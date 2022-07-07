Kaitlyn Young plans on returning to the campus of Eastern Kentucky University this fall to continue her pursuit of a degree in elementary education.
She knows it won’t be easy to go back.
It is something, though, the former EKU softball player believes she simply has to do.
“I’m tired of being terrified of (EKU softball coach Jane Worthington),” Young said, who is a native of Lakeville, Minn.
Earlier this week, Young released a lengthy statement on social media in which she leveled disturbing allegations against Worthington and assistant coach Hayley Sims. The pitcher claims the staff was verbally and mentally abusive — and most shockingly, didn’t provide players with adequate nutritional requirement at times this past season.
“Our coach said she was ‘tired of feeding losers,’” Young said in an online post to Twitter.
Young’s story has reached thousands of people on social media.
Some former teammates — at least one parent of a former player — and others who have played for Worthington in the past have not only voiced their support, but backed up Young’s claims publicly in their responses to her post.
“A majority of the team was going to therapy, administration and trainers for help,” former EKU pitcher Bethany Todd said.
“There is so much more Kaitlyn did not even mention that I could go into detail about,” former EKU player Kara Gunter said. “Everyone’s mental health is important. Attention needs to brought to this issue, or nothing will change.”
“As a parent, I trusted sending my child 1,900 miles across the country thinking she was in good hands,” said Martha Lopez, mother of former EKU player Miranda Lopez, who is from California. “It was the complete opposite. Jane and Haley were mentally abusive and did not care about my child.”
The post was published on July 4.
It was, however, something Young had been carefully constructing for quite some time.
“I started writing it the day I left EKU,” Young said. “It took me a while to find the words I wanted to say. It took me a while to post it because of fear. I was terrified of coach Worthington and I thought if I put it out there nothing would happen because she has so much power over everyone. I was scared she would try to twist my words or that people wouldn’t believe me.”
On Tuesday, EKU officials released a statement to The Register about the allegations.
“EKU Athletics has been made aware of allegations of misconduct involving our softball program, and we take them very seriously,” the statement said. “Consistent with policies and procedures, the University will be conducting a review into these specific concerns. The well-being of our student-athletes is, and always will be, a top priority and core value of our athletics department.”
After more corroboration of Young’s statements surfaced online, The Register once again reached out to EKU administration on Wednesday. Officials responded there would no further comment until the “review is finalized out of respect for the process.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Young, apparently, was not part of that review or process.
When contacted by The Register, she said she had not spoken with anyone from EKU since her post appeared on social media.
“They have not contacted me,” Young said.
Young claims EKU has reached out to other players, including Gracie Frazier, who posted a video on social media Wednesday defending Worthington and the coaching staff.
“I think they are trying to fact-check me because they trust Gracie to tell them the truth,” Young said of Frazier.
Worthington is the only person to serve as head coach of the EKU softball team. She helped start the program and has served in that role for 30 years.
She has won three conference championships (2002, 2004 and 2021), was the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year three times and has a 783-724 overall record.
Worthington has coached hundreds of young women during her tenure at EKU.
These allegations have brought up bad memories for some of those players, too.
“Sad to see that this is still going on,” Lauren Mitchell said on Twitter. “I graduated in 2015 and spent four years on the softball team. Mental health in sports matters.”
“I can say this had been going on for years and it makes me sad for all the young women experiencing this,” said Brittany Oldaker, who played at EKU in 2017, in a Twitter post.
The Colonels were 22-2 in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season, abruptly. EKU won the OVC Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament a year later.
In 2022, the Colonels began their first season in the ASUN Conference with big expectations, but the team struggled, badly. EKU lost nine of its first 10 games and finished with a 13-36 record.
The Colonels did not qualify for the ASUN Tournament and Young says that as the losses piled up, Worthington and Sims became even more abusive.
“We were losing, a lot. Which only made the way we were treated even worse,” Young said in the original post. “The treatment was so bad that we were fed way less than what we needed to be, according to NCAA rules.”
On April 23, EKU played a doubleheader against ASUN rival Bellarmine University in Louisville.
The players ate breakfast at the hotel that morning, but between games on a very hot day, Young says the team’s snack bin contained only some bread and old sandwiches — which allegedly made one of the players sick.
“We were starving,” Young said. “One of our player’s parents had to bring us snacks — chips and granola bars — because he knew we weren’t being fed. The coaches didn’t get us any food until 6 p.m.”
Young came to EKU in 2021.
She appeared in nine games her first season, compiling a record of 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA, allowing 15 hits in 13 innings.
The Minnesota native hoped to pitch more during her sophomore season. She ended up playing in just nine games and pitching only 16 1/3 innings, allowing 32 hits in 16 innings.
In her first start of the season, Young allowed 15 hits and 10 earned runs in just 4 1/3 innings during a loss to Northern Illinois.
She did not appear in game after April 24 — the final game of the series with Bellarmine in Louisville.
Young was cut from the team following the 2022 season.
The pitcher knows some people may — and already have, especially online — consider her criticism of the coaching staff as a spiteful act of a former player.
She says it has nothing to do with softball at all.
“My performance should have nothing to do with the way she treated me as a human being,” Young said.
Several other players were cut by Worthington at the end the season and a handful of others have entered the transfer portal.
The roster currently posted on EKUSports.com features just seven players, including just one senior — Lou Bowers.
“I’m glad this is finally being talked about publicly because it has been brought to the EKU coaches’ attention multiple times and nothing has changed,” Gunter said. “Maybe this will create a change that the next EKU softball players will be thankful for.”