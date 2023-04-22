HUNTINGTON Montana Fouts can add to her lengthy list of honors the title of most-beloved opposing athlete to ever play against Marshall University.
The University of Alabama pitcher and former East Carter softball star was the main attraction of adoring kids and admiring adults Tuesday, when she earned a save in the Crimson Tide's 3-1 victory over the Thundering Herd at Dot Hicks Field.
Officially, a stadium-record crowd of 2,768 turned out, with more watching from beyond the fences. East Carter schools brought four busloads of students. Hundreds of Alabama fans made the trip, along with a few dozen from Liberty University, which beat the Tide 5-3 earlier Tuesday.
Presley James, 11, and her family came from Pinehurst, North Carolina, to see Fouts pitch. James wore a crimson "Bama" jersey she received as an Easter present.
"Alabama's my favorite team and I really love softball," James said, holding a ball Alabama's Bailey Dowling hit for a home run in the sixth inning against the Thundering Herd. "I just wanted to see them play. (Fouts) is my favorite player. I play softball and I'm a pitcher. I really look up to her. I think it's pretty cool."
Fouts thought so, too, as she autographed hundreds of items, ranging from softballs to phone cases, through the chain-link left-field fence after the game.
"I'm always happy to play the game, but it's really special to be here back home and having my family and friends and all these little girls, of which I was one, come out," said Fouts, who was overwhelmed with shouts of "I love you, Montana."
Alabama coach Patrick Murphy tries to schedule a game near each of his players' hometowns once during her career. Grayson, Kentucky, is 32 miles from Marshall's campus. Murphy said his heart was warmed by seeing the turnout for the graduate student All-American.
"I hope everyone up here realizes that she's just been the greatest kid to coach," Murphy said. "One heck of a good role model for everybody. She's represented the state of Kentucky so well to the state of Alabama, to the university and the game of softball."
And the state of West Virginia. Fouts was born in Charleston and moved to Kentucky at age 10.
"Just playing softball and putting on this uniform in the state of West Virginia and Kentucky, because I claim both, I'm really grateful for that," Fouts said. "I'm grateful Murph takes us to do this. Not every college softball program does that. I'm really fortunate for that. I have a parent in both states, so I claim both."
Both states gladly claim Fouts. A three-time All-American and Southeastern Conference pitcher of the year, Fouts is 97-28 with a 1.68 earned run average in her college career. She has struck out 1,102 batters in 781 innings. Foes have batted just .182 against her. Fouts has thrown 32 shutouts in 111 starts and recorded 15 saves.
Statistics, though, don't mean as much to Fouts as relationships, she says. She and her teammates visited her family's place Monday, where they enjoyed a bonfire, roasting marshmallows and fixing more food than they could eat.
"It was awesome," Fouts said. "My mom and all of my friends and family really did the most with the food. They're probably still not hungry. I'm grateful for them putting all the work in."
Murphy said one player's relatives are all the players' relatives.
"When college programs say 'we're a family,' we are a family," Murphy said. "When we do things like this, that's what makes this job so rewarding."
Fouts is accustomed to attention. Sometimes, though, she is surprised by someone. On Tuesday, it was Izak Kitchen, 11, of Grayson. The youngster brought a softball Fouts had signed in Little League. His dad, Garrett, saved the ball, figuring Fouts was a future star.
"Her first signature, or one of her first signatures, was this ball, and I want her to sign it now so she can think back on it," Izak Kitchen said. "She used to come down to the concession stand and sit on the freezer in there."
The memory sparked an "oh, wow" response from Fouts, who added she sees her duty to be a strong example on and off the field.
"I'm really fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am," Fouts said. "I just want to be the best role model I can."
Fouts' college career is winding down. Alabama has made the Women's College World Series two of the last three seasons. She said she hopes to make it a third time before hanging up her Tide jersey.
"It's pretty emotional," she said. "I really do love Alabama in general and all the coaches. I'm just trying to give it everything I have for the next couple of months. I believe in this team more than anything. It's been my favorite team to play on so far. I just want to give them everything I have and I know they'll do that in turn for me.
After that, Fouts hopes to continue playing. She was the 23rd pick in the Women's Professional Fastpitch Draft Monday night. Pro ball is a possibility, but Fouts said she plans to stay in the game in other ways.
"My goals are to play in the Olympics in 2028 and 2032 if Team USA will have me," Fouts said. "I'll work really hard doing camps and giving lessons. I love doing camps. Just stay in the game as long as I can. I wish I could play forever."
No doubt, so do her fans.