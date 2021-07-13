I’m not exactly in game day shape.
I move a little slower now. The beard is a little grayer and I actually thought I pulled a hamstring getting out of bed on Monday morning.
I still needed my coffee to clear the morning cobwebs. But like most sports fans, the realization that football is just around the corner perked me up a bit. The mandatory KHSAA dead period ended on Friday, and now the thoughts come alive of Friday night lights a few short weeks away.
Football practice began Monday for area teams. I began my trek through the pigskin paradise and visited Eagles, Tomcats, Musketeers, Lions, Comets and Rams over an 11-hour period.
It’s been three years since I participated in our opening day jaunt into four-down territory. Players and coaches appeared excited to get back to work.
I gassed up the Lincoln and headed down U.S. 23 to Westwood.
We share the same first name, but you won’t see me reciting some McConaughey, low-tone drivel that is heard in those Lincoln commercials on my trip. But I bet you can guess what I do want to say before I motor on.
Football is back. Alright. Alright. Alright …
First Down — Fairview, 9:37 a.m.
Fairview coach Daniel Armstrong’s beard was already in midseason form. He expects the Eagles to shave off a few defeats the team has experienced in his first two campaigns after getting a full offseason together.
“This is the first year since I’ve been the head coach here that we actually got an offseason,” Armstrong said. “I came in late the first year. I was hired during the dead period. Last year, obviously, was a mess. The weight room was closed. The kids had to do home workouts.
“The kids have increased their strength,” he continued. “We started an Iron Eagle Club. We have about 10 guys in the 1,000-pound club and two guys in the 1,250 club. … At Fairview, it’s different than any school I’ve been at. My whole team plays basketball or baseball. We want those kids to enjoy being a high school athlete.”
Numbers can be an issue in Westwood, but Armstrong said he had 25 players on the first day of practice but could see the amount increase. The coach admires the dedication and the mindset they have brought to Fairview athletics.
“The thing we are focusing on this year is practice efficiency,” Armstrong said. “(On the first day), we haven’t installed a whole lot as far as schemes. We are focused on things we will do each day. Everyday drills. Our kids are going to know the skill work we have to have to be successful.”
Second Down — Ashland, 10:16 a.m.
Ashland coach Tony Love was still sporting that championship grin as the Tomcats officially began their state title defense on Monday.
The team was all business as they sweated out agility drills in the morning sun. Love said the players got right back to work in the weight room after their 35-14 victory over Elizabethtown in the Class 3A final. He never had to worry about complacency after their special season in 2020.
“I couldn’t be happier with what these guys did in between January and May,” Love said. “In January, we were a little concerned with where we were strength-wise with some of our young guys. In May, they tested out and this is the strongest team I’ve ever had since I’ve been here at Ashland. I was a little taken back with the gains that we made.”
Love credited the work ethic of his team. Ashland is staying hungry. Last season wasn’t enough, and the coach sees the passion and commitment from the team to get better.
The Tomcats gave up just 59 total points to opponents last season. Ashland graduated several key contributors on both sides of the ball. The younger players seem ready to make their mark.
“They have seen what it takes,” Love said, “but to make yourself mentally and physically go through what it takes is a completely different animal. This is what it’s all about. The preseason will sort those things out.
“The guys know what the tradition is here and the expectations every year,” he added. “We clearly outline them. The guys before them did a great job of leading, and now it’s their opportunity to step in, show their leadership skills and be part of leaving a deeper legacy here.”
Third Down — Greenup County, 11:35 a.m.
The skies started to get dark and gloomy as I arrived at Greenup County. But coach Zack Moore sees brighter days ahead for the Musketeers in his second year with the program.
“We are a lot happier to be here this year than the last after the odd stuff that went on,” Moore said. “In the second year in our system, practice runs a lot smoother. The guys know exactly what they are doing, and because of that, things move a lot quicker, which is a good thing.
“The team has built a lot of equity physically in the last few months,” he added. “During the dead period, you can tell they were doing a lot of things during that time when they didn’t have to be. It tells me that they have bought in to what we are trying to do.”
Moore said it is a welcomed change back to a normal routine. It gives the Musketeers the chance to get more time on the field and establish their physicality after playing just six games a season ago due to COVID-19 cancellations.
“The one thing we want to do is change our mentality a little bit,” Moore said. “I thought several teams were more physical than we were. We got pushed around quite a bit, but I didn’t feel like we were manhandled quite as bad as we had been in the past. It was a great step in the right direction. … To the extent of what we can do offensively and defensively, I think we have only scratched the surface.”
Intermission (nap time)
Fourth Down — Boyd County, 6:48 p.m.
Boyd County emerged from the locker room Monday evening sporting new headgear but with the same mindset and outlook in tow as the team warmed up on the field.
The Lions produced their first district win in four years in 2020. Boyd County made strides the rest of the way, producing competitive efforts in a pair of one-point defeats.
Coach Evan Ferguson believes his team can be part of the conversation this year.
“It’s to be the best Boyd County that you can be,” Ferguson said of the overall message. “We talk about it all the time. I don’t care who you are playing, if you play the perfect game, you are going to win. We work on being the best version of ourselves. We have some really talented kids this year. They understand that they need to keep pushing themselves every day.”
Ferguson also applauded similar efforts to the Lions’ county rivals in the weight room as they encountered an alteration to the spring routine.
“I was very surprised how well it went,” Ferguson said of the offseason. “Two weeks before graduation, we had to deal with COVID-19. We were having 60 kids a day in the weight room. … The kids handled the change in schedule well. We have a record board in the weight room. Every record on there now is a 2021 record.”
Extra Points
West Carter, 7:32 p.m.
West Carter also had to deal with COVID-19 in the offseason, but coach Daniel Barker said the team should practice with a full roster very soon. The Comets are ready to embrace a normal schedule again.
“It has slowed some things down, but our kids work really hard,” Barker said. “We have a lot of kids that have played a lot of football. They are very hungry and are ready to prove that they can play, too.
“It was really weird (on Monday),” he added. “Our kids were still in last year’s protocol. We had pre-practice and the kids weren’t used to that after last season and the things we had to do. It was nice to get back at it. Hopefully, things with the virus will go well and we can get back that normalcy.”
West Carter will have to experience life without Leetavious Cline, one of the best running backs to wear a Comets uniform. West Carter sported a talented roster last year during its march to the first state semifinal appearance in school history.
“A lot of the guys are hungry to step up,” Barker said. “With the season (Cline) had last year, he got hot, and we rode him for the whole season. We feel we have a lot of guys that can do some good things that didn’t get the opportunities last year. We felt we had the best running back in the state. Our guys are confident and looking forward to this season.”
Raceland, 8:34 p.m.
The sun was beginning to set as I reached my final destination of the day at Raceland. My knees sounded like packing peanuts as I exited the Lincoln after several hours in the car. I am grateful Rams coach Michael Salmons didn’t make me run sprints for being late to practice.
Salmons did however say that the Raceland season ended too early last fall and that made the team work even harder in the offseason.
“We left with a sour taste in our month after the way things ended,” Salmons said. “We are not a program that looks in the rearview, but at the same time, people remember the last time they stepped on the field. I think it was good motivation. We had a good winter and it transitioned into the spring. It was something we didn’t have last year.
“We have been off for 25 days,” he added. “It was good to get back out here and break a sweat. We got to move around a little bit and get reacclimated.”
The normal routine has returned this summer for Raceland. After time apart, the Rams couldn’t wait to get back on the practice field. The team has experience returning this season and Salmons saw some bright spots in the first outing.
Raceland wants to keep pounding toward its ultimate goal in December.
“We just to be better than the last time we were together,” Salmons said. “We want to come out here on July 13 and be better than we were on July 12. Our guys know that. We will keep chopping away as we go. Our guys have really bought into that process. … If we do that over time, we will have chance to make a play and get where we want to go.”
The football season begins on Aug. 20. That day also includes the release of your ultimate gridiron guide, The Daily Independent 49th annual high school football preview.
