ASHLAND After an eight-day hiatus following COVID-19 protocol, Ashland made a triumphant return to the court on Tuesday night.
The Tomcats used a 21-5 run between the close of the first quarter and the beginning of the second frame to pull away from Rose Hill early in the contest.
The Royals scored the first bucket of the game, a trey from Luke Larsen. Ashland tallied the next 10 points and held the lead the rest of the way. The Tomcats won their sixth game in a row with a 90-37 victory at Anderson Gym on Tuesday night.
Ashland was solid in transition as it continues to quicken the pace. The Tomcats repeatedly turned defense into offense and finished shooting 54.3.% from the field as a result of several easy baskets.
“Statistically, we were more efficient than I thought we would be,” Mays said. “Execution-wise, we were a little foggy. It was to be expected. It was a good game for a lot of reasons. ... We got better defensively. We’ve got to continue to hold teams under 42% if we are going to compete for any type of championship whether it’s district, region or state. That is the big focus in our program right now.”
Ashland (6-1) collected the first nine points of the second quarter to claim a 36-11 lead. The margin grew to 27 midway through the stanza with a Sean Marcum slam and Colin Porter's basket in the lane.
The Tomcats connected on 11 3-pointers. Nate Freize drained a long-range shot just before intermission to send Ashland into the locker room with 48-23 advantage.
Mays said the team is slowing getting back into shape after the break.
“Monday in practice we were sucking air,” Mays said. “We lost some cardio conditioning during quarantine. They didn’t play as many minutes (on Tuesday) as they usually do. We will have to continue to get up and down tomorrow and make the most of that. We are trying to get a game on Thursday to replace Bourbon County.”
Ashland placed four players in double figures. Cole Villers led the way with 22 points, including 14 in the third period when the Tomcats gained enough separation to start a running clock. Marcum netted 15 points and seven rebounds. Porter added 13 points.
Senior Hunter Gillum contributed 10 points as he and Marcum were honored before the game during the Tomcats’ Senior Night festivities.
“Sean is making an impact more and more each day,” Mays said. “He is getting better. He is a big key to our program right now. He has to continue to improve every day for us to be a state championship contender. I don’t know if that’s in the cards for us. If it is, he has to be a big part of it.”
“Hunter gives us competitiveness,” he added. “He is getting back into basketball shape. He has no fear of any other player on the floor. He can guard 1 through 4 because he is strong and quick enough. He is that guy that will fight. I am very proud of both of them.”
Rose Hill (0-10) was led by Larsen's 11 points.
ROSE HILL FG FT REB TP
Akers 2-8 2-2 3 7
L. Pennington 0-6 0-0 1 0
C. Pennington 4-13 0-2 7 7
Larsen 4-8 1-2 2 11
Coleman 2-11 0-1 3 4
VanHoose 1-3 0-0 3 2
Justice 2-4 0-0 2 4
Team 3
TOTAL 15-53 3-7 24 37
FG Pct: 28.3. FT Pct: 42.9. 3-point FGs: 4-21 (Akers 1-4, L. Pennington 0-5, C. Pennington 1-5, Larsen 2-3, Coleman 0-4) PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Porter 5-7 0-0 5 13
Sellars 4-5 0-0 4 9
Villers 10-13 1-1 5 22
Gillum 4-7 1-1 4 10
Marcum 7-10 1-3 7 15
Carter 1-3 0-0 1 3
Ashby 1-3 0-0 3 2
Conway 0-3 0-0 2 0
Adkins 1-3 0-0 0 3
Freize 3-3 0-0 1 7
Davis 2-2 0-0 2 6
Team 4
TOTAL 38-59 3-5 38 90
FG Pct: 54.3. FT Pct: 60.0. 3-point FGs: 11-25 (Porter 3-4, Sellars 1-1, Villers 1-4, Gillum 1-3, Carter 1-3, Ashby 0-1, Conway 0-3, Adkins 1-3, Freize 1-1, Davis 2-2) PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
ROSE HILL 11 12 7 7 — 37
ASHLAND 27 21 29 13 — 90
Officials: Kenny Huddleston, Stephen Miller, Dave Wheeler