading scorer and played in two Sweet Sixteens for Ashland, was announced as the choice to fill that role on Friday afternoon.
Franz Davis has paid her dues as a basketball coach. She was a varsity assistant, freshman coach and junior varsity coach at Boyd County for "seven or eight seasons," she said, in the late 1990s and early 2000s and has led Ashland's seventh-grade boys team the last two years.
Now she's ready to helm her own program.
"I've always wanted to be a head coach. Of course, I'm a little bit older than I thought I'd be starting out," Franz Davis, 47, said, "but to come back and do it at my alma mater, I feel honored and privileged to have that opportunity. It makes it even more special."
Franz Davis takes over the defending 16th Region Tournament runner-up and an Ashland program that has won 23 region championships, with the first coming in 1923. She was a part of two of them, in 1990 and 1992.
"You think about a first head-coaching job, I couldn't ask for a better program," Franz Davis said. "And it's not a rebuilding year. There's a lot of talent in the program still. There's a lot of young talent coming up. ... We're gonna hit it hard and hit it running, and we'll be ready to go."
That would also describe Franz Davis's philosophy on the floor.
"We'll be up-tempo, get up and down the floor, get after you from one end of the floor to the other," she said. "We'll play aggressive."
Franz Davis doesn't anticipate too big a shift in switching from coaching seventh-grade boys to mentoring high school girls.
"Still same concept, same skills, same game," she said.
Besides that, Franz Davis is a physical education teacher at Paul G. Blazer and also coached Ashland's girls golf team last fall.
"I had these girls in seventh period, so I already have relationships with the girls," she said. "I know a lot of the girls, so it's not like I'm coming in not having any type of background. That'll help make the transition."
Kittens athletic director Jim Conway agrees.
"We feel that her attributes were what we were looking for to lead the girls basketball program and are excited for her to begin," Conway said.
Franz Davis played four years of basketball and three years of softball at Transylvania. She is married to Ryan. They have two sons -- Tristin, 17, and Cameron, 14 -- who play basketball at Ashland.
Franz Davis paused her coaching career shortly after Tristin was born. She coached one more season at Boyd County after his birth, she said, "and then my husband worked the night shift, evening shifts, and it seemed like everybody else was raising my kid, so I hung it up from there."
Franz Davis has long been back in the coaching game but talked to her husband and children before she applied, and "they were excited," she said. "They said, go for it."
