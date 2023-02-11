MOREHEAD Just when you thought there were no more records for Haven Ford to set at Rowan County, she eclipsed another.
Friday’s newest one was personal. Her career-high 40 points helped the Vikings subdue Morgan County, 84-61, at Claudia Hicks Court at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
Ford was not aware she was that close to 40, not even when she knocked down her final field goal with 3:26 to go.
“I wasn’t,” she said. “I just go out there and take it play-by-play. Towards the end, kind of like the last two minutes, (Vikings Coach Matt) Stokes kept telling me, ‘Keep shootin’ it, keep shootin’ it.'
“And usually, when he says that, it’s either go make a play or I’m close to something.”
Ford also grabbed 23 rebounds – the second time she’s done that this season – and she added four assists and four steals. Over the last four games, Ford has 60 caroms.
“It’s a lot of fun having her out there on our side of the fence, that’s for sure,” Stokes said. “… Forty’s special for somebody that’s had triple-doubles and everything else in her career.
“She earned it. It’s not like she shot a bunch – she had a very good shooting percentage, 16 for 27.”
Besides Ford’s scoring, rebounding, assisting and stealing (23 points, 11 rebounds, three thefts, one assist in the first half), you should’ve noticed the contributions from junior Olivia Beach, sophomore Diamond Wills and eighth-grader Brynlee Walker. Wills added four rebounds.
Since Rowan County’s (20-7) Katie Chandler – the second-leading scorer at the time – went out with a lower back injury Jan. 27, Beach, Walker and Diamond Wills have filled in nicely. Going into Friday, Beach and Wills averaged 8.7 points apiece, and Walker added another 9.7.
Friday, Beach had 10 points, Walker had nine and Wills added seven. Wills had six rebounds, two assists and three steals, Beach had four boards and three assists, and Walker added four assists, a rebound and a steal.
“Diamond’s really good with defense and scoring, getting to the basket,” Walker said. “(Beach), she’s really good at being the post, being the big person, and I’m good at driving to the basket, shooting 3s and stuff.”
The talk Rowan County had the day after Chandler’s injury was as gut-punching as the one after the Vikings had after Destiny Utterback was lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.
“And I love these kids,” Stokes said. “When you have that conversation about Destiny, and I’ve had Destiny since she was in kindergarten, I about started crying. Then we had to turn around and do the same thing with Katie.”
Beach’s two free throws tied the game at 2-2, and after Ford’s steal and layup and 12-footer put the Vikings up, 6-2, Walker converted Lauryn Eastham’s assist by knocking down a 3.
Ford scored four points in a little less than a minute – Wills added a bucket – part of the Vikings’ 18-11 lead after one quarter.
Whatever defense Morgan County (14-15) tried against Ford in the second stanza didn’t work.
In order, Ford: hit a seven-foot jumper, took a loose ball and split two defenders and hit a free throw, stole a pass in the backcourt and hit a 12-footer, and picked up a deflection and took off for a layup.
That’s nine points in 2 minutes, 37 seconds – and Rowan County led, 27-11.
Morgan County thus lost its seventh straight game. Jenna Hampton led the Cougars with 20 points, Maci Adkins had 16, Emma Clinger had 12 and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Smith chipped in with 11.
“We tried a little bit of everything,” Cougars coach Derrik Young said. “Haven Ford’s a whole lot to handle, and she dropped 40 and had 23 rebounds. Kudos to her; she played, brother.”
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Adkins 5-15 1-2 2 16
Clinger 4-9 4-7 10 12
G. Hampton 0-0 0-0 1 0
M. Smith 2-7 7-9 8 11
J. Hampton 6-19 7-9 7 20
Dye 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
B. Smith 0-3 0-0 0 0
Obert 0-0 0-0 0 0
Litteral 1-1 0-0 5 2
Team 2
TOTALS 18-54 19-27 35 61
FG Pct.: 33.3. FT Pct: 70.4. 3-point FG: 6-23 (Adkins 5-13, M. Smith 0-1, J. Hampton 1-7, B. Smith 0-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Wills 3-18 1-1 6 7
H. Ford 16-27 7-7 23 40
Beach 3-3 4-4 4 10
Walker 3-9 0-0 1 9
Eastham 1-4 2-4 6 5
Chandler 3-7 0-0 5 9
Pecco 1-2 0-0 0 2
Ison 0-0 0-0 0 0
Perkins 1-1 0-0 0 2
K. Ford 0-3 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-2 0-0 1 0
Team 5
TOTALS 31-76 14-16 51 84
FG Pct.: 40.8. FT Pct: 87.5. 3-point FG: 8-22 (Wills 0-2, H. Ford 1-5, Walker 3-6, Eastham 1-2, Chandler 3-4, Pecco 0-1, K. Ford 0-2). PF: 19. Fouled out: Beach. Turnovers: 13.
MORGAN CO. 11 16 17 17 – 61
ROWAN CO. 18 19 22 25 – 84
Officials: Jeff Callihan, Joe Coldiron and Bill Renzi. Technical fouls: None.